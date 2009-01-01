Arts
[= ||| все новости группы



*Helloween*



20 окт 2017 : 		 HELLOWEEN открыли тур

13 окт 2017 : 		 Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN

12 окт 2017 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни HELLOWEEN

22 авг 2017 : 		 HELLOWEEN придет весной

4 авг 2017 : 		 HELLOWEEN готовятся к туру Pumpkins United

27 фев 2017 : 		 HELLOWEEN собираются записать новый материал в расширенном составе

17 фев 2017 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN об отношениях с Kiske

9 фев 2017 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE о том, почему решился на реюнион с HELLOWEEN

26 янв 2017 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE давно простил гитариста HELLOWEEN

22 дек 2016 : 		 Первое фото "нового" состава HELLOWEEN

14 ноя 2016 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE, KAI HANSEN вновь выступят с HELLOWEEN

17 окт 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

30 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

16 июн 2016 : 		 HELLOWEEN отменили концерты в Японии

23 май 2016 : 		 Основатель NOISE RECORDS рассказал почему KAI HANSEN ушёл из HELLOWEEN

13 май 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового сборника HELLOWEEN

30 апр 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

12 фев 2016 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

30 ноя 2015 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

2 ноя 2015 : 		 Вышла книга HELLOWEEN

28 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

26 окт 2015 : 		 HELLOWEEN отметят юбилей выпуском книги

18 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

26 авг 2015 : 		 HELLOWEEN рассказали, что нам ждать в субботу

19 авг 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

7 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

6 июн 2015 : 		 Новая песня HELLOWEEN

19 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

30 апр 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома HELLOWEEN

25 апр 2015 : 		 Новая песня HELLOWEEN

25 апр 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового сингла HELLOWEEN

24 апр 2015 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

17 апр 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от HELLOWEEN

6 апр 2015 : 		 Гитарист HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

20 мар 2015 : 		 Новый сингл HELLOWEEN выйдет в апреле

1 мар 2015 : 		 Гитарист HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме группы

26 фев 2015 : 		 Новый альбом HELLOWEEN выйдет в мае

21 фев 2015 : 		 Гитарист HELLOWEEN вещает из студии

27 ноя 2014 : 		 HELLOWEEN: видео из студии

28 окт 2014 : 		 HELLOWEEN начали запись ударных

16 авг 2014 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

25 мар 2014 : 		 Новый альбом HELLOWEEN выйдет в начале 2015

26 дек 2013 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE был бы не прочь получить два миллиона евро за реюнион с HELLOWEEN

17 дек 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN: Видео из тура 'Hellish Rock Part II'

2 ноя 2013 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE: 'Даже сатанистам нужна любовь!'

21 окт 2013 : 		 Гитарист HELLOWEEN не исключает возможности воссоединения классического состава группы

27 апр 2013 : 		 Видео о туре HELLOWEEN

1 апр 2013 : 		 MICHAEL KISKE планирует выступить с HELLOWEEN в Бразилии

30 мар 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN c KAI HANSEN подтвердили участие на фестивале Rock In Rio

6 мар 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

5 мар 2013 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN о сольном альбоме

23 фев 2013 : 		 Книга барабанщика HELLOWEEN выйдет в марте

7 фев 2013 : 		 Рассказ об участии HELLOWEEN в '70000 Tons Of Metal'

20 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

17 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

16 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

16 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

14 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

13 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

12 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

11 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

10 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

10 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

9 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

8 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

6 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

5 янв 2013 : 		 HELLOWEEN о новом альбоме

27 дек 2012 : 		 Вокалист HELLOWEEN "хотел бы поехать в тур с UNISONIC"

18 дек 2012 : 		 HELLOWEEN и GAMMA RAY приедут в Россию в июне

14 дек 2012 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

4 дек 2012 : 		 Новая песня HELLOWEEN

18 ноя 2012 : 		 Обложка нового альбома HELLOWEEN

16 ноя 2012 : 		 Третья часть обложки HELLOWEEN

15 ноя 2012 : 		 Вторая часть обложки HELLOWEEN

14 ноя 2012 : 		 HELLOWEEN опубликовали часть обложки

4 ноя 2012 : 		 Детали нового альбома HELLOWEEN

1 ноя 2012 : 		 Подробности о новом альбоме HELLOWEEN

26 окт 2012 : 		 Новая песня HELLOWEEN

9 окт 2012 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома HELLOWEEN

14 сен 2012 : 		 Новый альбом HELLOWEEN выйдет в январе

7 сен 2012 : 		 HELLOWEEN & GAMMA RAY: „HELLISH ROCK PART II“ в 2013!

