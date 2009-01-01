сегодня



HELLOWEEN открыли тур HELLOWEEN выступлением 19 октября в Escena, Monterrey, Mexico открыли юбилейный тур:



Halloween (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

Dr. Stein (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

I'm Alive / March of Time (with Michael Kiske)

Kids of the Century (with Michael Kiske)

If I Could Fly (with Andi Deris)

Are You Metal? (with Andi Deris)

Rise and Fall (with Michael Kiske)

Where the Sinners Go (with Andi Deris)

Waiting for the Thunder (with Andi Deris)

Perfect Gentleman (with Andi Deris)

Ride the Sky / Judas / Starlight / Heavy Metal (Is the Law) (Kai Hansen Medley)

Forever and One (Neverland) (with Andi Deris)

A Tale That Wasn't Right (with Michael Kiske)

I Can (with Andi Deris)

Drum Solo

Livin' Ain't No Crime / A Little Time (with Michael Kiske)

Why? (with Andi Deris)

Sole Survivor (with Andi Deris)

Power (with Andi Deris)

How Many Tears (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)



Encore:

Invitation

Eagle Fly Free (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

Keeper of the Seven Keys (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)



Encore 2:

Future World (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris)

I Want Out (with Michael Kiske and Andi Deris) http://www.helloween.org

























