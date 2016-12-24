Гитарист BREAKING BENJAMIN потерял сына







First off, Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope everyone's holiday is their best yet!!! These last 24 hours have been some of the hardest I think I've ever faced. Most of you know Heather and I were expecting our newest little baby Rauch next summer. We couldn't have been more excited and thankful. Unfortunately, our Christmas took a turn on us this week. Little Henry Mitchell Rauch was delivered and went to be with Jesus earlier this morning. It's a loss neither of us know how to even begin to process. We are both so thankful for the support from friends and family that has been pouring in from around us. As sad as it has been, I want to focus on how incredible Henry was. Though we never got to meet him, there is something there, a connection that only a parent would understand. I am so thankful for him. I love him. I always will. He is the most badass little baby I've ever seen. I know he's looking down on us now smiling and telling us it's going to be ok. Mommy and Daddy love you Henry. You'll be with us always. #babyrauch #weloveyoualways I also want to mention the name Henry was given to him late the other night by his big brother Mitchell!