*Dark Fortress*



24 окт 2017 : 		 Переиздания DARK FORTRESS выйдут осенью

4 ноя 2016 : 		 Рассказ о переиздании DARK FORTRESS

15 дек 2015 : 		 DARK FORTRESS продлили соглашение с Century Media

13 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео DARK FORTRESS

23 дек 2013 : 		 DARK FORTRESS завершили запись

8 окт 2010 : 		 Новое видео DARK FORTRESS

29 янв 2010 : 		 Новое видео DARK FORTRESS

29 ноя 2009 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома DARK FORTRESS

30 июл 2009 : 		 DARK FORTRESS приступили к записи альбома

18 окт 2006 : 		 Обнародовано название нового альбома DARK FORTRESS

17 мар 2006 : 		 DARK FORTRESS собираются поехать в тур

|||| 24 окт 2017

Переиздания DARK FORTRESS выйдут осенью

24 ноября DARK FORTRESS переиздадут обновленные версии альбомов 2001 и 2003 года на виниле, CD и в цифровом варианте. За обновление звука отвечал гитарист коллектива, V. Santura (also Triptykon), который не только сделал ремастеринг студийным записям, но и для демо 1996 года.

Tales From Eternal Dusk (Reissue 2017)

- Gatefold golden 2LP & Poster // limited to 100 copies – Century Media webstore exclusive
- Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP & Poster // limited to 200 copies
- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster
- Special Edition 2CD Digipak
- Digital album (2CD)

Profane Genocidal Creations (Reissue 2017)  

- Gatefold silver 2LP & Poster
- Gatefold dark green 2LP & Poster
- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster
- Special Edition CD Digipak
- Digital album


Tales From Eternal Dusk:

CD 1
“The Arcanum Of The Cursed”
“Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres”
“Twilight”
“Apocalypse”
“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1)”
“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2)”
“Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3)”
“Misanthropic Invocation”
“Crimson Tears”
“Tales From Eternal Dusk”
“Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity)”

CD 2
“Cryptic Winterforest”
“Towards Immortality”
“Emperor Of The Majestic Nights”
“The Mystic Medieval Times” (Demo 1996) *
“Eternal War” (Demo 1996) *
“Passing The Shadowgates” (Demo 1996) *
“Into My Deepest Desire” (Demo 1996) *
“Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom” (Demo 1996) *

Tracks 1-3: 1997 Towards Immortality EP recording session
Tracks 4-8: 1996 The Rebirth Of The Dark Age demo

* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album

“Crimson Tears”:

Profane Genocidal Creations:

“Introduction”
“Defiance Of Death”
“Passage To Extinction”
“In Morte Aeternitas”
“Moribound Be Thy Creation”
“Through Ages Of War”
“Blood Of The Templars”
“Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence)”
“Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth”
“A Fortress Dark”
“I Am The Black Wizards” / Emperor cover *
“Eye Of The Greyhound” / Unanimated cover *

* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album

DARK FORTRESS To Present High Class Reissues Of First Two Albums In November; Tracks Streaming







ИванРусинов
24 окт 2017, 18:01		Интересно а вокал они будут перезаписывать?


