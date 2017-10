Переиздания DARK FORTRESS выйдут осенью

24 2017



DARK FORTRESS 24 DARK FORTRESS 2001 2003 , CD . , V. Santura (also Triptykon), , 1996 .



Tales From Eternal Dusk (Reissue 2017)



- Gatefold golden 2LP & Poster // limited to 100 copies Century Media webstore exclusive

- Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP & Poster // limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition 2CD Digipak

- Digital album (2CD)



Profane Genocidal Creations (Reissue 2017)



- Gatefold silver 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold dark green 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Digital album





Tales From Eternal Dusk:



CD 1

The Arcanum Of The Cursed

Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres

Twilight

Apocalypse

Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1)

Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2)

Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3)

Misanthropic Invocation

Crimson Tears

Tales From Eternal Dusk

Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity)



CD 2

Cryptic Winterforest

Towards Immortality

Emperor Of The Majestic Nights

The Mystic Medieval Times (Demo 1996) *

Eternal War (Demo 1996) *

Passing The Shadowgates (Demo 1996) *

Into My Deepest Desire (Demo 1996) *

Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom (Demo 1996) *



Tracks 1-3: 1997 Towards Immortality EP recording session

Tracks 4-8: 1996 The Rebirth Of The Dark Age demo



* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album



Crimson Tears:



Profane Genocidal Creations:



Introduction

Defiance Of Death

Passage To Extinction

In Morte Aeternitas

Moribound Be Thy Creation

Through Ages Of War

Blood Of The Templars

Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence)

Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth

A Fortress Dark

I Am The Black Wizards / Emperor cover *

Eye Of The Greyhound / Unanimated cover *



* - bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album

















+2 -1



( 1 )

: 311