*Вокалист DEEP PURPLE: «Не думаю, что RITCHIE BLACKMORE сейчас хорошо и... [67]
*Гитарист METALLICA рассказал, что над ним издевались в школе [23]
*Вокалист METALLICA упал на сцене [21]
*Переиздание METALLICA выйдет осенью [21]
*SHARON OSBOURNE: «OZZY спал даже с поваром!» [18]
[= ||| все новости группы



*Gamma Ray*



12 сен 2017 : 		 Переиздания GAMMA RAY выйдут осенью

29 фев 2016 : 		 GAMMA RAY вернулись в студию

28 дек 2015 : 		 Лидер GAMMA RAY о том, почему было необходимо взять второго вокалиста

5 ноя 2015 : 		 Вокалист PRIMAL FEAR выступил с GAMMA RAY

31 окт 2015 : 		 Новый вокалист GAMMA RAY

22 авг 2015 : 		 Обложка альбома "Heading For The East" GAMMA RAY

22 авг 2015 : 		 Обложка переиздания второго альбома GAMMA RAY

21 авг 2015 : 		 Переиздание "Sigh No More" GAMMA RAY выйдет в сентябре

21 авг 2015 : 		 Переиздание "Heading For The East" GAMMA RAY выйдет в сентябре

18 июн 2015 : 		 Обложка переиздания первого альбома GAMMA RAY

5 июн 2015 : 		 Переиздание первого альбома GAMMA RAY выйдет в июле

19 дек 2014 : 		 Трек-лист нового релиза GAMMA RAY

5 дек 2014 : 		 Сборник лучшего от GAMMA RAY

2 дек 2014 : 		 Концертное видео GAMMA RAY

2 ноя 2014 : 		 Концертное видео GAMMA RAY

13 апр 2014 : 		 Tobias Sammet, Fabio Lione присоединились на сцене к GAMMA RAY

26 мар 2014 : 		 Новая песня GAMMA RAY

25 мар 2014 : 		 Новые песни GAMMA RAY

25 мар 2014 : 		 Новая песня GAMMA RAY

24 мар 2014 : 		 Семплы новых песен GAMMA RAY

24 фев 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от GAMMA RAY

18 фев 2014 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома GAMMA RAY

15 фев 2014 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома GAMMA RAY

7 фев 2014 : 		 Новый альбом GAMMA RAY выйдет в марте

1 янв 2014 : 		 У GAMMA RAY готово 12 песен

20 дек 2013 : 		 Новый альбом GAMMA RAY выйдет в марте

29 ноя 2013 : 		 Сгорела студия GAMMA RAY

17 сен 2013 : 		 GAMMA RAY о записи

26 авг 2013 : 		 GAMMA RAY начали запись

24 май 2013 : 		 GAMMA RAY готовы ко второй части Hellish Rock Tour

7 май 2013 : 		 Лидер GAMMA RAY: "Empire Of The Undead" не новая песня

17 мар 2013 : 		 Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, UNISONIC): "Жизнь в гастролях вредна для душевного здоровья"

15 мар 2013 : 		 Видео с текстом от GAMMA RAY

7 мар 2013 : 		 Новый альбом GAMMA RAY выйдет в январе

6 мар 2013 : 		 GAMMA RAY исполнили два новых треках

28 фев 2013 : 		 Лидер GAMMA RAY о новом миньоне и UNISONIC

26 фев 2013 : 		 Тизер нового ЕР GAMMA RAY

21 фев 2013 : 		 Название нового альбома GAMMA RAY

12 фев 2013 : 		 Обложка нового ЕР GAMMA RAY

8 фев 2013 : 		 Трек-лист нового ЕР GAMMA RAY

5 фев 2013 : 		 Детали нового миньона GAMMA RAY

31 янв 2013 : 		 Новый ЕР GAMMA RAY выйдет в марте

26 ноя 2012 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD GAMMA RAY

13 окт 2012 : 		 Фрагмент нового релиза GAMMA RAY

12 окт 2012 : 		 GAMMA RAY об обложке "Skeletons & Majesties Live"

25 сен 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD GAMMA RAY

21 сен 2012 : 		 'Skeletons & Majesties Live' от GAMMA RAY выйдет в ноябре

1 сен 2012 : 		 GAMMA RAY сменили ударника

6 окт 2011 : 		 Гитарист GAMMA RAY пропустит выступление на SWEDEN ROCK CRUISE

9 май 2011 : 		 Новая версия "Brother" от GAMMA RAY

2 май 2011 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE присоединился на сцене к GAMMA RAY

25 мар 2011 : 		 Детали нового релиза GAMMA RAY

21 фев 2011 : 		 GAMMA RAY планирует выпуск акустического альбома

5 фев 2011 : 		 Качественное концертное видео GAMMA RAY

20 мар 2010 : 		 Гитарист AMBERIAN DAWN на нескольких шоу GAMMA RAY

17 мар 2010 : 		 Гитарист/клавишник GAMMA RAY лёг на операцию

18 янв 2010 : 		 Семплы из нового альбома GAMMA RAY

17 янв 2010 : 		 Новое видео GAMMA RAY

13 янв 2010 : 		 Детали лимитированного издания GAMMA RAY, обложка винила

8 янв 2010 : 		 Новая песня GAMMA RAY

28 дек 2009 : 		 Обложка нового альбома GAMMA RAY

20 дек 2009 : 		 Michael Kiske на новом альбоме GAMMA RAY

14 дек 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома GAMMA RAY

11 дек 2009 : 		 Новый альбом GAMMA RAY выйдет в январе

25 сен 2008 : 		 Доступен трейлер с нового DVD GAMMA RAY

15 сен 2008 : 		 GAMMA RAY раскрыли детали DVD “Hell Yeah!”

31 окт 2007 : 		 Новое видео от GAMMA RAY

19 окт 2007 : 		 GAMMA RAY анонсировали клавишника для предстоящего турне

25 сен 2007 : 		 GAMMA RAY заключили контракт с лейблом STEAMHAMMER/SPV

30 мар 2007 : 		 Новости от GAMMA RAY

9 ноя 2006 : 		 Выход DVD GAMMA RAY откладывается

8 авг 2006 : 		 Новый альбом GAMMA RAY выйдет в 2007 году

7 авг 2006 : 		 Подробности о грядущем DVD от GAMMA RAY

7 апр 2006 : 		 Фронтмен GAMMA RAY о предстоящей съёмке для DVD

30 мар 2006 : 		 Выступление GAMMA RAY в Монреале выйдет на двойном DVD

6 фев 2006 : 		 Гитарист GAMMA RAY идет на поправку

26 янв 2006 : 		 Автограф-сессия GAMMA RAY в Москве

20 янв 2006 : 		 Гитарист GAMMA RAY получил травмы

28 июн 2005 : 		 GAMMA RAY: Трэклист нового альбома

10 июн 2005 : 		 Гитарист GAMMA RAY сыграет на тридцатилетии MOTORHEAD

23 май 2005 : 		 GAMMA RAY закончили работу над новым альбомом

24 дек 2001 : 		 Gamma Ray - закончили турне и собрали материал для нового видео.

Переиздания GAMMA RAY выйдут осенью

29 сентября earMUSIC продолжит выпуск переизданий бэк-каталога GAMMA RAY — на этот раз будут изданы альбомы "Land Of The Free" и "Alive'95". Как и прошлые издания, материал этих дисков прошёл ремастеринг и снабжён новым оформлением.

Трек-лист "Land Of The Free":

Disc 1
1. Rebellion in Dreamland 08:44
2. Man on a Mission 05:49
3. Fairytale 00:50
4. All of the Damned 05:01
5. Rising of the Damned 00:43
6. Gods of Deliverance 05:01
7. Farewell 05:11
8. Salvation's Calling 04:36
9. Land of the Free 04:38
10. The Saviour 00:40
11. Abyss of the Void 06:04
12. Time to Break Free 04:40
13. Afterlife 04:46

56:43

Disc 2

1. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust cover)
2. As Time Goes By (pre-production version)
3. The Silence ’95
4. Dream Healer (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2017) instrumental
5. Tribute to the Past (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2017) instrumental
6. Heaven Can Wait (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2016) instrumental
7. Valley of the King (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2016) instrumental

Трек-лист "Alive'95":

CD1
Recorded in Milano, Paris, Madrid, Pamplona and Erlangen. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.
1. Land Of The Free
2. Man On A Mission
3. Rebellion In Dreamland
4. Space Eater
5. Fairytale
6. Tribute To The Past
7. Heal Me
8. The Saviour
9. Abyss Of The Void
10. Ride The Sky (Helloween cover)
11. Future World (Helloween cover)
12. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)
13. Lust for Life (Non-European Bonus)

CD2
Recorded live in 1993 with Ralf Scheepers on vocals. Originally released as part of the US version - for the first time available in the rest of the world. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.

1. No Return
2. Changes
3. Insanity And Genius
4. Last Before The Storm
5. Future Madhouse
6. Heading For Tomorrow

GAMMA RAY - Alive '95 25th Anniversary Edition To Be Released This Month; Includes Bonus Material Featuring RALF SCHEEPERS




просмотров: 875

