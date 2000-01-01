Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*JUDAS PRIEST не будут включены в Зал Славы Рок-н-Ролла [41]
*Умер Уоррел Дэйн [38]
*Новое видео OBITUARY [25]
*MANOWAR отменили шоу из-за отравления басиста [20]
*Музыканты DECAPITATED выпущены из тюрьмы [16]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Nevermore*



21 дек 2017 : 		 Бокс-сет NEVERMORE выйдет весной

20 сен 2017 : 		 JEFF LOOMIS о реюнионе NEVERMORE

20 сен 2016 : 		 WARREL DANE: «У меня смешанные чувства из-за замены JEFF'a LOOMIS'a в NEVERMORE»

11 мар 2016 : 		 WARREL DANE: «Никакой реюнион NEVERMORE не обсуждался»

11 июн 2015 : 		 Без Jeff'a нового альбома NEVERMORE не будет

13 апр 2015 : 		 WARREL DANE: «NEVERMORE не умерли!»

25 авг 2011 : 		 Барабаннщик NEVERMORE: «Слова Warrel'a Dane'a лишь подтверждают, что я правильно принял решение уйти»

18 июл 2011 : 		 Вокалист WARREL DANE назвал NEVERMORE «величайшей группой, которую сгубил алкоголь»

7 июл 2011 : 		 Вокалист WARREL DANE сосредоточился на SANCTUARY, но заявил, что NEVERMORE «не умерла»

22 апр 2011 : 		 NEVERMORE покинули гитарист и барабанщик

17 фев 2011 : 		 Басист NEVERMORE перенес операцию

20 окт 2010 : 		 Видео с выступления NEVERMORE

5 авг 2010 : 		 Профессиональные съемки с выступления NEVERMORE

15 июн 2010 : 		 Новое видео NEVERMORE

12 июн 2010 : 		 Флэш-моб от NEVERMORE

8 июн 2010 : 		 Новая песня NEVERMORE

15 май 2010 : 		 Новая песня NEVERMORE

27 апр 2010 : 		 NEVERMORE взяли турового гитариста

19 апр 2010 : 		 Детали особого издания нового альбома NEVERMORE

13 апр 2010 : 		 Семплы нового альбома NEVERMORE

10 апр 2010 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома NEVERMORE

26 мар 2010 : 		 Обложка нового альбома NEVERMORE

15 мар 2010 : 		 Уточнённые даты выхода нового альбома NEVERMORE

9 мар 2010 : 		 Детали нового альбома NEVERMORE

23 ноя 2009 : 		 Фронтмен NEVERMORE рассказал о новом альбоме

22 окт 2009 : 		 NEVERMORE завершили запись альбома

23 сен 2009 : 		 NEVERMORE завершают запись альбома

19 авг 2009 : 		 Завершена запись ударных партий для нового альбома NEVERMORE

6 авг 2009 : 		 NEVERMORE отправляются в студию

8 июн 2009 : 		 NEVERMORE отправятся в студию в августе

18 май 2009 : 		 NEVERMORE озаглавили новый альбом

29 сен 2008 : 		 NEVERMORE: трейлер DVD “The Year Of The Voyager” в сети

2 апр 2008 : 		 Гитарист NEVERMORE записывает сольный альбом

26 янв 2008 : 		 Гитарист NEVERMORE на новом альбоме MARTY FRIEDMAN'a

19 дек 2007 : 		 Вокалист NEVERMORE завершил работу над дебютным альбомом

21 ноя 2007 : 		 Вокалист NEVERMORE рассказал о кавер-версии THE SISTERS OF MERCY

13 ноя 2007 : 		 JAMES MURPHY и JEFF LOOMIS на сольном альбоме вокалиста NEVERMORE

7 ноя 2007 : 		 Фронтмен NEVERMORE продолжает работу над сольным альбомом

2 окт 2007 : 		 Кавер на OZZY от группы NEVERMORE

23 сен 2007 : 		 Гитарист NEVERMORE выступил вместе с ANNIHILATOR

10 сен 2007 : 		 Гитарист STEVE SMYTH ушел из NEVERMORE

27 авг 2007 : 		 Ударник SOILWORK в сольном проекте фронтмена NEVERMORE

29 июл 2007 : 		 Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE) готовится к записи сольного альбома

27 июн 2007 : 		 Фронтмэн NEVERMORE готовится к записи своего дебютного сольника

29 авг 2006 : 		 NEVERMORE готовят к выходу свой первый DVD

1 июн 2006 : 		 NEVERMORE: Состояние гитариста ухудшилось

17 май 2006 : 		 Гитарист NEVERMORE тяжело болен

16 май 2005 : 		 NEVERMORE: обложка нового альбома

22 июн 2002 : 		 Nevermore - новый живой гитарист

| - |
|||| 21 дек 2017

Бокс-сет NEVERMORE выйдет весной

*
zoom
*
* *
Девятого мая Century Media выпустит 12-дисковый бокс-сет NEVERMORE, "The Complete Collection", включающий все студийные и концертные записи группы, а также дополнительный диск с раритетами и демо. Бокс-сет будет снабжен сертификатом с номером, 80-страничным буклетом, а также эксклюзивным флагом:

Disc 1: Nevermore (1995)

01. What Tomorrow Knows
02. C.B.F.
03. The Sanity Assassin
04. Garden Of Gray
05. Sea Of Possibilities
06. The Hurting Words
07. Timothy Leary
08. Godmoney

Bonus tracks

09. The System's Failing
10. The Dreaming Mind (Demo 1992)
11. World Unborn (Demo 1992)
12. Chances Three (Demo 1992)
13. Utopia (Demo 1992)

Disc 2: In Memory (1996)

01. Optimist Or Pessimist
02. Matricide
03. In Memory
04. Silent Hedges/Double Dare (BAUHAUS cover)
05. The Sorrowed Man

Bonus tracks

06. The Tiananmen Man (Demo 1996)
07. The Seven Tongues Of God (Demo 1996)
08. Passenger (Demo 1996)
09. This Sacrament (Demo 1996)
10. 42147 (Instrumental Demo 1996)

Disc 3: The Politics Of Ecstasy (1996)

01. The Seven Tongues Of God
02. This Sacrament
03. Next In Line
04. Passenger
05. The Politics Of Ecstasy
06. Lost
07. The Tiananmen Man
08. Precognition
09. 42147
10. The Learning

Disc 4: Dreaming Neon Black (1999)

01. Ophidian
02. Beyond Within
03. The Death Of Passion
04. I Am the Dog
05. Dreaming Neon Black
06. Deconstruction
07. The Fault of the Flesh
08. The Lotus Eaters
09. Poison Godmachine
10. All Play Dead
11. Cenotaph
12. No More Will
13. Forever

Disc 5: Dead Heart In A Dead World (2000)

01. Narcosynthesis
02. We Disintegrate
03. Inside Four Walls
04. Evolution 169
05. The River Dragon Has Come
06. The Heart Collector
07. Engines Of Hate
08. The Sound Of Silence (SIMON & GARFUNKEL cover)
09. Insignificant
10. Believe In Nothing
11. Dead Heart In A Dead World

Disc 6: Enemies Of Reality (2003)

01. Enemies Of Reality
02. Ambivalent
03. Never Purify
04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday
05. I, Voyager
06. Create The Infinite
07. Who Decides
08. Noumenon

Disc 7: Enemies Of Reality (Remixed & Remastered) (2005)

01. Enemies Of Reality
02. Ambivalent
03. Never Purify
04. Tomorrow Turned Into Yesterday
05. I, Voyager
06. Create The Infinite
07. Who Decides
08. Noumenon
09. Seed Awakening

Disc 8: This Godless Endeavor (2005)

01. Born
02. Final Product
03. My Acid Words
04. Bittersweet Feast
05. Sentient 6
06. Medicated Nation
07. The Holocaust Of Thought
08. Sell My Heart For Stones
09. The Psalm Of Lydia
10. A Future Uncertain
11. This Godless Endeavor

Disc 9: The Year Of The Voyager (2008) Live Album

CD 1

01. Final Product
02. My Acid Words
03. What Tomorrow Knows/Garden Of Grey
04. Next In Line
05. Enemies Of Reality
06. I, Voyager
07. The Politics Of Ecstasy
08. The River Dragon Has Come
09. I Am The Dog
10. Dreaming Neon Black

Disc 10 – Live Album CD 2:

01. Matricide
02. Dead Heart In A Dead World
03. Inside Four Walls
04. The Learning
05. Sentient 6
06. Narcosynthesis
07. The Heart Collector
08. Born
09. This Godless Endeavor

Disc 11: The Obsidian Conspiracy (2010)

01. The Termination Proclamation
02. Your Poison Throne
03. Moonrise (Through Mirrors Of Death)
04. And The Maiden Spoke
05. Emptiness Unobstructed
06. The Blue Marble and the New Soul
07. Without Morals
08. The Day You Built The Wall
09. She Comes in Colors
10. The Obsidian Conspiracy

Disc 12: Rarities & Demos

01. Temptation (THE TEA PARTY cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" session
02. The Purist's Drug (Japan bonus track) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions
03. Crystal Ship (THE DOORS cover) - "The Obsidian Conspiracy" sessions
04. All The Cowards Hide (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions
05. Chances Three (Japan bonus track) - "Dead Heart In A Dead World" sessions
06. Love Bites (JUDAS PRIEST cover) - "The Politics Of Ecstasy" sessions
07. Termination Proclamation (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
08. Your Poison Throne (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
09. Emptiness Unobstructed (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
10. The Obsidian Conspiracy (Live in London 2010) - previously unreleased
11. Dead Heart In A Dead World (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
12. We Disintegrate (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
13. Insignificant (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
14. Engines Of Hate (Instrumental Demo 2000) - previously unreleased
15. Acoustic Instrumental (Demo 2000) - previously unreleased

NEVERMORE




Like!+6Dislike!-4


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 2 )

Lord Iscariah
21 дек 2017, 22:45		Самое время навариться на смерти. Молодцы.

MegBegb
22 дек 2017, 05:41		Да уж, Complete collection, а про кавер на Revelation (Mother Earth) Оззи 2005 года опять забыли( да и демо 1992 года можно было полностью отдельным диском сделать.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 1574

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Therion Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2017 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом