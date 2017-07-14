Погиб басист ADRENALINE MOB

As you can all imagine, my family and I are devastated by the horrific news of David's passing. A piece of our hearts...
Posted by Paul Zablidowsky on Friday, July 14, 2017
We are terribly saddened with the passing of our talented friend, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Adrenaline Mob and ZO2 bass...
Posted by Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Friday, July 14, 2017
There's not a whole lot to say yet too much I wanna say...the past 7 hours have changed my life and perspective yet...
Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Friday, July 14, 2017
Here we go again, me having to get the huge weight of emotions off my chest by blogging it…one never knows how to say...
Posted by Jeff Scott Soto on Friday, July 14, 2017
This talented, humble, sweet soul left us today way too soon. If you saw him perform you were lucky. If you knew him you...
Posted by John Moyer on Friday, July 14, 2017
