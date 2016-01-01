Arts
Новости
*Levee Walkers*



3 ноя 2017 : 		 Новая песня LEVEE WALKERS

30 апр 2016 : 		 DANKO JONES на новом альбоме LEVEE WALKERS

26 апр 2016 : 		 Музыканты GUNS N' ROSES и PEARL JAM в LEVEE WALKERS

Новая песня LEVEE WALKERS

Басист GUNS N' ROSES Duff McKagan и гитарист PEARL JAM Mike McCready, вместе с бывшим ударником SCREAMING TREES Barrett'ом Martin'ом, возвращаются с двумя новыми песнями LEVEE WALKERS: "All Things Fade Away" и "Madness". Одну из них можно услышать ниже.

PEARL JAM, GUNS N' ROSES And SCREAMING TREES Members Return With New LEVEE WALKERS Single



GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan, PEARL JAM guitarist Mike McCready and SCREAMING TREES/MAD SEASON drummer Barrett Martin have returned with two new songs for their side project, LEVEE WALKERS. Check out the track "All Things Fade Away" below. The new two-song single ("All Things Fade Away" and "Madness") was helmed by Grammy-nominated producer and Martin and features rising Seattle star and native son Ayron Jones on vocals. Jones's current album, "Audio Paint Job", was produced by Martin, who introduced the vocalist to McKagan and McCready. McKagan was so impressed with Ayron's talent that he invited him to open for GUNS N' ROSES in September when they played in Washington state. The songs were mixed by Seattle legend Jack Endino and the single is being jointly released through Martin's Sunyata Records and McCready's HockeyTalkter Records. The artwork was created by the renowned graphic artist Anthony Hassett, who passed away during the completion of the songs.




просмотров: 194

