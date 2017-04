STATUS QUO переиздадут три классических альбома

STATUS QUO STATUS QUO 2CD / 3CD - Vertigo. "Blue For You", "Just Supposin" "Never Too Late" UMe 26 .



= Blue For You =



Disc One

Is There A Better Way?

Mad About The Boy

Ring Of A Change

Blue For You

Rain

Rolling Home

That's A Fact

Ease Your Mind

Mystery Song



Disc Two

You Lost The Love - B-Side

Mystery Song - Single Version

Wild Side Of Life - B-Side

All Through The Night - B-Side

Wild Side Of Life - Demo

Bye Bye Johnny - Osaka *

Caroline - Osaka *

Don't Waste My Time - Osaka *

In My Chair - Osaka *

Roll Over Lay Down - Osaka *

Is There A Better Way - Osaka *

Rain - Osaka *

Honky Tonk Angel - Demo



= Just Supposin =



Disc One

What You're Proposing

Run To Mummy

Don't Drive My Car

Lies

Over The Edge

The Wild Ones

Name Of The Game

Coming And Going

Rock 'N' Roll



Disc Two

AB Blues - B-Side

Coming And Going - Writing 1980

Don't Drive My Car - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

Over The Edge - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

Rock N Roll - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

Something Bout You Baby I Like - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

What YourE Proposing - Live - Le Mans 1981 *



= Never Too Late =



Disc One

Never Too Late

Something 'Bout You Baby I Like

Take Me Away

Falling In Falling Out

Carol

Long Ago

Mountain Lady

Don't Stop Me Now

Enough Is Enough

Riverside



Disc Two

Rock 'N' Roll - Single Version

Don't Stop Me Now - Austrian Flexi Disc *

What You're Proposing - Austrian Flexi Disc *

LP Overview - Austrian Flexi Disc *

Something 'Bout You Baby I Like - Austrian Flexi Disc *

Something 'Bout You Baby I Like - demo acoustic instrumental

Caroline - St Austell 1981 *

Roll Over Lay Down - St Austell 1981*

Backwater - St Austell 1981*

Little Lady - St Austell 1981 *

Don't Drive My Car - St Austell 1981*

Whatever You Want - St Austell 1981*

Hold You Back - St Austell 1981*

Something 'Bout You Baby I Like - St Austell 1981*

Rockin All Over The World - St Austell 1981*

Over The Edge - St Austell 1981*



Disc Three

Rock N Roll - St Austell 1981*

Dirty Water - St Austell 1981*

4500 Times - St Austell 1981*

Big Fat Mama - St Austell 1981*

Don't Waste My Time - St Austell 1981*

Roadhouse Blues - St Austell 1981*

Rain - St Austell 1981*

Down Down - St Austell 1981*

Drum Solo - St Austell 1981*

Bye Bye Johnny - St Austell 1981*



* Previously unreleased













