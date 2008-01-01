Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*C Новым Годом! [32]
*Музыканты KISS, SLIPKNOT, TESTAMENT и других групп о Джордже Майкле [28]
*GUS G. надеется отстаться с OZZY OSBOURNE [23]
*Гитарист METALLICA: «Для нас было важно создать лучший альбом, на кото... [22]
*Новое видео BON JOVI [21]
[= ||| все новости группы



*Demonic Resurrection*



8 янв 2017 : 		 Новый альбом DEMONIC RESURRECTION выйдет летом

21 сен 2016 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION расстались с клавишником

16 авг 2016 : 		 Обучающие видео от DEMONIC RESURRECTION

7 апр 2015 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION отмечают 15 лет

15 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео DEMONIC RESURRECTION

27 май 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен DEMONIC RESURRECTION

8 май 2014 : 		 Новый альбом DEMONIC RESURRECTION выйдет в июле

28 янв 2014 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION нашли гитариста

10 янв 2014 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION расстались с гитаристом

8 апр 2013 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION начали работу над альбомом

19 фев 2012 : 		 Новый басист в DEMONIC RESURRECTION

26 дек 2011 : 		 Про-шот от DEMONIC RESURRECTION

7 янв 2010 : 		 Новое видео DEMONIC RESURRECTION

25 дек 2009 : 		 Обложка DEMONIC RESURRECTION

19 окт 2008 : 		 DEMONIC RESURRECTION: новый сингл в сети

| - |
|||| 8 янв 2017

Новый альбом DEMONIC RESURRECTION выйдет летом

*
zoom
*
* *
DEMONIC RESURRECTION объявили о том, что новая работа получила название "The Demon King" и будет выпущена 15 июля на Candlelight Records.

Indian metal veterans DEMONIC RESURRECTION have announced the release of their fourth full-length album titled The Demon King. The album is due for release worldwide on Candlelight Records and on Universal Music in India.Release dates:India: July 13thUK and Europe: July 14thUSA: July 15th"We have always played around with unnamed forces of darkness in the past," says Mephisto (Keyboards) explaining the album title. "With this release, we felt the need for an evil overlord to take the reigns and bring in the apocalypse. A savage and unstoppable force such as this had to be a definitive and commanding figure, which is why we came up with The Demon King."Demonstealer further commented: "This album has been 4 years in the making and we're more than excited to release it. We're also extremely happy to renew our deal with Candlelight Records who will put out the album worldwide and also our new relationship with Universal Music who will release the album in India."The band's last album The Return To Darkness was released in 2010 on Candlelight Records worldwide and Demonstealer Records in India.



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).
просмотров: 229

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Epica Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом