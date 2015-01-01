Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*Venom*



15 дек 2017 : 		 Новый ЕР VENOM выйдет зимой

6 дек 2017 : 		 VENOM выпустят бокс-сет

19 июл 2017 : 		 Новый ЕР VENOM выйдет в этом, а альбом — в следующем году

13 июн 2017 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

3 окт 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления VENOM

7 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

16 авг 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

19 ноя 2015 : 		 VENOM: «Не дайте себя одурачить»

11 авг 2015 : 		 Вокалист BEHEMOTH присоединился на сцене к VENOM

4 авг 2015 : 		 Доступна маска VENOM

22 июн 2015 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления VENOM

8 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

25 апр 2015 : 		 Бывшие музыканты VENOM в VENOM INC.

15 апр 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от VENOM

11 мар 2015 : 		 Вокалист VENOM: "Да HENRY ROLLINS дурак"

9 фев 2015 : 		 Вокалист VENOM: "О воссоединении оригинального состава уже даже говорить никто не хочет"

28 янв 2015 : 		 Фронтмен VENOM расхвалил собственную группу

21 янв 2015 : 		 Новая песня VENOM

13 янв 2015 : 		 Новое видео VENOM

4 дек 2014 : 		 Обложка нового альбома VENOM

27 ноя 2014 : 		 Новый альбом VENOM выйдет в январе

26 ноя 2014 : 		 VENOM исполнят новый альбом целиком в рамках 70000 Tons Of Metal

8 сен 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

25 июн 2014 : 		 VENOM исполнили новую песню

3 сен 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

29 июл 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

8 июл 2013 : 		 VENOM заканчивают работу над новым альбомом

12 май 2012 : 		 Бывший барабанщик VENOM Antton: «Cronos мне больше не брат»

16 ноя 2011 : 		 VENOM представили публике три новых трека

14 ноя 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

17 окт 2011 : 		 Новая песня VENOM

29 сен 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома VENOM

24 сен 2011 : 		 VENOM выпустят "Fallen Angels" в ноябре

4 сен 2011 : 		 Выход альбома VENOM отложен

4 июл 2011 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома VENOM

16 май 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома VENOM

9 мар 2011 : 		 VENOM сводят новый альбом

14 окт 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления VENOM

10 мар 2010 : 		 Опубликованы редкие фотографии VENOM

25 май 2009 : 		 VENOM объявили имя нового барабанщика

17 апр 2009 : 		 VENOM покинул барабанщик

8 апр 2009 : 		 VENOM: специальное издание "Black Metal" выйдет с бонусами

17 июн 2008 : 		 Диджипаковое издание нового альбома VENOM выйдет с двумя бонус-треками

27 май 2008 : 		 Вокалист VENOM о новом альбоме группы

14 май 2008 : 		 Выход альбома VENOM отложен

30 апр 2008 : 		 Аудиосэмплы с нового альбома VENOM в сети

28 апр 2008 : 		 Опубликована обложка и трек-лист нового альбома VENOM

23 апр 2008 : 		 Выложены семплы с нового альбома VENOM

10 сен 2007 : 		 VENOM: Новый альбом выйдет в следующем году

10 июн 2007 : 		 VENOM "полны энтузиазма" по поводу нового материала

3 май 2007 : 		 Выходит трибьют группе VENOM

16 июл 2006 : 		 Видео VENOM "The 7th Date of Hell" выйдет на DVD

20 июн 2006 : 		 Подробности о расширенном издании альбома VENOM "Cast In Stone"

14 апр 2006 : 		 Гитарист VENOM завершил гастроли в составе SCOOTER

5 мар 2006 : 		 Cronos (VENOM): "Музыкантам METALLICA нужно выкинуть слово "Metal" из названия группы"

31 янв 2006 : 		 Назначена дата релиза нового творения VENOM

21 дек 2005 : 		 VENOM разделались с "черным металом"

2 дек 2005 : 		 VENOM выпускают "Metal Black" в марте

19 май 2005 : 		 Новое демо VENOM

Новый ЕР VENOM выйдет зимой

VENOM 22 декабря в цифровом варианте выпустят новый ЕР "100 Miles To Hell", в который войдет три композиции: "We The Loud", "Beaten To A Pulp" и заглавная тема.

VENOM To Release '100 Miles To Hell' EP Next Week



VENOM вЂ” the legendary, hugely influential British heavy metal trio notorious for causing outrage and panic, and molding the history of darker music вЂ” will digitally release a new, three-track EP, titled "100 Miles To Hell", through Spinefarm Records on December 22. It will be available via D2C basis on January 19 in the U.S.

"100 Miles To Hell" features three brand new studio recordings: "We The Loud", "Beaten To A Pulp" and the title track. It marks the first "fresh" VENOM material since the "From The Very Depths" studio album, which arrived in 2015.

This limited-edition EP will be available on three different formats: 12-inch vinyl (complete with giant poster); cassette and download; and an exclusive T-shirt, which can also be acquired as part of the bundle, while supplies last.

In terms of music, lyrics, and artwork, the "100 Miles To Hell" package is cast in the classic VENOM mold, pushing all of the buttons (and turning all of the crosses) you'd expect from a band led into action by vocalist/bassist/producer and original VENOM titan, Conrad "Cronos" Lant вЂ” an iconic performer whose ability to fuse the attitude of punk with the power of metal has long been a signature of the nefarious VENOM sound.

Cronos recently spoke to Metal Rules about the evolution of VENOM's songwriting. "The thing is we, as a band, we are evolving the black metal thing," he explained. 'Because, for me, it has to be exciting, it has to be new, it has to be dangerous. It has to stay in motion. It has to make me excited to do it. I couldn't just do the 'Welcome To Hell' night after night; it would be too boring. So, they know I like to be challenged. I need to create new shit, and I like to twist VENOM a lot and cut and pull it. I like to create an album that people kind of go, 'That wasn't expected.'

"For a band that's been going this long, if we're not going to continue to evolve, I think we're dead," he continued. "But you don't want to forget where you came from. [You want] to be able to play songs from back in the day, so that the people in the audience can hear them and hear the song that they love вЂ” played the way that it was played. I think it is special."

Cronos went on to say that his current VENOM bandmates вЂ” guitarist Rage, a.k.a. Stuart Dixon, and drummer DantГ©, a.k.a. Danny Needham вЂ” "have got two [VENOM] albums under the belt now, that they can call their own. So, when they play their songs up on that stage, they can push and pull the bits they want, and they can play them in their style. But when we play the old songs, we kind of try to play them as near to the original we possibly can so, that the people in the audience hear a great version of the song rather than a changed version of the song. Because why change a great song?"

VENOM is not to be confused with VENOM INC., the band featuring original VENOM members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and Anthony "Abaddon" Bray (drums) alongside ex-VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan.

"From The Very Depths" was released in January 2015 via Spinefarm.




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 2 )

shakabre
15 дек 2017, 14:45		eee baby

Voin of Valhalla
15 дек 2017, 15:33		заебись


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 98

1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.