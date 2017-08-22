Arts
*Dead Cross*



22 авг 2017 : 		 MIKE PATTON пострадал в аварии

12 авг 2017 : 		 MIKE PATTON выступил с DEAD CROSS

1 авг 2017 : 		 Новый альбом DEAD CROSS доступен для прослушивания

25 июл 2017 : 		 Новое видео DEAD CROSS

19 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео DEAD CROSS

7 май 2017 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DEAD CROSS

5 май 2017 : 		 Новая песня DEAD CROSS

19 апр 2017 : 		 DAVE LOMBARDO рассказал, как MIKE PATTON попал в DEAD CROSS

19 мар 2017 : 		 Новая песня DEAD CROSS

16 мар 2017 : 		 DEAD CROSS завершили работу над альбомом

12 дек 2016 : 		 MIKE PATTON присоединился к DAVE LOMBARDO's DEAD CROSS

13 сен 2016 : 		 DEAD CROSS расстались с вокалистом

25 июл 2016 : 		 DAVE LOMBARDO готовит сюрпризы

1 июн 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEAD CROSS

11 апр 2016 : 		 DAVE LOMBARDO пообещал "бескомпромиссную агрессию" на дебютном альбоме DEAD CROSS

19 мар 2016 : 		 Новая песня DEAD CROSS

17 фев 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления DEAD CROSS

30 дек 2015 : 		 DEAD CROSS вернулись в студию

12 дек 2015 : 		 DEAD CROSS приступили к записи

5 дек 2015 : 		 Первое выступление DEAD CROSS

21 ноя 2015 : 		 Бывший барабанщик SLAYER в DEAD CROSS

|||| 22 авг 2017

MIKE PATTON пострадал в аварии

DEAD CROSS были вынуждены отменить выступление 21 августа в El Rey in Los Angeles, California из-за того, что Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE) попал в аварию и не смог приехать на площадку.

Комментарии

Hellg
22 авг 2017, 23:57		А сам-то он хоть цел? А то авария аварии рознь...

Orgik
23 авг 2017, 00:03		Воу-воу! Майк живи, не надо аварий никаких!

Darkside.ru MemberBlindman
23 авг 2017, 01:03		там оказалось, что он на скейте навернулся


