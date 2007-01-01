Arts
*Alcest*



14 авг 2017 : 		 ALCEST отметят юбилей

21 апр 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления ALCEST

24 сен 2016 : 		 Новая песня ALCEST

22 апр 2016 : 		 Новый альбом ALCEST выйдет осенью

9 июн 2014 : 		 ALCEST приветствуют украинских фэнов

30 ноя 2013 : 		 Новое видео ALCEST

13 ноя 2013 : 		 Новый альбом ALCEST выйдет в январе

25 май 2013 : 		 ALCEST завершили сведение

10 мар 2013 : 		 ALCEST работают над новым альбом

19 янв 2013 : 		 Вокалист Slowdive на новом альбоме ALCEST

9 янв 2013 : 		 Вокалистка PROMISE AND THE MONSTER на новом альбоме ALCEST

6 дек 2012 : 		 Запись с BBC ALCEST выйдет в декабре

1 авг 2012 : 		 ALCEST о записи

18 май 2012 : 		 Новое видео ALCEST

25 дек 2011 : 		 Фрагмент нового альбома ALCEST

2 дек 2011 : 		 Новое видео ALCEST

14 ноя 2011 : 		 Обложка винилового издания нового альбома ALCEST

10 ноя 2011 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома ALCEST

9 ноя 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома ALCEST

4 ноя 2011 : 		 Обложка нового сингла ALCEST

3 ноя 2011 : 		 Трейлер нового сингла ALCEST

6 авг 2011 : 		 Название нового альбома ALCEST

20 июл 2010 : 		 ALCEST работают над новым альбомом

30 янв 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома ALCEST

26 мар 2007 : 		 ALCEST подписали контракт с PROPHECY PRODUCTIONS

|||| 14 авг 2017

ALCEST отметят юбилей

ALCEST отметят десятилетие с момента выхода дебютного альбома "Souvenirs d'un autre monde" выпуском специального издания:

Anniversary book (CD edition, 18x18 cm, 48 pages):
- Alternate cover artwork by longtime Alcest photographer Andy Julia, originally used for the first LP pressing of the album!
- In-depth essay written by Neige. Chapters include: Back in 2007 | Genesis & concept | Recording | Musical influences | Retrospective
- Additional exclusive essays by Andy Julia (Soror Dolorosa) and Aaron Weaver(Wolves in the Throne Room)
- Lyrics with English translation
- Many rare and unpublished photos of Neige from the Souvenirs d'un autre monde era!
 
Anniversary LP edition
- 180g vinyl (black)
- Gatefold cover featuring original LP cover artwork (Not used since the first pressings!)
- Din A2 poster with original LP cover artwork
- PVC protection sleeve

Tracklisting:

“Printemps Émeraude” ("Emerald Spring")   
“Souvenirs d'un autre monde” ("Memories From Another World")    
“Les Iris” ("The Iris")    
“Ciel Errant” ("Wandering Sky")  
“Sur l'autre rive je t'attendrai” ("On The Other Shore I Will Wait For You")   
“Tir nan Og” (Irish: "Land Of The Young")

ALCEST To Release 10 Year Anniversary Edition Of Debut Album



