Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*JAMES HETFIELD заявил, что не был согласен на 100% с остальными участн... [61]
*Новый трек MORBID ANGEL [54]
*Индонезийскому президенту, возможно, придётся отдать бокс-сет METALLIC... [47]
*Супруга RITCHIE BLACKMORE'a назвала Ronnie Romero «удачной находкой» [27]
*Искусственный интеллект записал блэк-металлический альбом [24]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*GWAR*



7 дек 2017 : 		 Комиксы GWAR будут перевыпущены

27 окт 2017 : 		 У гитариста GWAR миелофиброз

23 окт 2017 : 		 Новый альбом GWAR доступен для прослушивания

19 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео GWAR

17 окт 2017 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

14 сен 2017 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

24 авг 2017 : 		 Новое видео GWAR

10 авг 2017 : 		 Новый альбом GWAR выйдет осенью

20 июн 2017 : 		 GWAR исполнили новую песню

15 июн 2017 : 		 Новый альбом GWAR выйдет осенью

29 мар 2017 : 		 Комиксы GWAR выйдут летом

25 май 2016 : 		 GWAR работают над новым, "диким и кровавым" альбомом

8 май 2015 : 		 GWAR расстались с KIM DYLLA

8 апр 2015 : 		 GWAR ответили на иск отца бывшего вокалиста

8 апр 2015 : 		 Отец Дэйва Броки подал в суд на музыкантов GWAR

22 фев 2015 : 		 Поклонники GWAR хотят видеть покойного фронтмена в MORTAL KOMBAT

30 янв 2015 : 		 GWAR открыли бар

28 окт 2014 : 		 GWAR исполняют кавер-версию PET SHOP BOYS

20 сен 2014 : 		 GWAR представят новых участников в ходе будущего тура

8 апр 2014 : 		 Вокалист LAMB OF GOD взбешен появлением фанатов на похоронах вокалиста GWAR

3 апр 2014 : 		 Похороны вокалиста GWAR «были эмоциональны и красивы»

27 мар 2014 : 		 Причиной смерти вокалиста GWAR, возможно, стали наркотики

25 мар 2014 : 		 Вокалист GWAR был найден сидящим на стуле

25 мар 2014 : 		 Музыканты о смерти вокалиста GWAR

24 мар 2014 : 		 Менеджер GWAR о смерти вокалиста

24 мар 2014 : 		 Полиция подтвердила смерть вокалиста GWAR

24 мар 2014 : 		 Умер вокалист GWAR

7 дек 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления GWAR

22 ноя 2013 : 		 Новое видео GWAR

15 ноя 2013 : 		 Представлен анимационный фильм "The Animated Tales Of GWAR"

18 сен 2013 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

15 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

24 июл 2013 : 		 Новый альбом GWAR выйдет в сентябре

2 июн 2013 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR оскорбляет вокалиста AS I LAY DYING

14 янв 2013 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

2 янв 2013 : 		 Басист GWAR о Майке Скачча

31 дек 2012 : 		 Вокалист GWAR о Майке Скачче

21 ноя 2012 : 		 Рабочее название нового альбома GWAR

10 ноя 2012 : 		 Вокалист GWAR о выборах в США: "Белые люди сегодня очень напуганы"

18 окт 2012 : 		 GWAR исполнили кавер-версию KANSAS

3 окт 2012 : 		 GWAR представили новый состав

28 авг 2012 : 		 GWAR наняли гитариста CANNABIS CORPSE для тура и альбома

17 авг 2012 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR: «Мне нет необходимости оскорблять Mustein'a, чтобы выставить его мудаком»

6 июл 2012 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR продолжает говорить про арест Randy Blythe

5 июл 2012 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR поддержал Randy Blythe'a

22 май 2012 : 		 Новая песня сольного проекта покойного гитариста GWAR

29 апр 2012 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR назвал участников HELLYEAH “жирными придурками, татуированными дебилами, плодами инцеста”

