Y&T выпускают ЕР

Y&T в январе выпустят первый акустический ЕР "Acoustic Classix Vol. 1", в который вошло шесть классических треков в новом прочтении:

01. Contagious
02. Rock 'N' Roll's Gonna Save The World
03. Summertime Girls
04. Black Tiger
05. Barroom Boogie
Y&T To Release First Acoustic EP In January



Veteran San Francisco Bay Area rockers Y&T will release their first-ever acoustic EP, "Acoustic Classix Vol. 1", in January. Recorded earlier this month, the effort contains six classic Y&T songs, including a few songs fans wouldn't expect to hear acoustically, each with a different spin.

Says the band: "This is a very special EP that gives Y&T fans a whole new way to enjoy these classic Y&T tunes."

"Acoustic Classix Vol. 1" track listing:

01. Contagious
02. Rock 'N' Roll's Gonna Save The World
03. Summertime Girls
04. Black Tiger
05. Barroom Boogie
06. Rescue Me

You can pre-order "Acoustic Classix Vol. 1" from the Y&T webstore.

Y&T has released 25 albums and 11 singles since 1976.

Guitarist/vocalist Dave Meniketti is Y&T's lone remaining original member. He is joined in the band's current lineup by John Nymann (guitar, vocals), Mike Vanderhule (drums) and Aaron Leigh (bass).

Two of Y&T's other founding members вЂ” drummer Leonard Haze, 61, and bassist Phil Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup вЂ” died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.

"It was incredibly disheartening and emotionally wrenching," Meniketti told Recordnet.com about Kennemore and Haze's deaths. "Anything I can say just doesn't come up to describing it. When you lose your best buddy [Kennemore] you've been standing next to for 37 years, the best word is 'time.'

"You come out of it," the 64-year-old added. "When you've gone through all those hard times so often, losing him вЂ” on all of us вЂ” was not an easy thing. His spirit's still here. Regardless."

Y&T's live album, "Live At The Mystic", was released in November 2012 via Frontiers Records.

