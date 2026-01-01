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SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром



SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром 27 июля в Amphitheater of Pompeii:



01. Overture (first time since 1996)

02. Morphine Child (instrumental intro only)

03. Dead Winter Dead

04. Jesus Saves

05. The Wake Of Magellan

06. Miles Away

07. Sirens

08. Another Way

09. This Is The Time (1990)

10. Unusual

11. Chance

12. Adagio In G Minor (Tomaso Albinoni & Remo Giazotto cover) (excerpt played by Johnny Lee Middleton with orchestra)

13. The Storm

14. Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24) (first time since 2015)

15. Not What You See (first time since 1999, Zak with orchestra only)

16. Handful Of Rain

17. Lights Out

18. Tonight He Grins Again

19. The Hourglass

20. Believe

21. Gutter Ballet

22. Edge Of Thorns



Encore:



23. Temptation Revelation

24. Power Of The Night

25. Hall Of The Mountain King







+0 -0



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