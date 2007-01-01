Arts
*Death*



13 сен 2017 : 		 Винил DEATH выйдет осенью

25 апр 2017 : 		 Двенадцатилетний барабанщик исполнил DEATH

15 фев 2017 : 		 Трейлер к переизданию альбома DEATH

4 ноя 2016 : 		 Рассказ о переиздании DEATH

21 сен 2016 : 		 Переиздание DEATH выйдет на виниле

16 май 2016 : 		 Ремастированная версия дебютного альбома DEATH

4 май 2016 : 		 Неизданный трек DEATH

21 апр 2016 : 		 Ремастированная версия классической песни DEATH

30 мар 2016 : 		 Переиздание DEATH выйдет в мае

23 ноя 2015 : 		 Книга с аккордами от DEATH

11 авг 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления DEATH TO ALL

25 мар 2015 : 		 Бывший басист DEATH скончался в возрасте 47-ми лет

15 мар 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления DEATH TO ALL

2 дек 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления DEATH TO ALL

3 июл 2014 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления DEATH TO ALL

25 июн 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления DEATH TO ALL

23 апр 2014 : 		 Переиздание DEATH доступно для прослушивания

4 апр 2014 : 		 Рассказ о бокс-сете DEATH "Leprosy"

24 мар 2014 : 		 'Leprosy' DEATH выйдет с бонусами

4 фев 2014 : 		 DEATH TO ALL: видео с выступления на 70000 TONS OF METAL

9 янв 2014 : 		 Песня DEATH в игре

26 сен 2013 : 		 Вокалист KATAKLYSM раскритиковал организаторов Hellfest за использование имени DEATH на афишах

30 ноя 2012 : 		 Данные о продажах делюкс-издания 'Spiritual Healing' DEATH

23 ноя 2012 : 		 Переиздание альбома DEATH 'Spiritual Healing' доступно для прослушивания

10 окт 2012 : 		 Делюкс-издание 'Spiritual Healing' DEATH выйдет в ноябре

4 июл 2012 : 		 Видео с 'Death To All Tour 2012'

1 июл 2012 : 		 Видео с 'Death To All Tour 2012'

29 июн 2012 : 		 Пока DEATH не разлучит нас

24 июн 2012 : 		 'Death To All Tour 2012' стартовал в Сан-Франциско

12 май 2012 : 		 Бывший гитарист DEATH Rick Rozz выставит на аукцион свою гитару для “Фонда Чака Шульдинера”

16 апр 2012 : 		 На выставке Golden Gods: The History Of Heavy Metal почтили память Chuck’а Schuldiner’а (DEATH)

3 апр 2012 : 		 ATHEIST добавились в 'Death To All Tour 2012'

28 мар 2012 : 		 GORGUTS примут участие в “Death to All Tour-2012”

20 мар 2012 : 		 Gene Hoglan заявил, что “Death To All” — «отличный способ почтить память» Chuck’а Schuldiner’а

17 мар 2012 : 		 Музыканты DEATH в туре "Death To All Tour 2012"

13 янв 2012 : 		 Бокс-сет от DEATH в 2013

13 янв 2012 : 		 Фрагмент концертного релиза DEATH

13 дек 2011 : 		 Вспоминая лидера DEATH

2 дек 2011 : 		 Обложка концертного релиза DEATH

24 ноя 2011 : 		 Концертный релиз DEATH

1 ноя 2011 : 		 Новое видео DEATH

25 окт 2011 : 		 Переиздание DEATH доступно для прослушивания

5 окт 2011 : 		 Семплы с переиздания DEATH

16 сен 2011 : 		 Ремастер-версия 'The Philosopher' DEATH доступна для скачивания

1 сен 2011 : 		 Переиздание DEATH "Individual Thought Patterns" выйдет в октбяре

28 июл 2011 : 		 Новое видео DEATH

21 июн 2011 : 		 Новая версия песни DEATH

25 май 2011 : 		 Новая версия песни DEATH

24 май 2011 : 		 Трек-лист переиздания 'Human' DEATH

7 май 2011 : 		 Переиздание альбом DEATH "Human" выйдет в июне

14 фев 2011 : 		 Переиздание альбома DEATH доступно для прослушивания

5 фев 2011 : 		 "Human" DEATH прошел пересведение

20 янв 2011 : 		 Ремастированная демо-версия DEATH online!

3 янв 2011 : 		 Обложка с переиздания альбома DEATH

23 дек 2010 : 		 Доступен сэмплер Relapse Records с редким треком DEATH

13 дек 2010 : 		 Седьмой альбом DEATH будет переиздан

25 ноя 2010 : 		 DVD-трибьют DEATH выйдет в декабре

28 окт 2010 : 		 Новый DVD DEATH выйдет в декабре

2 сен 2010 : 		 Редкие съемки DEATH

25 июн 2010 : 		 Редкие закулисные съемки DEATH

12 май 2010 : 		 Ранее не публиковавшееся видео DEATH

11 май 2010 : 		 Переиздания DEATH и второй альбом CONTROL DENIED выйдут на Relapse

23 янв 2008 : 		 Доступен трек-лист переиздания альбома "Symbolic" группы DEATH

20 янв 2008 : 		 Гитарист DEATH : "Мы все еще ищем вокалиста"

6 янв 2008 : 		 Новый проект музыкантов DEATH

27 дек 2007 : 		 DEATH: записи 1988 года в сети

19 дек 2007 : 		 Классический альбом "Symbolic" группы DEATH будет переиздан

3 дек 2007 : 		 Nick Barker подтвердил своё участие в концерте памяти Chuck'a Schuldiner'a

19 ноя 2007 : 		 Бывшие участники DEATH выступят на концерте памяти Chuck'а Schuldiner'а

12 окт 2005 : 		 DEATH: DVD 'Live In Cottbus' выйдет в ноябре

14 май 2005 : 		 Послание матери Чака Шулдинера поклонникам

29 июн 2002 : 		 The Voices From Iran – вышла новая книга про Чака Шульдинера.

16 дек 2001 : 		 Умер Chuck Schuldiner

20 ноя 2001 : 		 Сетевой аукцион Nuclear Blast - все вырученные средства пойдут на лечение Чака Шульдингера.

14 ноя 2001 : 		 Поддержи Чака!

Винил DEATH выйдет осенью

*
zoom
*
* *
Relapse Records переиздадут на виниле пятый альбом DEATH, "Individual Thought Patterns", двадцатого октября. Он будет доступен на одиночном виниле и в варианте двойного винила с записью "Live in Germany - April 13th 1993" и студийного ауттейка "The Exorcist" (и концерт и песня впервые на виниле):

* 500 x DLX 2xLP reissue (white inside of ultra clear with heavy baby pink, blood red and bronze splatter) (Relapse.com exclusive)

* 300 x picture disc (Relapse.com exclusive)

* 300 x grimace purple and baby pink merge with heavy bone white and black splatter (Relapse.com exclusive)

* 500 x black and bronze merge with heavy bone white splatter (U.K. retail exclusive)

500 x blood red with heavy bronze, white and black splatter (Germany retail exclusive)

500 x baby pink with heavy blood red splatter (U.S. indie retail exclusive)

2500 x milky clear with heavy baby pink , blood red and bronze splatter (European retail exclusive)

2090 x black standard gram

LP1

01. Overactive Imagination02. In Human Form03. Jealousy04. Trapped In A Corner05. Mentally Blind06. Individual Thought Patterns07. Destiny08. Out Of Touch09. The Philosopher

LP2

01. Leprosy (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)02. Suicide Machine (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)03. Living Monstrosity (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)04. Overactive Imagination (Live in Germany - April 13th, 199305. Flattening of Emotions (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)06. Within The Mind (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)07. Lack of Comprehension (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)08. Zombie Ritual (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)09. The Exorcist (Studio Outtake)

Deluxe Vinyl Reissue Of DEATH's 'Individual Thought Patterns' Due In October






просмотров: 59

||| =]
[=     =]
