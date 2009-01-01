Arts
Новости
Eden's Curse



12 дек 2017

Трек-лист бокс-сета EDEN'S CURSE

EDEN'S CURSE опубликовали трек-лист бокс-сета "Persecution":

The Debut
"Book Of Life" (Intro)
"Judgement Day"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Stronger Than The Flame"
"The Voice Inside"
"After The Love Is Gone"
"Fly Away"
"What Are You Waiting For"
"Eden’s Curse"
"Don’t Bring Me Down"
"Heaven Touch Me"
"The Bruce" (Intro)
"Fallen King"
"We All Die Young"
"After The Love Is Gone" (Acoustic Version)
"Eden’s Curse" (Radio Edit)
"The Voice Inside" (Acoustic Demo)
 
Seven Deadly Sins - The Acoustic Sessions
"Judgement Day"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Stronger Than The Flame"
"What Are You Waiting For"
"Don’t Bring Me Down"
"Heaven Touch Me"
"The Bruce / Fallen King"
 
The Second Coming
"Reign Of Terror" (Intro)
"Masquerade Ball"
"Angels & Demons" (Featuring Pamela Moore)
"Just Like Judas"
"Sail On"
"Lost In Wonderland"
"West Wind Blows"
"Signs Of Your Life"
"Man Against The World"
"Raven’s Revenge"
"Lost Soul"
"Games People Play"
"Ride The Storm"
"Angels & Demons" (Alt Mix)
"What Are You Waiting For" (Karoke Mix)
 
Condemned To Burn - The UK Tour Collection
"Prisoner Of The Past"
"Angels & Demons" (Demo)
"Sail On" (Acoustic Version)
"Man Against The World" (Demo)
"Judgement Day" (Demo)
"Eyes Of The World" (Demo)
"Stronger Than The Flame" (Demo)
"Masquerade Ball" (Live)
"Just Like Judas" (Live)
 
Trinity
"Trinitas Sanctus" (Intro)
"Trinity"
"Saints Of Tomorrow"
"No Holy Man" (Featuring James Labrie)
"Guardian Angel"
"Can’t Fool The Devil"
"Rivers Of Destiny"
"Dare To Be Different"
"Children Of The Tide"
"Black Widow"(Featuring Andi Deris)
"Jerusalem Sleeps"
"Rock N’ Roll Children"
"Unchain The Night"
"Guardian Angel" (Acoustic Version)
 
Confession Of Fate
"Masquerade Ball"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Guardian Angel"
"Fly Away"
"Rivers Of Destiny"
"Just Like Judas"
"Sail On"
"Don’t Bring Me Down"
"No Holy Man" (Featuring James Labrie)
"After The Love Is Gone"
"Can’t Fool The Devil"
"Signs Of Your Life"
"Heaven Touch Me"
"Ravens Revenge"
"Jerusalem Sleeps"
"Angels & Demons" (Featuring Pamela Moore)
 
Confession Of Fate
"Trinitas Sanctus" (2012 Intro)
"Trinity"
"Unchain The Night"
"Black Widow" (Featuring Andi Deris)
"West Wind Blows"
"Fallen King"
"Never The Sinner"
"Children Of The Tide" (Piano Mix)
"Lost Soul"
"Games People Play"
"Lost In Wonderland"
"Judgement Day"
"Black Widow" (Demo)
"Lost Soul" (Featuring Steve Grimmett)
"Moon Child" (Demo)
"High Road To Nowhere" (Demo)
 
Retribution
"Stronger Than The Flame"
"Rock N’ Roll Children"
"Children Of The Tide"
"What Are You Waiting For"
"The Voice Inside"
"Saints Of Tomorrow"
"We All Die Young"
"Prisoner Of The Past"
"Dare To Be Different"
"Man Against The World"
"Eden’s Curse"
"We Climb"
"Revolution Roulette" (Demo)
"Saints Of Tomorrow" (Demo)
"Judgement Day" (Demo)
"Angels & Demons" (Del Vecchio’s Tryout)
 
Retribution
"Judgement Day" (Demo Mix)
"Eyes Of The World" (Demo Mix)
"Stronger Than The Flame" (Demo Mix)
"After The Love Is Gone" (Demo Mix)
"Fly Away" (Demo Mix)
"What Are You Waiting For" (Demo Mix)
"Eden’s Curse" (Demo Mix)
"Don’t Bring Me Down" (Demo Mix)
"Heaven Touch Me" (Demo Mix)
"Fallen King" (Demo Mix)
"We All Die Young" (Demo Mix)
"Till Death Do Us Part" (Demo)
"Who’s Foolin’ You" (Demo)
"Black Widow" (Michael Eden Demo)
"Angels & Demons" (Pamela Moore Demo)
 
Revelation Live
"Trinitas Sanctus" (Extended Intro)
"Trinity"
"Fly Away"
"Eyes Of The World"
"Raven’s Revenge"
"No Holy Man "
"Sail On"
"Masquerade Ball"
"Rivers Of Destiny"
"Games People Play"
"Signs Of Your Life"
"Judgement Day"
"Angels & Demons"
 

Musicians:

Michael Eden (Vocals)
Thorsten Koehne (Guitar)
Paul Logue (Bass, Backing Vocals)
Alessandro Del Vecchio (Keyboards, Vocals)
Ferdy Doernberg (Keyboards, Vocals)
Pete Newdeck (Drums,Vocals)
 
Additional Guests:

James Labrie/Dream Theater (Vocals)
Pamela Moore/Queensryche (Vocals)
Steve Grimmett/Grim Reaper (Vocals)
Andi Deris/Helloween (Vocals)
David Readman/Pink Cream 69 (Vocals)
Doogie White/Rainbow (Vocals)
Tony Harnell/TNT (Vocals)
Carsten Schultz/Evidence One (Vocals)

EDEN'S CURSE Announce Persecution 10 CD Box Set




просмотров: 200

