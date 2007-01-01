сегодня



Винил DEATH выйдет осенью Relapse Records переиздадут на виниле пятый альбом DEATH, "Individual Thought Patterns", двадцатого октября. Он будет доступен на одиночном виниле и в варианте двойного винила с записью "Live in Germany - April 13th 1993" и студийного ауттейка "The Exorcist" (и концерт и песня впервые на виниле):



* 500 x DLX 2xLP reissue (white inside of ultra clear with heavy baby pink, blood red and bronze splatter) (Relapse.com exclusive)



* 300 x picture disc (Relapse.com exclusive)



* 300 x grimace purple and baby pink merge with heavy bone white and black splatter (Relapse.com exclusive)



* 500 x black and bronze merge with heavy bone white splatter (U.K. retail exclusive)



500 x blood red with heavy bronze, white and black splatter (Germany retail exclusive)



500 x baby pink with heavy blood red splatter (U.S. indie retail exclusive)



2500 x milky clear with heavy baby pink , blood red and bronze splatter (European retail exclusive)



2090 x black standard gram



LP1



01. Overactive Imagination02. In Human Form03. Jealousy04. Trapped In A Corner05. Mentally Blind06. Individual Thought Patterns07. Destiny08. Out Of Touch09. The Philosopher



LP2



01. Leprosy (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)02. Suicide Machine (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)03. Living Monstrosity (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)04. Overactive Imagination (Live in Germany - April 13th, 199305. Flattening of Emotions (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)06. Within The Mind (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)07. Lack of Comprehension (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)08. Zombie Ritual (Live in Germany - April 13th, 1993)09. The Exorcist (Studio Outtake)















