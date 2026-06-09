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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 59
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 49
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN приехал на концерт на бронетранспортере 47
*Басист MÖTLEY CRÜE: «Даже не могу представить, чер... 46
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 31
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*Вокалист THE WHO: «Мы первая металл-группа. И точка!» 59
*MICHAEL SWEET: «Не люблю я эту вашу METALLICA!» 49
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN приехал на концерт на бронетранспортере 47
*Басист MÖTLEY CRÜE: «Даже не могу представить, чер... 46
*Участники METALLICA исполнили RAMMSTEIN 31
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*

David Lee Roth

*



9 июн 2026 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

8 май 2026 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

25 апр 2026 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH продал свой каталог

18 апр 2026 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH открыл тур

13 апр 2026 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH неожиданно появился на COACHELLA

1 ноя 2025 : 		 BILLY SHEEHAN: «DAVID LEE ROTH остается моим героем!»

3 авг 2025 : 		 Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

17 май 2025 : 		 PAUL STANLEY рад, что DAVID LEE ROTH вернулся на сцену

17 май 2025 : 		 SAMMY HAGAR рад, что DAVID LEE ROTH вернулся на сцену

5 май 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

27 апр 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

27 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

25 мар 2025 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH исполняет VAN HALEN

20 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

19 мар 2025 : 		 Новая песня DAVID LEE ROTH

9 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

5 мар 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

22 фев 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

13 фев 2025 : 		 Обновленное видео DAVID LEE ROTH

19 янв 2025 : 		 Новый трек от DAVID LEE ROTH

11 янв 2025 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

9 янв 2025 : 		 Бокс-сет DAVID LEE ROTH выйдет зимой

25 дек 2024 : 		 Новое видео DAVID LEE ROTH

21 дек 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

17 дек 2024 : 		 Видео полного выступления DAVID LEE ROTH

4 дек 2024 : 		 DAVID LEE ROTH продолжает танцевать
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Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH



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Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH, которое состоялось пятого июня на Stone Pony, Asbury Park, New Jersey, доступно для просмотра ниже:

01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)
02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)
03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)
04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song)
05. Blues Jam
06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)
07. D.O.A. (VAN HALEN song)
08. Beautiful Girls (VAN HALEN song)
09. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)
10. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (DLR solo acoustic guitar into full band)
11. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)
12. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)
13. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)
14. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)
15. Atomic Punk (VAN HALEN song)
16. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)
17. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)
18. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)
19. Jump (VAN HALEN song)




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9 июн 2026
E
Evil3062
Комменты жгут:
This is elder abuse.
Been vh fan from the beginning but let sleeping dogs lie
I'm embarrassed for him
It went down hill with LIVE AT TOKYO in 2015. Who would pay money for this? YIKES
Garbage is to good a word to describe this
просмотров: 168

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