7 июн 2012 : 		 Видео о работе над новым альбомом от вокалиста HELLOWEEN

2 май 2012 : 		 HELLOWEEN:видео из студии

24 апр 2012 : 		 HELLOWEEN работают над новым альбомом

23 сен 2011 : 		 HELLOWEEN о завершении тура

8 сен 2011 : 		 "Are You Dr. Stein?" в России!

17 авг 2011 : 		 Новый альбом HELLOWEEN выйдет в 2012

10 авг 2011 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления HELLOWEEN

24 дек 2010 : 		 Поздравления от HELLOWEEN

12 дек 2010 : 		 Видео с концерта HELLOWEEN

27 ноя 2010 : 		 Видео с первого концерта нового турне HELLOWEEN

10 ноя 2010 : 		 Are You Dr. Stein?

23 окт 2010 : 		 Новый альбом HELLOWEEN доступен для прослушивания

22 окт 2010 : 		 Webwheel от HELLOWEEN

11 окт 2010 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

13 сен 2010 : 		 Семплы с нового альбома HELLOWEEN

11 сен 2010 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома HELLOWEEN

3 сен 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома HELLOWEEN

23 июл 2010 : 		 Название нового альбома HELLOWEEN

15 июл 2010 : 		 HELLOWEEN поедут в европейское турне со STRATOVARIUS

16 май 2010 : 		 HELLOWEEN записывают новый альбом

22 дек 2009 : 		 Новое видео HELLOWEEN

3 дек 2009 : 		 Семплы нового альбома HELLOWEEN

19 ноя 2009 : 		 Подробности о японском переиздании бэк-каталога HELLOWEEN

6 ноя 2009 : 		 Обложка нового диска HELLOWEEN

24 окт 2009 : 		 HELLOWEEN выпустят юбилейный диск

4 авг 2009 : 		 Подробности о трибьют-альбоме HELLOWEEN/GAMMA RAY

6 июн 2009 : 		 Видео с мастер-класса ударника HELLOWEEN

13 окт 2008 : 		 HELLOWEEN: видео "Paint A New World" в сети

23 сен 2008 : 		 HELLOWEEN: гастрольные новости

24 июл 2008 : 		 HELLOWEEN: новости и фото с фестивалей

16 янв 2008 : 		 Двойной CD нового альбома HELLOWEEN выйдет в январе

23 ноя 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN и GAMMA RAY продолжают совместный тур

21 ноя 2007 : 		 Басист HELLOWEEN выпустит альбом без соло гитар

17 окт 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN: видео "As Long As I Fall" в сети

18 сен 2007 : 		 Подробности о новом диске HELLOWEEN

25 авг 2007 : 		 Стали известны детали о новом альбоме HELLOWEEN

30 июн 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN & GAMMA RAY: Первые европейские даты

13 июн 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN объявили предварительное название нового альбома

12 май 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN приступили к записи нового альбома

9 фев 2007 : 		 HELLOWEEN и GAMMA RAY ведут переговоры о совместном турне

10 дек 2006 : 		 Подробности концертного релиза HELLOWEEN

22 авг 2006 : 		 HELLOWEEN сняли видеоклип "Light The Universe"

26 мар 2006 : 		 HELLOWEEN готовят к выходу концертные CD и DVD

26 ноя 2005 : 		 HELLOWEEN: переиздание ранних альбомов

25 авг 2005 : 		 HELLOWEEN: подробности о новом альбоме

23 июл 2005 : 		 HELLOWEEN выпустят "адское" видео

10 июн 2005 : 		 HELLOWEEN: выход нового альбома ожидается в октябре

30 июн 2003 : 		 HELLOWEEN приедут в октябре

25 сен 2002 : 		 Новый трибьют HELLOWEENу

HELLOWEEN открыли тур

HELLOWEEN выступлением 19 октября в Escena, Monterrey, Mexico открыли юбилейный тур:

Halloween (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)
Dr. Stein (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)
I'm Alive / March of Time (with Michael Kiske)
Kids of the Century (with Michael Kiske)
If I Could Fly (with Andi Deris)
Are You Metal? (with Andi Deris)
Rise and Fall (with Michael Kiske)
Where the Sinners Go (with Andi Deris)
Waiting for the Thunder (with Andi Deris)
Perfect Gentleman (with Andi Deris)
Ride the Sky / Judas / Starlight / Heavy Metal (Is the Law) (Kai Hansen Medley)
Forever and One (Neverland) (with Andi Deris)
A Tale That Wasn't Right (with Michael Kiske)
I Can (with Andi Deris)
Drum Solo
Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time (with Michael Kiske)
Why? (with Andi Deris)
Sole Survivor (with Andi Deris)
Power (with Andi Deris)
How Many Tears (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

Encore:
Invitation
Eagle Fly Free (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)
Keeper of the Seven Keys (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

Encore 2:
Future World (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)
I Want Out (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)



