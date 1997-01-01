сегодня



Новое видео BUSH "Lost In You" новое видео группы BUSH, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Black And White Rainbows".









"The video chronicles a relationship that is beautiful and wide until the cracks appear and the question is how strong is the love and do we make it back?" As Rossdale was lighting up TV screens this past spring with his work as a coach on the U.K.'s "The Voice", BUSH also played a rip-roaring homecoming show at a sold-out Shepherds Bush Empire in March, tearing through a setlist packed with classic hits and new favorites, with Gavin once again proving why he is one of the best frontmen in rock. BUSH has sold over twenty million records and has also had an incredible 18 Top 40 singles at radio. Currently on a nationwide tour of North America, BUSH returns to Europe this autumn.









