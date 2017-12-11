Arts
все новости группы



*Times of Grace*



15 дек 2017 : 		 TIMES OF GRACE начали запись

6 апр 2017 : 		 У TIMES OF GRACE готовы 13 песен

14 фев 2017 : 		 JESSE LEACH приступил к работе над TIMES OF GRACE

17 авг 2016 : 		 JESSE LEACH о новом материале TIMES OF GRACE

2 сен 2011 : 		 Новое видео TIMES OF GRACE

1 сен 2011 : 		 Вокалист TIMES OF GRACE работает над сольным диском

25 июл 2011 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления TIMES OF GRACE

3 фев 2011 : 		 Видео с первого концерта TIMES OF GRACE

25 янв 2011 : 		 Новое видео TIMES OF GRACE

7 дек 2010 : 		 Новое видео TIMES OF GRACE

2 дек 2010 : 		 Новое видео TIMES OF GRACE

18 ноя 2010 : 		 Еще один тизер TIMES OF GRACE

17 ноя 2010 : 		 Тизер нового альбома TIMES OF GRACE

22 окт 2010 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист альбома TIMES OF GRACE

16 окт 2010 : 		 Новая песня TIMES OF GRACE

22 авг 2010 : 		 Участники KILLSWITCH ENGAGE объединятся в новом проекте TIMES OF GRACE

TIMES OF GRACE начали запись

TIMES OF GRACE отправились в студию Signature Sound, где приступили к записи нового материала. Партии ударных записывает Dan Gluszak, недавно ставший официальным участником команды.



просмотров: 234

