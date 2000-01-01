|
21 дек 2017
Бокс-сет NEVERMORE выйдет весной
Девятого мая Century Media выпустит 12-дисковый бокс-сет NEVERMORE, "The Complete Collection", включающий все студийные и концертные записи группы, а также дополнительный диск с раритетами и демо. Бокс-сет будет снабжен сертификатом с номером, 80-страничным буклетом, а также эксклюзивным флагом:
Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)
01. What Tomorrow Knows
02. C.B.F.
03. The Sanity Assassin
04. Garden Of Gray
05. Sea Of Possibilities
06. The Hurting Words
07. Timothy Leary
08. Godmoney
Bonus tracks
09. The System's Failing
10. The Dreaming Mind (Demo 1992)
11. World Unborn (Demo 1992)
12. Chances Three (Demo 1992)
13. Utopia (Demo 1992)
Disc 2: In Memory (1996)
01. Optimist Or Pessimist
02. Matricide
03. In Memory
04. Silent Hedges/Double Dare (BAUHAUS cover)
05. The Sorrowed Man
Bonus tracks
06. The Tiananmen Man (Demo 1996)
07. The Seven Tongues Of God (Demo 1996)
08. Passenger (Demo 1996)
09. This Sacrament (Demo 1996)
10. 42147 (Instrumental Demo 1996)
Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)
01. The Seven Tongues Of God
02. This Sacrament
03. Next In Line
04. Passenger
05. The Politics Of Ecstasy
06. Lost
07. The Tiananmen Man
08. Precognition
09. 42147
10. The Learning
Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)
01. Ophidian
02. Beyond Within
03. The Death Of Passion
04. I Am the Dog
05. Dreaming Neon Black
06. Deconstruction
07. The Fault of the Flesh
08. The Lotus Eaters
09. Poison Godmachine
10. All Play Dead
11. Cenotaph
12. No More Will
13. Forever
Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)
01. Narcosynthesis
02. We Disintegrate
03. Inside Four Walls
04. Evolution 169
05. The River Dragon Has Come
06. The Heart Collector
07. Engines Of Hate
08. The Sound Of Silence (SIMON & GARFUNKEL cover)
09. Insignificant
10. Believe In Nothing
11. Dead Heart In A Dead World
Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003)
01. Enemies Of Reality
02. Ambivalent
03. Never Purify
04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday
05. I, Voyager
06. Create The Infinite
07. Who Decides
08. Noumenon
Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered) (2005)
01. Enemies Of Reality
02. Ambivalent
03. Never Purify
04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday
05. I, Voyager
06. Create The Infinite
07. Who Decides
08. Noumenon
09. Seed Awakening
Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)
01. Born
02. Final Product
03. My Acid Words
04. Bittersweet Feast
05. Sentient 6
06. Medicated Nation
07. The Holocaust Of Thought
08. Sell My Heart For Stones
09. The Psalm Of Lydia
10. A Future Uncertain
11. This Godless Endeavor
Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) Live Album
CD 1
01. Final Product
02. My Acid Words
03. What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey
04. Next In Line
05. Enemies Of Reality
06. I, Voyager
07. The Politics Of Ecstasy
08. The River Dragon Has Come
09. I Am The Dog
10. Dreaming Neon Black
Disc 10 – Live Album CD 2:
01. Matricide
02. Dead Heart In A Dead World
03. Inside Four Walls
04. The Learning
05. Sentient 6
06. Narcosynthesis
07. The Heart Collector
08. Born
09. This Godless Endeavor
Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)
01. The Termination Proclamation
02. Your Poison Throne
03. Moonrise (Through Mirrors Of Death)
04. And The Maiden Spoke
05. Emptiness Unobstructed
06. The Blue Marble and the New Soul
07. Without Morals
08. The Day You Built The Wall
09. She Comes in Colors
10. The Obsidian Conspiracy
Disc 12: Rarities & Demos
01. Temptation (THE TEA PARTY cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" session
02. The Purist's Drug (Japan bonus track) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions
03. Crystal Ship (THE DOORS cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions
04. All The Cowards Hide (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions
05. Chances Three (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions
06. Love Bites (JUDAS PRIEST cover) - "The Politics Of Ecstasy" sessions
07. Termination Proclamation (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
08. Your Poison Throne (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
09. Emptiness Unobstructed (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
10. The Obsidian Conspiracy (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
11. Dead Heart In A Dead World (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
12. We Disintegrate (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
13. Insignificant (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
14. Engines Of Hate (Instrumental Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
15. Acoustic Instrumental (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
