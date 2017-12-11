TIMES OF GRACE начали запись

Drums getting lad down for new music. Our tour drummer Dan Gluszak is now an official member and will be playing drums on the new record. Adam D is on the controls and the slow process of piecing together the behemoth of the new album begins...... . #Repost @holycrapzombies (@get_repost) ・・・ Trying my best to drum the hangover out of Adam D for the second day in a row now. Where u at @jesse_d_leach #TimesOfGrace #ItBegins #NewAlbum #Metal #Rock #Shoegaze #PostMetal #Blues #Progressive #Ambient #AdamD #JesseLeach #DanGluszak Публикация от Times Of Grace Official (@times_of_grace_music) Дек 11 2017 в 2:52 PST
Публикация от Times Of Grace Official (@times_of_grace_music) Дек 11 2017 в 2:52 PST
