сегодня



Переиздания GAMMA RAY выйдут осенью 29 сентября earMUSIC продолжит выпуск переизданий бэк-каталога GAMMA RAY — на этот раз будут изданы альбомы "Land Of The Free" и "Alive'95". Как и прошлые издания, материал этих дисков прошёл ремастеринг и снабжён новым оформлением.



Трек-лист "Land Of The Free":



Disc 1

1. Rebellion in Dreamland 08:44

2. Man on a Mission 05:49

3. Fairytale 00:50

4. All of the Damned 05:01

5. Rising of the Damned 00:43

6. Gods of Deliverance 05:01

7. Farewell 05:11

8. Salvation's Calling 04:36

9. Land of the Free 04:38

10. The Saviour 00:40

11. Abyss of the Void 06:04

12. Time to Break Free 04:40

13. Afterlife 04:46



56:43



Disc 2



1. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust cover)

2. As Time Goes By (pre-production version)

3. The Silence ’95

4. Dream Healer (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2017) instrumental

5. Tribute to the Past (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2017) instrumental

6. Heaven Can Wait (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2016) instrumental

7. Valley of the King (instrumental) (live at Chameleon Studios 2016) instrumental



Трек-лист "Alive'95":



CD1

Recorded in Milano, Paris, Madrid, Pamplona and Erlangen. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.

1. Land Of The Free

2. Man On A Mission

3. Rebellion In Dreamland

4. Space Eater

5. Fairytale

6. Tribute To The Past

7. Heal Me

8. The Saviour

9. Abyss Of The Void

10. Ride The Sky (Helloween cover)

11. Future World (Helloween cover)

12. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)

13. Lust for Life (Non-European Bonus)



CD2

Recorded live in 1993 with Ralf Scheepers on vocals. Originally released as part of the US version - for the first time available in the rest of the world. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.



1. No Return

2. Changes

3. Insanity And Genius

4. Last Before The Storm

5. Future Madhouse

6. Heading For Tomorrow











+8 -4





просмотров: 875

