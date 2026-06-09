Видео с выступления DAVID LEE ROTH, которое состоялось пятого июня на Stone Pony, Asbury Park, New Jersey, доступно для просмотра ниже:
01. Panama (VAN HALEN song)
02. Drop Dead Legs (VAN HALEN song)
03. Romeo Delight (VAN HALEN song)
04. Little Dreamer (VAN HALEN song)
05. Blues Jam
06. I'm The One (VAN HALEN song)
07. D.O.A. (VAN HALEN song)
08. Beautiful Girls (VAN HALEN song)
09. Dance The Night Away (VAN HALEN song)
10. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover) (DLR solo acoustic guitar into full band)
11. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)
12. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)
13. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)
14. Mean Street (VAN HALEN song)
15. Atomic Punk (VAN HALEN song)
16. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)
17. Hot For Teacher (VAN HALEN song)
18. Everybody Wants Some!! (VAN HALEN song)
19. Jump (VAN HALEN song)
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This is elder abuse.
Been vh fan from the beginning but let sleeping dogs lie
I'm embarrassed for him
It went down hill with LIVE AT TOKYO in 2015. Who would pay money for this? YIKES
Garbage is to good a word to describe this