Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register
MENU LOGO
×
СОБЫТИЯ
Новости
Новости.Рус
Видео
Концерты
Репортажи
МУЗЫКА
Группы
Рецензии
Интервью
Стили
ИСКУССТВО
Графика
ОБЩЕНИЕ
Форум
Ссылки
Контакты

LOGIN
Новости
*DAVID ELLEFSON в первом подкасте METAL HALL OF FAME 30
*Новый сингл FEAR FACTORY выйдет в августе 28
*Гитарист TESLA: «Если смотреть исключительно с точки зрения ... 26
*NAPALM DEATH в программе "Tiny Desk" 24
*WACKEN OPEN AIR 2026 успели распродать 23
Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*DAVID ELLEFSON в первом подкасте METAL HALL OF FAME 30
*Новый сингл FEAR FACTORY выйдет в августе 28
*Гитарист TESLA: «Если смотреть исключительно с точки зрения ... 26
*NAPALM DEATH в программе "Tiny Desk" 24
*WACKEN OPEN AIR 2026 успели распродать 23
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Savatage

*



29 июл 2026 : 		 Для одного из основателей SAVATAGE открыли сбор средств из-за борьбы с деменцией

29 июл 2026 : 		 SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром

21 июл 2026 : 		 Каким будет новый SAVATAGE?

30 июн 2026 : 		 SAVATAGE планируют снять концерт с оркестром

26 июн 2026 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза SAVATAGE

10 июн 2026 : 		 Видео с выступления SAVATAGE

9 июн 2026 : 		 SAVATAGE выступили с Blas Elias

26 апр 2026 : 		 Обновленное видео SAVATAGE

22 апр 2026 : 		 Гитарист SAVATAGE: «Наши шоу в 2025 прошли на ура!»

9 апр 2026 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового релиза SAVATAGE

8 апр 2026 : 		 Концертный релиз SAVATAGE выйдет летом

7 апр 2026 : 		 Основатель SAVATAGE: «Мы ещё не закончили...»

28 янв 2026 : 		 SAVATAGE готовят концертный альбом из тура по Gutter Ballet

31 июл 2025 : 		 CHRIS CAFFERY: «Музыка SAVATAGE так же вечна, как SABBATH, MAIDEN или PRIEST»

28 июн 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления SAVATAGE

25 июн 2025 : 		 CHRIS CAFFERY о новых концертах SAVATAGE: «Ощущение, что мы и не останавливались»

19 июн 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления SAVATAGE

15 июн 2025 : 		 SAVATAGE открыли европейский тур

29 май 2025 : 		 SAVATAGE в Бразилии

24 май 2025 : 		 Гитарист SAVATAGE: «У нас плана хватит лет на десять»

21 май 2025 : 		 CHRIS CAFFERY: «В SAVATAGE есть нечто такое, что пробуждает во мне ребёнка»

28 апр 2025 : 		 JON OLIVA хочет начать запись SAVATAGE в январе

25 апр 2025 : 		 Видео полного выступления SAVATAGE

23 апр 2025 : 		 Первый большой концерт SAVATAGE за 20 лет

21 апр 2025 : 		 Первое за десять лет шоу SAVATAGE

16 апр 2025 : 		 JEFF PLATE: «Я удивлён, что меня позвали в SAVATAGE»
Показать далее
| - |

|||| сегодня

SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром



zoom
SAVATAGE выступили с оркестром 27 июля в Amphitheater of Pompeii:

01. Overture (first time since 1996)
02. Morphine Child (instrumental intro only)
03. Dead Winter Dead
04. Jesus Saves
05. The Wake Of Magellan
06. Miles Away
07. Sirens
08. Another Way
09. This Is The Time (1990)
10. Unusual
11. Chance
12. Adagio In G Minor (Tomaso Albinoni & Remo Giazotto cover) (excerpt played by Johnny Lee Middleton with orchestra)
13. The Storm
14. Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24) (first time since 2015)
15. Not What You See (first time since 1999, Zak with orchestra only)
16. Handful Of Rain
17. Lights Out
18. Tonight He Grins Again
19. The Hourglass
20. Believe
21. Gutter Ballet
22. Edge Of Thorns

Encore:

23. Temptation Revelation
24. Power Of The Night
25. Hall Of The Mountain King




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).



Сообщений нет

просмотров: 43

 ||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2026 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом