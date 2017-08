1 авг 2017



Трейлер к новому альбому MISTHERIA MISTHERIA опубликовали трейлер к новому альбому "Gemini", сведение которого проводил Ivan Moni Bidin из Artesonika Recording Studios, а обложку создал Havane.



Трек-лист:



“Hands Of Fire” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Angels In The Shadow” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Fight Of The Bumblebee” (composed by R. Korsakov - arranged by Mistheria)

“Moonlight Sonata” (composed by L.V. Beethoven - arranged by Mistheria)

“Air In E Minor - The Day After" (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Devil's Steps” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Prayer To God” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Prog-Fantasy” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“Falling Stars” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)

“My Dear Chopin” (composed by F. Chopin / Mistheria - arranged by Mistheria)

“Asturias” (composed by I. Albeniz - Arranged by Mistheria)

“Adagio In G Minor” (composed by T. Albinoni - arranged by Mistheria)

“Metal Piano Sonata, Op.13” (composed and arranged by Mistheria)



Участники записи:



Mistheria - music, arrangements, keyboards

Roger Staffelbach - guitar

Leonardo Porcheddu - guitar

Ivan Mihaljevic - guitar

Steve Di Giorgio - bass

Dino Fiorenza - bass

John Macaluso - drums



Special guests:



Chris Caffery - guitar

Roy Z - guitar











+0 -1



просмотров: 160