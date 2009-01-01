Arts
Triptykon



9 авг 2017 : 		 TRIPTYKON начали поиск ударника

8 авг 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления TRIPTYKON

14 мар 2016 : 		 Винил TRIPTYKON выйдет в апреле

25 май 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления TRIPTYKON

17 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео TRIPTYKON

4 окт 2014 : 		 TRIPTYKON исполняют CELTIC FROST

6 авг 2014 : 		 Новое видео TRIPTYKON

19 мар 2014 : 		 Детали бокс-сета TRIPTYKON

15 мар 2014 : 		 Две новые песни TRIPTYKON

25 фев 2014 : 		 TRIPTYKON исполнили новую песню

24 фев 2014 : 		 TRIPTYKON: фото 2014

15 фев 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен TRIPTYKON

7 фев 2014 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома TRIPTYKON

23 окт 2013 : 		 Новый альбом TRIPTYKON выйдет в апреле

28 июл 2013 : 		 TOM GABRIEL FISCHER о новом альбоме TRIPTYKON

8 июн 2013 : 		 TRIPTYKON работает над новым материалом

15 сен 2012 : 		 TRIPTYKON исполнили классику HELLHAMMER

26 янв 2011 : 		 Фронтмен TRIPTYKON продаёт деревянные дилдо

1 дек 2010 : 		 Прошлое, настоящее и будущее TRIPTYKON

19 окт 2010 : 		 Новое видео TRIPTYKON

26 авг 2010 : 		 Фронтмен TRIPTYKON восхваляет ANGEL WITCH

11 авг 2010 : 		 Новый ЕР TRIPTYKON

9 мар 2010 : 		 Аудиосемплы дебютного альбома TRIPTYKON

18 фев 2010 : 		 Превью нового альбома TRIPTYKON

3 фев 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома TRIPTYKON

22 дек 2009 : 		 TRIPTYKON заключили контракт с Century Media

11 дек 2009 : 		 Опубликованы две новые песни TRIPTYKON

17 ноя 2009 : 		 TRIPTYKON завершили сведение дебютного альбома

6 ноя 2009 : 		 TRIPTYKON сводят дебютный альбом

7 авг 2009 : 		 TOM GABRIEL WARRIOR и его группа TRIPTYKON начнут запись альбома в этом месяце

26 мар 2009 : 		 Фронтмен TRIPTYKON о новых песнях

| - |
|||| 9 авг 2017

TRIPTYKON начали поиск ударника

*
zoom
*
* *
TRIPTYKON отыграют последние концерты на испанском Leyendas Del Rock и немецком Party.San с барабанщиком Norman'ом Lonhard'ом, который решил попробовать себя в новом проекте. В связи с этим коллектив объявил о поиске нового участника — предложения можно отправлять по этому [адресу]

TRIPTYKON Announces New Drummer Auditions



"After eight and a half years of invoking supreme darkness with TRIPTYKON onstage and in the studio, Norman has indicated his desire to explore different musical avenues in the future. It is a wish we fully understand, of course, but also one we bemoan on a personal level. "We all wish Norman the very best for any and all of his future endeavors. He will forever remain one of us. "TRIPTYKON is thus now looking for a new drummer, before continuing work on the group's third album and returning to the world's stages. We are taking the required technical capabilities for granted, and we are completely open with regard to age and female and male applicants. Of decisive importance to us, however, are uniqueness, an unrestricted musical horizon, creativity, artistic courage, a stable and professional personality, and an appearance that reflects the group's music and unique historic background." Interested parties may contact TRIPTYKON through this e-mail address: [email protected] Please note that this e-mail address will only respond to serious inquiries regarding the above-mentioned topic. TRIPTYKON's second album, "Melana Chasmata", was released in April 2014. The CD was made available through a collaboration between TRIPTYKON's own label, Prowling Death Records Ltd., and renowned metal giant Century Media Records. This is the same label partnership responsible for CELTIC FROST's final album, "Monotheist" (2006), HELLHAMMER's "Demon Entrails" demo compendium (2008), and TRIPTYKON's debut album, "Eparistera Daimones", and "Shatter" EP (2010).




