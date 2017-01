сегодня



Концертные видео RATT 89 и 90 года AmericanJackassI опубликовал два полных выступления RATT 1989 и 1990 годов.



Tokyo, Japan (1989)



Setlist:



"City to City"

"Bite the Hand That Feeds You"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Wanted Man"

"I Want A Woman"

"The Morning After"

"The Bottom Line"

"Lay It Down"

"You're In Love"

- drum solo -

"Back For More"

"What's It Gonna Be"

"Body Talk"

"Round & Round"

"Way Cool Jr."

"You Think You're Tough"

"Walking the Dog"

"Chain Reaction"



Hollywood, CA (1990)



Setlist:



"Shame, Shame, Shame"

"Lay it Down"

"You're In Love"

"Scratch That Itch"

"Slip of the Lip"

"Wanted Man"

"Lovin You's A Dirty Job"

"Givin' Yourself Away"

"The Morning After"

"Heads I Win Tails You Lose"

"Back For More"

"You Think You're Tough"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Round & Round"

"Walkin the Dog"

"Top Secret"



Состав:



Stephen Pearcy - vocals

Warren DeMartini - guitars

Robbin Crosby - guitars

Juan Croucier - bass

Bobby Blotzer - drums











