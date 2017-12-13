Arts
*Warrel Dane*



Музыканты SANCTUARY, NEVERMORE почтили память Уоррела Дэйна

Музыканты SANCTUARY, NEVERMORE почтили память Уоррела Дэйна, скончавшегося от сердечного приступа в Бразилии тринадцатого декабря.

SANCTUARY Guitarist, Former NEVERMORE Bandmates And Tourmates Pay Tribute To WARREL DANE -






Rest In Peace Warrel. I will always cherish the good times we had together.



A post shared by Jeff Loomis Official (@jeffloomis1) on
























Lenny Rutledge (Sanctuary): "Today I wake up to the news that Warrel Dane has died. I don’t even know what to say. My friend, brother and musical companion for over 30 years has passed away. I’m in total shock right now. I’m sorry for any close family or friends that had to hear the news on Facebook."



Björn Strid (Soilwork): "Rest in Peace, Warrel Dane. Peter Wichers once said said it best: He’s a fantastic singer but an even better poet. I can only agree. Our first real European Tour with Soilwork, was together with Nevermore in 2001. So many great memories and heartfelt conversations I had with Warrel on that tour (I’m sure I was not the only one). I also recall being very inspired just by hearing his voice on the soundchecks on that tour. The sports arena in Tirgu Mures, Romania, sticks out. He will truly be missed."



Curran Murphy (ex-Nevermore): "Me in 1997 on The Politics Of Ecstasy tour. This was my first time in Europe and the start of my music career. I know where I come from and how lucky I was to play guitar for this band, I worked very hard to be worthy of these four talented musicians. My heart breaks looking at this frozen moment. Thank you Vicky Heßl for this pic."











просмотров: 799

