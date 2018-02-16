Новый альбом SAINTED SINNERS выйдет зимой

SAINTED SINNERS, the band featuring former ACCEPT singer David Reece, will release its second album, "Back With A Vengeance", on February 16, 2018 via El Puerto Records.



Expressing the "pure essence of rock 'n' roll" was the ambition that paired those four well-known and experienced musicians together in early 2016 to create and play the music which is deeply inside their hearts and in their blood. The love for rock legends, such as DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, UFO, BLACK SABBATH, VAN HALEN and many others, built the cornerstone for the music of the new founded quartet called SAINTED SINNERS.



Fronted by the unique, soul-driven voice of American-born vocalist David Reece and highly gifted guitar player Frank PanГ© (BONFIRE), SAINTED SINNERS got completed by the dynamic rhythm section of the two former PURPENDICULAR members Malte Frederik Burkert (bass) and the Hungarian drum maestro Berci Hirleman.



"We were aiming for a more guitar-heavy approach this time and also a warmer, more ballsy sound," explains PanГ© and continues: "This time we already knew where to go. You definitely can hear my huge VAN HALEN and Randy Rhoads influences more than on the previous one. But it also has that DEEP PURPLE touch, even with less keyboards this time. In other songs, you definitely hear a RAINBOW and DIO influence... and it goes on and on. These influences are totally natural and are not planned. So we just go with the flow and that's the essence of rock 'n' roll for us."



The keyboards on "Back With A Vengeance" were handled by guest musicians Angel Vafeiadis and Eric Ragno, who is known for his work with Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley (KISS) and Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP).

"I'm really happy and satisfied with the end result," summarizes PanГ©. "Being a new band, it's hard to be recognized nowadays with all the hundreds of releases every month, so we wanted to make a statement that SAINTED SINNERS is a band you should look out for."



SAINTED SINNERS is:



David Reece - Vocals

Frank PanГ© - Guitar

Malte Frederik Burkert - Bass

Berci Hirleman - Drums