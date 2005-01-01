Arts
 ENG
*Fates Warning*



11 дек 2017 : 		 FATES WARNING выпустят концертный альбом

17 ноя 2017 : 		 Переиздания FATES WARNING выйдут зимой

17 мар 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз FATES WARNING выйдет весной

14 дек 2016 : 		 Новое видео FATES WARNING

17 сен 2016 : 		 Видео полного выступления FATES WARNING

15 сен 2016 : 		 Новое видео FATES WARNING

13 сен 2016 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

24 июн 2016 : 		 Обучающее видео от FATES WARNING

3 июн 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от FATES WARNING

26 май 2016 : 		 Семплы новых песен FATES WARNING

17 май 2016 : 		 FATES WARNING вновь поедут в тур с сессионным гитаристом

3 май 2016 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY в восторге от реюниона FATES WARNING

2 май 2016 : 		 Реюнион FATES WARNING времен "Awaken The Guardian"

23 апр 2016 : 		 Новый альбом FATES WARNING выйдет в июле

1 апр 2016 : 		 Альбомы FATES WARNING выйдут на виниле

6 янв 2016 : 		 FATES WARNING собираются записать новый альбом

13 ноя 2015 : 		 Ренион FATES WARNING времен "Awaken The Guardian" не отразится на текущем составе

20 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

15 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

2 окт 2015 : 		 FATES WARNING начнут запись в декабре

16 сен 2015 : 		 Состав FATES WARNING времён "Awaken The Guardian" выступит на ProgPower USA

28 июл 2015 : 		 Переиздание FATES WARNING выйдет в октябре

24 июн 2015 : 		 Новый бокс-сет FATES WARNING выйдет осенью

25 дек 2014 : 		 Состав "Awaken The Guardian" FATES WARNING выступит на фестивале Keep It True

17 ноя 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

2 ноя 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

5 май 2014 : 		 У барабанщика FATES WARNING флегмона

18 дек 2013 : 		 Новое видео FATES WARNING

15 ноя 2013 : 		 Концертное видео FATES WARNING

26 сен 2013 : 		 Семплы новых песен FATES WARNING

12 сен 2013 : 		 Новая песня FATES WARNING

20 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня FATES WARNING

18 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня FATES WARNING

2 авг 2013 : 		 Новый альбом FATES WARNING выйдет в сентябре

15 май 2013 : 		 Вокалист FATES WARNING из студии

23 мар 2013 : 		 FATES WARNING начнут запись в апреле

29 дек 2012 : 		 FATES WARNING завершили сочинение

30 сен 2012 : 		 "A Pleasant Shade Of Gray" FATES WARNING выйдет на виниле

7 май 2012 : 		 Мультикамерная съемка с выступления FATES WARNING

1 май 2012 : 		 'Inside Out' FATES WARNING выйдет на трех CD

18 апр 2012 : 		 MIKE PORTNOY выступил с FATES WARNING

23 мар 2012 : 		 Посол Украины посетит концерт FATES WARNING

23 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

16 мар 2012 : 		 Вокалист FATES WARNING: «Мы трудимся изо всех сил, чтобы доделать новый альбом»

12 мар 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

23 июн 2011 : 		 FATES WARNING скоро начнут запись нового альбома

17 ноя 2010 : 		 Барабанщик FATES WARNING о новом проекте и уроках по Skype

29 сен 2010 : 		 Новости от барабанщика FATES WARNING

23 июл 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления FATES WARNING

4 фев 2010 : 		 Трейлер переиздания FATES WARNING

21 янв 2010 : 		 FATES WARNING дадут несколько концертов в старом составе

13 май 2008 : 		 Переиздание альбома FATES WARNING выйдет в июне

17 мар 2008 : 		 Переиздание альбома FATES WARNING в июне

9 сен 2007 : 		 FATES WARNING: детали переиздания “No Exit”

7 июн 2007 : 		 Объевлено о бонус материале переиздания альбома 'No Exit' FATES WARNING

17 авг 2006 : 		 Два переиздания альбомов FATES WARNING выйдут в октябре

5 окт 2005 : 		 FATES WARNING: DVD "Live In Athens" в ноябре

5 авг 2005 : 		 FATES WARNING работают над DVD

FATES WARNING выпустят концертный альбом

FATES WARNING отыграю ряд выступлений в Европе и США с Мексикой в поддержку последней работы "Theories Of Flight". Все европейские концерты будут записаны, а сведением концертной пластинки займется Jens Bogren.

Jim Matheos: «Прошло уже двадцать лет с момента выхода нашего концертного альбома "Still Life" и пришло время для чего-то нового! В январе мы запишем шоу в одних из наших любимых европейских городов и лучшие из этих записей будут включены в новый концертный альбом. Пока мы не решили, какой будет окончательный сет-лист, мы планируем играть порядка двух часов и надеемся, что увидим всех вас на наших выступлениях!»

FATES WARNING Taps JENS BOGREN For Live-Album Mix



U.S. progressive metal pioneers FATES WARNING will play a string of dates in Europe and in the USA/Mexico next month in support of their much-acclaimed latest album, "Theories Of Flight". All of the upcoming European shows will be recorded for a live release to be mixed by Jens Bogren, who last worked with FATES WARNING on the band's "Theories Of Flight" studio album.

FATES WARNING guitarist Jim Matheos commented: "It's been 20 years since we released our only live album, 'Still Life'. It's time for an update! In January we'll be recording a series of shows in some of our favorite European cities. The best of these will be included in a live album to be released in 2018. While we haven't decided on the final setlist yet, we're planning on about a two-hour set with as little overlap as possible with the 'Still Life' album. Hope to see you all there!"

"Theories Of Flight" was released in July 2016 via InsideOut Music. The cover artwork for the CD was created by Michigan artist Graceann Warn.

Performed by the FATES WARNING lineup that returned to form with 2013's acclaimed "Darkness In A Different Light" release, "Theories Of Flight" was produced by guitarist Jim Matheos and mixed/mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios (OPETH, SYMPHONY X).

Frank Aresti contributed a couple solos on the new record, but due to his current work commitments, he is not be able to tour with FATES WARNING. He is being temporarily replaced by Mike Abdow, who is described by Aresti as "a great guitarist and a great guy."




просмотров: 28

