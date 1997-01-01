Arts
*Status Quo*



8 дек 2017 : 		 Альбом гитариста STATUS QUO выйдет весной

12 июл 2017 : 		 Сборник синглов STATUS QUO на виниле выйдет летом

25 июн 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD STATUS QUO

20 май 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD STATUS QUO

14 май 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз STATUS QUO выйдет летом

26 апр 2017 : 		 STATUS QUO переиздадут три классических альбома

28 дек 2016 : 		 Вокалист STATUS QUO: «Я был не готов к смерти Рика»

25 дек 2016 : 		 Умер гитарист STATUS QUO

21 дек 2016 : 		 Виниловый сборник STATUS QUO выйдет зимой

8 окт 2016 : 		 Концертное видео STATUS QUO

16 сен 2016 : 		 Менеджер STATUS QUO о здоровье Rick'a

12 июл 2016 : 		 Гитарист STATUS QUO идет на поправку

8 июл 2016 : 		 Акустика от STATUS QUO

16 июн 2016 : 		 Гитариста STATUS QUO хватил инфаркт

4 май 2016 : 		 STATUS QUO выпускают пиво и сидр

13 ноя 2015 : 		 Видео от басиста STATUS QUO

20 мар 2015 : 		 Трейлер нового DVD STATUS QUO

12 мар 2015 : 		 Акустика от STATUS QUO

27 янв 2015 : 		 Альбомы STATUS QUO провели в чартах 500 недель

25 ноя 2014 : 		 Фрагмент акустического трека STATUS QUO

21 сен 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от STATUS QUO

19 фев 2014 : 		 Переиздание STATUS QUO выйдет в марте

23 сен 2013 : 		 Новое видео STATUS QUO

12 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео STATUS QUO

11 июн 2013 : 		 STATUS QUO выпустят шестидисковый концертный релиз в сентябре

7 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео STATUS QUO

25 май 2013 : 		 STATUS QUO объявили имя нового барабанщика

15 апр 2013 : 		 STATUS QUO выпускают тематический художественный фильм

7 мар 2013 : 		 Реюнион концерты STATUS QUO выйдут на CD

18 дек 2012 : 		 STATUS QUO покинул барабанщик

7 ноя 2012 : 		 Оригинальный состав STATUS QUO поедет в тур по Британии

10 окт 2012 : 		 Превью нового документального фильма STATUS QUO

17 сен 2011 : 		 Документальный фильм о STATUS QUO

23 май 2011 : 		 Новое видео STATUS QUO

21 апр 2011 : 		 Детали нового альбома STATUS QUO

21 янв 2011 : 		 Концертный альбом вокалиста STATUS QUO выйдет в марте

8 окт 2010 : 		 Новое видео STATUS QUO

27 сен 2010 : 		 STATUS QUO выпустят новую версию ‘In The Army Now’

19 окт 2009 : 		 Новый DVD STATUS QUO выйдет в октябре

|||| 8 дек 2017

Альбом гитариста STATUS QUO выйдет весной

*
zoom
*
* *
Несмотря на то, что Рик Парфитт уже не с нами, 23 марта на earMUSIC состоится выход его сольного альбома "Over And Out", включающего десять новых песен. Несмотря на то, что не все песни были закончены (сессия планировалась на февраль 2017 года), на помощь пришли его близкие друзья — гитарист QUEEN Brian May и басист MUSE Chris Wolstenholme.

Трек-лист:

01. Twinkletoes
02. Lonesome Road
03. Over And Out
04. When I Was Fallin In Love
05. Fight For Every Heartbeat
06. Without You
07. Long Distance Love
08. Everybody Knows How To Fly
09. Lock Myself Away
10. Halloween

STATUS QUO Guitarist RICK PARFITT



When the awful news broke on Christmas Eve 2016 that legendary rocker Rick Parfitt of STATUS QUO fame had passed, fans around the world were devastated that one of rock's most iconic performers had been silenced.

However, unknown to almost anyone, Parfitt had, in fact, virtually completed his first solo album whilst undergoing a period of recuperation after his heart attack in July.

That album, poignantly titled "Over And Out", will now be released on March 23 through earMUSIC. Featuring 10 brand new songs, including the title track that broke hearts anew when it was played at Parfitt's funeral, this is an album of depth and passion. Created by Parfitt and producer Jo Webb, the record is a true labor of love and showcases the softer side of Parfitt as a writer, artist, and performer away from the QUO maelstrom, as well as the purest rock 'n' roll sound of earlier STATUS QUO records. Despite the fact Parfitt had finished recording his guitar and vocal parts, a recording session was planned for February 2017. Certain tracks were not totally finished when Parfitt died. The call to help ensure that his work could be completed, so that the world could hear it, was answered by musicians of the caliber of QUEEN's Brian May and MUSE's Chris Wolstenholme, both of whom were close to Parfitt.

His son, Rick Parfitt Jr., was also involved in the creative process, as were John "Rhino" Edwards and Alan Lancaster, amongst many others. All of those involved in completing the songs that Parfitt had written for "Over And Out" have done him proud in bringing his vision to fruition. Parfitt's music always featured two elements вЂ” the raw rock 'n' roll sound and a great passion for melodies. "Over And Out" offers the best of both worlds: It has been recorded and written with a band's spirit between Parfitt and Webb. They shared various mixes, reflecting the sound of the sessions and the spirit that was present in the "room." The album has also been mixed by top producer Ash Howes, offering a different view on the songs but also leaving a dilemma open for interpretation: Which one would Parfitt prefer?

The polished, big sounding mixes or the original band mixes, raw and full of musical honesty?

Those who were close enough to him over the years would probably say: "Both."

This is why the album will be available in its "finished" form, but also as a raw and pure version, for the fans of the rockier side of Parfitt's music in special collector's editions. "Over And Out" track listing:

01. Twinkletoes02. Lonesome Road03. Over And Out04. When I Was Fallin In Love05. Fight For Every Heartbeat06. Without You07. Long Distance Love08. Everybody Knows How To Fly09. Lock Myself Away10. Halloween This album is the record that Parfitt had been itching to write. His forced departure from QUO's live performance circuit, while very hard for him to take, did at least free up the time that was needed to create "Over And Out". The album is but the latest element of the incredible legacy and body of work that Parfitt leaves. A testament to his talent, his winning way with words, an incredible joie de vivre, and a spirit that never flagged. He'll be missed but "Over And Out" is a great way to remember him вЂ” gone but not forgotten.




просмотров: 467

