31 июл 2017



Басист LINKIN PARK поблагодарил поклонников Басист LINKIN PARK Dave Phoenix Farrell опубликовал серию твиттов, поблагодарив поклонников за невероятную поддержку группе в этот сложный период времени.









It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I've received from friends and (1)

— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 29, 2017









Fans from all over the world has been incredible. I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support... (2)

— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 29, 2017









A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father... (3)

— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 29, 2017









An honest, and passionate musician, and a loyal friend. I've been touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide. (4)

— Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 29, 2017













