SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром 27 июля в Amphitheater of Pompeii:
01. Overture (first time since 1996)
02. Morphine Child (instrumental intro only)
03. Dead Winter Dead
04. Jesus Saves
05. The Wake Of Magellan
06. Miles Away
07. Sirens
08. Another Way
09. This Is The Time (1990)
10. Unusual
11. Chance
12. Adagio In G Minor (Tomaso Albinoni & Remo Giazotto cover) (excerpt played by Johnny Lee Middleton with orchestra)
13. The Storm
14. Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24) (first time since 2015)
15. Not What You See (first time since 1999, Zak with orchestra only)
16. Handful Of Rain
17. Lights Out
18. Tonight He Grins Again
19. The Hourglass
20. Believe
21. Gutter Ballet
22. Edge Of Thorns
Encore:
23. Temptation Revelation
24. Power Of The Night
25. Hall Of The Mountain King
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