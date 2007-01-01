ALCEST отметят юбилей

ALCEST отметят десятилетие с момента выхода дебютного альбома "Souvenirs d'un autre monde" выпуском специального издания:
Anniversary book (CD edition, 18x18 cm, 48 pages):
- Alternate cover artwork by longtime Alcest photographer Andy Julia, originally used for the first LP pressing of the album!
- In-depth essay written by Neige. Chapters include: Back in 2007 | Genesis & concept | Recording | Musical influences | Retrospective
- Additional exclusive essays by Andy Julia (Soror Dolorosa) and Aaron Weaver(Wolves in the Throne Room)
- Lyrics with English translation
- Many rare and unpublished photos of Neige from the Souvenirs d'un autre monde era!
Anniversary LP edition
- 180g vinyl (black)
- Gatefold cover featuring original LP cover artwork (Not used since the first pressings!)
- Din A2 poster with original LP cover artwork
- PVC protection sleeve
Tracklisting:
“Printemps Émeraude” ("Emerald Spring")
“Souvenirs d'un autre monde” ("Memories From Another World")
“Les Iris” ("The Iris")
“Ciel Errant” ("Wandering Sky")
“Sur l'autre rive je t'attendrai” ("On The Other Shore I Will Wait For You")
“Tir nan Og” (Irish: "Land Of The Young")
