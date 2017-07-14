Arts
Adrenaline Mob



15 июл 2017 : 		 Погиб басист ADRENALINE MOB

7 июл 2017 : 		 Гитарист MACHINE HEAD присоединился на сцене к ADRENALINE MOB

9 июн 2017 : 		 Обучающее видео от ADRENALINE MOB

3 июн 2017 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

22 май 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от ADRENALINE MOB

29 апр 2017 : 		 Новое видео ADRENALINE MOB

22 мар 2017 : 		 Новый альбом ADRENALINE MOB выйдет летом

12 мар 2017 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB представили барабанщика

4 мар 2017 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB завершили запись

24 окт 2016 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB готовы к записи

13 апр 2015 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB исполняют CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

25 мар 2015 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB воздали должное барабанщику

24 мар 2015 : 		 Вокалист ADRENALINE MOB о барабанщике

24 мар 2015 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB о смерти барабанщика

23 мар 2015 : 		 Гитарист TWISTED SISTER присоединился к ADRENALINE MOB на сцене

22 мар 2015 : 		 Видео с последнего выступления A.J. PERO

3 мар 2015 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB в акустике

10 фев 2015 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

24 янв 2015 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

7 янв 2015 : 		 Сборник кавер-версий ADRENALINE MOB выйдет в феврале

20 авг 2014 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB нашли басиста

6 авг 2014 : 		 JOHN MOYER: «ADRENALINE MOB давно знали о моём решении»

5 авг 2014 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB через Twitter узнали, что басист не поедет в тур

14 май 2014 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB попали в аварию

18 фев 2014 : 		 Акустика от ADRENALINE MOB

5 фев 2014 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

28 янв 2014 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

22 янв 2014 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

14 янв 2014 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

7 янв 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от ADRENALINE MOB

2 янв 2014 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

25 дек 2013 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

17 дек 2013 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

11 дек 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от ADRENALINE MOB

3 дек 2013 : 		 Новая песня ADRENALINE MOB

1 ноя 2013 : 		 Новый альбом ADRENALINE MOB выйдет в феврале

7 окт 2013 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB записывают новый альбом

26 июл 2013 : 		 Гитарист ADRENALINE MOB о новом материале

17 июн 2013 : 		 LZZY HALE, TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS присоединились на сцене к ADRENALINE MOB

15 июн 2013 : 		 Вокалистка HALESTORM присоединилась на сцене к ADRENALINE MOB

11 июн 2013 : 		 RUSSELL ALLEN: «Мы не хотим ждать момента, когда MIKE PORTNOY найдёт время для ADRENALINE MOB»

5 июн 2013 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY ушел из ADRENALINE MOB

6 апр 2013 : 		 Вокалистка HALESTORM присоединилась на сцене к ADRENALINE MOB

6 апр 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

5 апр 2013 : 		 Акустика от ADRENALINE MOB

21 мар 2013 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB в акустике

7 фев 2013 : 		 Кавер-версия DURAN DURAN от ADRENALINE MOB

1 фев 2013 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB выпустят ЕР с кавер-версиями в марте

11 янв 2013 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB завершили запись кавер-версий

30 ноя 2012 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB запишут кавер-версии для переиздания дебютного альбома

19 сен 2012 : 		 Исполнение песни ADRENALINE MOB барабанщиком группы: видео

19 июл 2012 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

9 июл 2012 : 		 Вокалистка REVAMP спела с ADRENALINE MOB

29 июн 2012 : 		 Видео полного концерта ADRENALINE MOB

21 июн 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

23 май 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

7 май 2012 : 		 Новое видео ADRENALINE MOB

26 апр 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

16 апр 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

20 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

14 мар 2012 : 		 Басист DISTURBED отыграл первое шоу с ADRENALINE MOB

13 мар 2012 : 		 Новый альбом ADRENALINE MOB доступен для прослушивания

29 фев 2012 : 		 Mike Portnoy об ADRENALINE MOB: «Не нужно использовать калькулятор, чтобы получать удовольствие от этой музыки»

26 фев 2012 : 		 Две новые песни ADRENALINE MOB

11 фев 2012 : 		 Семпл нового трека ADRENALINE MOB

9 фев 2012 : 		 Басист DISTURBED присоединился к ADRENALINE MOB

6 фев 2012 : 		 Семплы с дебютного альбома ADRENALINE MOB

22 янв 2012 : 		 Дебют ADRENALINE MOB выйдет в Европе на Century Media Records

20 янв 2012 : 		 Новое видео ADRENALINE MOB

7 янв 2012 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB расстались с гитаристом и басистом

6 янв 2012 : 		 Дебютный полноформатный альбом ADRENALINE MOB выйдет в марте

17 сен 2011 : 		 ADRENALINE MOB записывают три новых трека

7 сен 2011 : 		 Видео с выступления ADRENALINE MOB

20 авг 2011 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY об ADRENALINE MOB: «Эта группа имеет мало общего с термином «прогрессив»

9 авг 2011 : 		 Дебютный ЕР ADRENALINE MOB доступен для прослушивания

4 авг 2011 : 		 Дебютный ЕР ADRENALINE MOB выйдет в августе

24 июл 2011 : 		 Mike Portnoy объяснил, почему альбом ADRENALINE MOB придётся долго ждать

28 июн 2011 : 		 Про-шот от ADRENALINE MOB

27 июн 2011 : 		 Кавер-версия BLACK SABBATH от ADRENALINE MOB

24 июн 2011 : 		 Первое фото ADRENALINE MOB

20 июн 2011 : 		 Семплы ADRENALINE MOB

16 июн 2011 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY, RUSSELL ALLEN, RICH WARD, MIKE ORLANDO объединили усилия в ADRENALINE MOB

Погиб басист ADRENALINE MOB

ADRENALINE MOB четырнадцатого июля попали в серьезную дорожную аварию. В результате шесть человек получили повреждения, а басист группы, David Zablidowsky, скончался от полученных травм. Фото с места аварии доступны на Gainesville.com

ADRENALINE MOB Involved In Fatal Crash In Florida


As you can all imagine, my family and I are devastated by the horrific news of David's passing. A piece of our hearts...


Posted by Paul Zablidowsky on Friday, July 14, 2017





We are terribly saddened with the passing of our talented friend, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Adrenaline Mob and ZO2 bass...


Posted by Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Friday, July 14, 2017





There's not a whole lot to say yet too much I wanna say...the past 7 hours have changed my life and perspective yet...


Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Friday, July 14, 2017





Here we go again, me having to get the huge weight of emotions off my chest by blogging it…one never knows how to say...


Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Friday, July 14, 2017





This talented, humble, sweet soul left us today way too soon. If you saw him perform you were lucky. If you knew him you...


Posted by John Moyer on Friday, July 14, 2017












