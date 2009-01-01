9 авг 2017



TRIPTYKON начали поиск ударника TRIPTYKON отыграют последние концерты на испанском Leyendas Del Rock и немецком Party.San с барабанщиком Norman'ом Lonhard'ом, который решил попробовать себя в новом проекте. В связи с этим коллектив объявил о поиске нового участника — предложения можно отправлять по этому [адресу]









"After eight and a half years of invoking supreme darkness with TRIPTYKON onstage and in the studio, Norman has indicated his desire to explore different musical avenues in the future. It is a wish we fully understand, of course, but also one we bemoan on a personal level. "We all wish Norman the very best for any and all of his future endeavors. He will forever remain one of us. "TRIPTYKON is thus now looking for a new drummer, before continuing work on the group's third album and returning to the world's stages. We are taking the required technical capabilities for granted, and we are completely open with regard to age and female and male applicants. Of decisive importance to us, however, are uniqueness, an unrestricted musical horizon, creativity, artistic courage, a stable and professional personality, and an appearance that reflects the group's music and unique historic background." Interested parties may contact TRIPTYKON through this e-mail address: [email protected] Please note that this e-mail address will only respond to serious inquiries regarding the above-mentioned topic. TRIPTYKON's second album, "Melana Chasmata", was released in April 2014. The CD was made available through a collaboration between TRIPTYKON's own label, Prowling Death Records Ltd., and renowned metal giant Century Media Records. This is the same label partnership responsible for CELTIC FROST's final album, "Monotheist" (2006), HELLHAMMER's "Demon Entrails" demo compendium (2008), and TRIPTYKON's debut album, "Eparistera Daimones", and "Shatter" EP (2010).





