24 окт 2017



Переиздания DARK FORTRESS выйдут осенью 24 ноября DARK FORTRESS переиздадут обновленные версии альбомов 2001 и 2003 года на виниле, CD и в цифровом варианте. За обновление звука отвечал гитарист коллектива, V. Santura (also Triptykon), который не только сделал ремастеринг студийным записям, но и для демо 1996 года.



Tales From Eternal Dusk (Reissue 2017)



- Gatefold golden 2LP & Poster // limited to 100 copies – Century Media webstore exclusive

- Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP & Poster // limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition 2CD Digipak

- Digital album (2CD)



Profane Genocidal Creations (Reissue 2017)



- Gatefold silver 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold dark green 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Digital album





Tales From Eternal Dusk:



CD 1

“The Arcanum Of The Cursed”

“Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres”

“Twilight”

“Apocalypse”

“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1)”

“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2)”

“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3)”

“Misanthropic Invocation”

“Crimson Tears”

“Tales From Eternal Dusk”

“Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity)”



CD 2

“Cryptic Winterforest”

“Towards Immortality”

“Emperor Of The Majestic Nights”

“The Mystic Medieval Times” (Demo 1996) *

“Eternal War” (Demo 1996) *

“Passing The Shadowgates” (Demo 1996) *

“Into My Deepest Desire” (Demo 1996) *

“Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom” (Demo 1996) *



Tracks 1-3: 1997 Towards Immortality EP recording session

Tracks 4-8: 1996 The Rebirth Of The Dark Age demo



* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album



“Crimson Tears”:



Profane Genocidal Creations:



“Introduction”

“Defiance Of Death”

“Passage To Extinction”

“In Morte Aeternitas”

“Moribound Be Thy Creation”

“Through Ages Of War”

“Blood Of The Templars”

“Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence)”

“Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth”

“A Fortress Dark”

“I Am The Black Wizards” / Emperor cover *

“Eye Of The Greyhound” / Unanimated cover *



* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album

















