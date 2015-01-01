сегодня



Антология STEVE HOWE выйдет летом Двадцать первого июля на Rhino состоится релиз новой антологии STEVE HOWE, "Anthology 2: Groups And Collaborations":



CD1

“Maybellene” – The Syndicats

“On The Horizon” – The Syndicats

“Finger Poppin’” – The In Crowd

“Blow Up” – The In Crowd

“You’re On Your Own” – The In Crowd

“My White Bicycle” – Tomorrow

“Claramount Lake” – Tomorrow

“Revolution” – Tomorrow

“Why” – Tomorrow

“The Spanish Song” – Canto

“Beyond Winter” – Bodast

“Nothing To Cry For” – Bodast

“Roundabout” – Yes

“Montreux’s Theme” – Yes

“Tempus Fugit” – Yes

“Heat Of The Moment” – Asia

“One Step Closer” – Asia

“Lying To Yourself” – Asia

“Masquerade” – Asia *

“When The Heart Rules The Mind” – GTR

“Toe The Line” – GTR



CD2

“Brother Of Mine” – Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe

“Dangerous” – (Backing Track) Yes

“Without Hope You Cannot Start The Day” – (Backing Track) Yes

“Bring Me To The Power” – Yes

“From The Balcony” – Yes

“Nine Voices (Longwalker)” – Yes

“We Agree” – Yes

“Kenny’s Sound” – Steve Howe Trio

“Sweet Thunder” – Steve Howe Trio

“Wish I’d Known All Along” – Asia

“Over And Over” – Asia

“Through My Veins” – Asia

“Light The Way” – Asia

“Hour Of Need” – (Long Version) Yes

“Reno (Silver And Gold)” – Asia

“Believe Again” – Yes



CD3

“Traveller” – Billy Currie

“Time And A Word” – Fish

“Sweet Eternity” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Voyager” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Lily’s In The Field” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe

“Turn Of The Century” – Steve Howe and Annie Haslam

“Forgotten King” – Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe

“Most Of A Man” – Dean Dyson and Steve Howe *

“Cross That Bridge” – Keith West and Steve Howe *

“Heaven” – Keith West and Steve Howe *

“Strange Girl” – Keith West and Steve Howe *

“Luxury Of Love” Keith West and Steve Howe *

“Curved Ball” – Keith West and Steve Howe *

“Running In The Human Race” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

“Hot Touch” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

“Runaway” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

“Forever” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

“Tell The Story” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *

“Slim Pickins’” – Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe *



*previously unreleased









