Вокалистка HALESTORM почтила память Честера Беннингтона

RIP Chester. We lost another voice of a generation today. I'd like to remind everyone that follows me that you are never alone. Life is fucking hard and every single one of us has beasts inside of us that we battle daily. And as humans... do your part. Stop with the cyber bullying, and hating people for stupid reasons. How about instead leave up lifting messages of hope and love and rock n roll. Just one word of kindness can change someone's life...I've seen it in my line of work...you are powerful enough to help someone or hurt someone...so choose to spread positivity. Chester, you will be missed, and I'm sorry that you felt like you had to leave this way. But all of the people that you've healed through your music, we Thank you for your time here and your music will live on through us!