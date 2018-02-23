Arts
| - |
|||| сегодня

DIMMU BORGIR издадут новую песню на виниле

*
zoom
*
* *
Норвежская группа DIMMU BORGIR 23 февраля выпустит новую песню "Interdimensional Summit" в виде EP на 7-дюймовом виниле. В EP также войдёт концертная версия трека "Puritania", записанная в Осло.

Винил будет доступен в чёрном, красном с брызгами и золотом цветах.

Предзаказ можно оформить здесь.

DIMMU BORGIR To Release New Song, 'Interdimensional Summit', As Seven-Inch Vinyl EP



Norwegian symphonic black metallers DIMMU BORGIR will release a new song, "Interdimensional Summit", on February 23, 2018 as a seven-inch vinyl EP. The EP will also include a live version of the track "Puritania", recorded in Oslo.

"Interdimensional Summit" will be available in the following vinyl colors:

* Black
* Red and clear splattered
* Gold

You can pre-order it here.

"Interdimensional Summit" is taken from DIMMU BORGIR's upcoming full-length album, which will be released in the spring via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) told Metal Shock Finland about DIMMU BORGIR's long-awaited follow-up to 2010's "Abrahadabra": "We feel that we're sitting on the best album that we could possibly do at this time, and personally, I think it's definitely our best album to date. Obviously, that's something that everybody says, but if I didn't believe that we would do our best album, there wouldn't really be any point doing a new one. So, yeah, I'm really excited about it, and I know that quite a few fans will probably be positively surprised. And, yeah, we can't wait to get this stuff off the ground and get going."

Silenoz told Rock 'N' Roll Journalist this past summer that all the writing on the new DIMMU BORGIR album was done by the core trio of Silenoz, vocalist Shagrath and guitarist Galder. "We had a little bit of assistance from the keyboard player, but it was less on this album than it was on the previous one," Silenoz said. "That seems to be working best and it means there's less cooks in the kitchen. [Laughs]"

As for the musical direction of DIMMU BORGIR's next effort, Silenoz, said: "I think it's safe to say that [the parts that are] more epic and majestic are more epic and majestic, and the same goes for the brutal sound of DIMMU and also the primitive and more black metal sound of DIMMU is more black metal this time around. So you will have the more extremes of each part that we are known for."

DIMMU BORGIR's latest release was the "Forces Of The Northern Night" DVD, which was made available in April via Nuclear Blast. The set contains two of the band's live performances: their legendary show in Oslo, presenting DIMMU BORGIR on stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a bombastic choir, as well as their entire performance at Wacken Open Air festival in 2012 in Wacken, Germany with almost a hundred musicians on stage.




КомментарииСкрыть/показать 2 )

YNWA
19 дек 2017, 12:59		А брызги на виниле будут из чего?)

Hellg
19 дек 2017, 15:03		Тот диск, что с брызгами, нарезан на прозрачном виниле, а поверх него брызги красного цвета. Я полагаю, что из краски. http://www.nuclearblast.de/en/products/tontraeger/vinyl/7-ep/dimmu-borgir-interdimensional-summit-splatter-vinyl.html