25 апр 2012 : 		 Альбом сольного проект покойного гитариста GWAR выйдет в июне

1 апр 2012 : 		 Фронтмен GWAR заявил, что Dave Mustaine должен «помалкивать»

3 мар 2012 : 		 GWAR работают над новым материалом

6 дек 2011 : 		 Официальная причина смерти гитариста GWAR

14 ноя 2011 : 		 GWAR сыграли без костюмов в честь гитариста

7 ноя 2011 : 		 Участники HATEBREED, SHADOWS FALL, ALL THAT REMAINS о смерти гитариста GWAR

4 ноя 2011 : 		 Гитарист GWAR найден мертвым

3 авг 2011 : 		 Casey Orr объявил о своём уходе из GWAR

16 дек 2010 : 		 Рождество с GWAR

30 ноя 2010 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

9 ноя 2010 : 		 Новый альбом GWAR доступен для прослушивания

28 окт 2010 : 		 Новое видео GWAR

20 окт 2010 : 		 Новая песня GWAR

27 сен 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома GWAR

9 сен 2010 : 		 Дата выхода нового альбома GWAR

29 июл 2010 : 		 Название нового альбома GWAR

4 июл 2010 : 		 Доступен новый DVD GWAR

15 ноя 2009 : 		 Делюкс-издание GWAR

24 сен 2009 : 		 Новое видео GWAR

26 июл 2009 : 		 GWAR подписали контракт с AFM Records

18 май 2005 : 		 Опубликован "живой" клип GWAR

| - |
|||| сегодня

Комиксы GWAR будут перевыпущены

*
zoom
*
* *
В силу огромного спроса, комиксы GWAR "Gwar: Orgasmageddon" будут выпущены Dynamite Comics в виде одного издания, включающего четыре серии.

GWAR: Collected Edition Of Popular Comic 'Orgasmageddon' To Be Released



Due to massive demand, "Gwar: Orgasmageddon" will see release as a trade paperback from Dynamite Comics, collecting all four issues of the hit series. The book will include the main story by GWAR's Matt Maguire, Matt Miner, Jonathan Brandon Sawyer and Tom Neely, plus all the backup stories and art from a wide range of ultra talented creators and members of GWAR themselves.

"It's been an honor to work on this book with the guys from GWAR," said co-writer Matt Miner. "I'm thrilled and humbled by the massive positive response the comic books have gotten and I'm ecstatic that Dynamite Comics is publishing a collected paperback that can sit on library shelves and corrupt children for decades to come."

GWAR and Matt Miner ask that fans pre-order the new trade paperback and visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find their local stores, to ask them in person, on Twitter, Facebook, or on the phone to carry the book on their shelves. "Facebook messages are the least intrusive but most effective means of outreach," says Miner. "If the trade paperback does well then we could see a second comic series of blood drenched antics featuring our favorite Scumdogs of the Universe."

Miner also has some advice for those wanting to own copies of the book themselves: "Get your pre-orders in now and secure your copy. Wait until it's sold out and you'll be selling kidneys on the black market to pay jacked-up prices on eBay."

The comic creators have provided a pre-order coupon for fans to print and bring to their local comic stores, and, should eager readers not have a local comic store, Miner suggests pre-ordering online from Things From Another World at this link.

Having already violated the art, music, and film worlds, now infamous scumdogs GWAR are coming for your graphic novels and book stores! Do you need to be a GWAR fan to love this book? Hell no! There's loads of laughs, violence, fun, and irreverent social satire for everyone to enjoy!

Trampling through the past after being trapped in time by the cold and calculating Mr. Perfect, GWAR fights and kills and kills and KILLS, slogging their way through human history in a torrent of gore, blood, bile, and other assorted bodily fluids the way only the most famous satirical heavy metal band from the depths of outer space can.




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 58

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Cradle Of Filth Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом