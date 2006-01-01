Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*JAMES HETFIELD заявил, что не был согласен на 100% с остальными участн... [62]
*Новый трек MORBID ANGEL [56]
*Индонезийскому президенту, возможно, придётся отдать бокс-сет METALLIC... [56]
*Искусственный интеллект записал блэк-металлический альбом [36]
*JASON NEWSTED о METALLICA [32]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Journey*



10 дек 2017 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY выпустил ЕР

1 май 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления JOURNEY

9 апр 2017 : 		 STEVE PERRY присоединился к JOURNEY

4 апр 2017 : 		 STEVE PERRY посетит церемонию ввода JOURNEY в Зал славы

2 ноя 2016 : 		 Клавишник JOURNEY: «STEVE PERRY может с нами выступить»

4 сен 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD JOURNEY

20 июл 2016 : 		 Концертный релиз JOURNEY выйдет осенью

14 июл 2016 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY исполняет гимн Канады

12 май 2016 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY не парится по поводу ввода в Зал славы рок-н-ролла

28 апр 2016 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY заявил, что Принс просил благословения у участников группы перед выпуском песни "Purple Rain"

15 дек 2015 : 		 Вокалист JOURNEY нашел лейбл

14 дек 2015 : 		 STEVE PERRY завершает работу над альбом

25 ноя 2015 : 		 STEVE SMITH вернулся в JOURNEY

3 ноя 2015 : 		 Бывший барабанщик JOURNEY: "Если бы меня не арестовали, я бы, скорее всего, умер"

14 окт 2015 : 		 Барабанщик JOURNEY признал вину

30 июл 2015 : 		 NEAL SCHON: «Дверь для Steve'a Perry открыта»

5 июл 2015 : 		 Барабанщик JOURNEY был под кайфом во время ареста

1 июл 2015 : 		 Барабанщик JOURNEY обвинен в изнасиловании

23 июн 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления JOURNEY

19 июн 2015 : 		 JOURNEY нашли временного барабанщика

18 июн 2015 : 		 Новый альбом гитариста JOURNEY доступен для прослушивания

17 июн 2015 : 		 Арестован барабанщик JOURNEY

1 май 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления JOURNEY

30 апр 2015 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY выпустит новый альбом

8 янв 2015 : 		 JOURNEY дадут серию шоу в Лас-Вегасе

28 окт 2014 : 		 Кавер-версия JOURNEY от CAMILLE & KENNERLY

30 май 2014 : 		 ARNEL PINEDA сказал, что STEVE PERRY «может вернуться» в JOURNEY

20 май 2014 : 		 EPK от гитариста JOURNEY

30 апр 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от гитариста JOURNEY

21 апр 2014 : 		 Вокалист JOURNEY планирует выпуск альбома

18 апр 2014 : 		 Видео гитариста JOURNEY

9 апр 2014 : 		 Видео гитариста JOURNEY

19 мар 2014 : 		 Новый альбом гитариста JOURNEY выйдет в мае

10 фев 2014 : 		 Вокалист JOURNEY отрицает слухи о своём уходе

7 фев 2014 : 		 JOURNEY не собираются работать со STEVE'ом PERRY

16 ноя 2013 : 		 JOURNEY пожертвовали $350,000 на помощь пострадавшим от урагана

11 июн 2013 : 		 У бывшего фронтмена JOURNEY STEVE'a PERRY был обнаружен рак

11 мар 2013 : 		 JOURNEY, возможно, больше не будут записывать новых альбомов

19 янв 2013 : 		 'Eclipse' JOURNEY выйдет на виниле

23 окт 2012 : 		 Новое видео гитариста JOURNEY

16 окт 2012 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY сделал предложение своей подруге на сцене

14 авг 2012 : 		 Гитарист JOURNEY выпустит альбом в октябре

14 фев 2012 : 		 Новое видео JOURNEY

27 янв 2012 : 		 Барабанщик JOURNEY арестован по подозрению в избиении своей подруги

5 янв 2012 : 		 Бывший вокалист JOURNEY планирует запись

12 ноя 2011 : 		 JOURNEY получили награду 'Legend Of Live' на Billboard Touring Awards

1 ноя 2011 : 		 STEVE PERRY: воссоединение с JOURNEY нежелательно

10 окт 2011 : 		 Новый сборник JOURNEY

25 авг 2011 : 		 NEAL SCHON сказал, что JOURNEY в новом альбоме обратились к старым стилям

23 июл 2011 : 		 Новое видео JOURNEY

26 апр 2011 : 		 EPK от JOURNEY

5 апр 2011 : 		 Новая песня JOURNEY

28 мар 2011 : 		 Семпл новой песни JOURNEY

22 мар 2011 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома JOURNEY

8 мар 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома JOURNEY

5 мар 2011 : 		 JOURNEY исполнили 5 новых песен на концерте

1 мар 2011 : 		 STEVE PERRY приготовил 50 песен для сольного альбома

14 фев 2011 : 		 Новая книга о JOURNEY выйдет в мае

12 ноя 2010 : 		 STEVE PERRY хочет вернуться в JOURNEY

7 окт 2009 : 		 JOURNEY посетили шоу Опры

28 сен 2009 : 		 Новый DVD JOURNEY

24 сен 2008 : 		 Новый вокалист JOURNEY : «Это фантастическая работа, но в тоже время проклятие»

16 мар 2008 : 		 Детали нового альбома JOURNEY

18 июн 2007 : 		 Jeff Scott Soto покинул состав JOURNEY

29 дек 2006 : 		 JEFF SCOTT SOTO официально стал вокалистом JOURNEY

9 июл 2006 : 		 Jeff Scott Soto временно заменит вокалиста JOURNEY

| - |
|||| сегодня

Гитарист JOURNEY выпустил ЕР

*
zoom
*
* *
Гитарист JOURNEY Neal Schon выпустил рождественский ЕР, в который вошли "Ave Maria", "Can't Help Falling In Love" и инструментальные версия хитов JOURNEY "Open Arms" и "Faithfully".

JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON Releases Holiday EP



JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon has released his first-ever holiday EP that includes "Ave Maria", "Can't Help Falling In Love" and instrumental renditions of JOURNEY hits "Open Arms" and "Faithfully".

Schon founded JOURNEY in 1972 and has been the only consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. He is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, songwriter and vocalist who was a member of SANTANA and has performed with a variety of other acts, such as BAD ENGLISH, Jan Hammer, HSAS and has released 10 solo albums, including his latest "Vortex". His guitar style has been described as soulful and melodic, admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince, who reportedly asked for Schon's blessing to release "Purple Rain", which echoed a similar sound to JOURNEY's "Faithfully".

JOURNEY's worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with a wide selection of chart-topping hits like "Don't Stop Believin'", "Open Arms", "Lights", "Faithfully" and "When You Love A Woman", among others.




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 161

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Eluveitie Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом