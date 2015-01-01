|
|
|
все новости группы
|
сегодня
Антология STEVE HOWE выйдет летом
Двадцать первого июля на Rhino состоится релиз новой антологии STEVE HOWE, "Anthology 2: Groups And Collaborations":
CD1
“Maybellene” – The Syndicats
“On The Horizon” – The Syndicats
“Finger Poppin’” – The In Crowd
“Blow Up” – The In Crowd
“You’re On Your Own” – The In Crowd
“My White Bicycle” – Tomorrow
“Claramount Lake” – Tomorrow
“Revolution” – Tomorrow
“Why” – Tomorrow
“The Spanish Song” – Canto
“Beyond Winter” – Bodast
“Nothing To Cry For” – Bodast
“Roundabout” – Yes
“Montreux’s Theme” – Yes
“Tempus Fugit” – Yes
“Heat Of The Moment” – Asia
“One Step Closer” – Asia
“Lying To Yourself” – Asia
“Masquerade” – Asia *
“When The Heart Rules The Mind” – GTR
“Toe The Line” – GTR
CD2
“Brother Of Mine” – Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe
“Dangerous” – (Backing Track) Yes
“Without Hope You Cannot Start The Day” – (Backing Track) Yes
“Bring Me To The Power” – Yes
“From The Balcony” – Yes
“Nine Voices (Longwalker)” – Yes
“We Agree” – Yes
“Kenny’s Sound” – Steve Howe Trio
“Sweet Thunder” – Steve Howe Trio
“Wish I’d Known All Along” – Asia
“Over And Over” – Asia
“Through My Veins” – Asia
“Light The Way” – Asia
“Hour Of Need” – (Long Version) Yes
“Reno (Silver And Gold)” – Asia
“Believe Again” – Yes
CD3
“Traveller” – Billy Currie
“Time And A Word” – Fish
“Sweet Eternity” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
“Voyager” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
“Lily’s In The Field” – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
“Turn Of The Century” – Steve Howe and Annie Haslam
“Forgotten King” – Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe
“Most Of A Man” – Dean Dyson and Steve Howe *
“Cross That Bridge” – Keith West and Steve Howe *
“Heaven” – Keith West and Steve Howe *
“Strange Girl” – Keith West and Steve Howe *
“Luxury Of Love” Keith West and Steve Howe *
“Curved Ball” – Keith West and Steve Howe *
“Running In The Human Race” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *
“Hot Touch” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *
“Runaway” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *
“Forever” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *
“Tell The Story” – Max Bacon and Steve Howe *
“Slim Pickins’” – Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe *
*previously unreleased
|
|
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).