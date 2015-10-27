Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*MIKE PORTNOY и JOHN PETRUCCI вместе [43]
*Новое видео JUDAS PRIEST 'Lightning Strike' [42]
*SODOM расстались с гитаристом и ударником [37]
*KISS заставили журналиста снять футболку IRON MAIDEN [24]
*Новое пиво от IRON MAIDEN [22]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*John Corabi*



13 янв 2018 : 		 Концертный релиз JOHN CORABI выйдет зимой

28 июн 2017 : 		 Концертный релиз JOHN CORABI выйдет осенью

19 янв 2016 : 		 MICK MARS и JOHN CORABI в студии

8 дек 2015 : 		 JOHN CORABI планирует выпустить DVD

6 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления JOHN CORABI

7 май 2015 : 		 JOHN CORABI понимает, почему MÖTLEY CRÜE хотят закончить

15 мар 2015 : 		 JOHN CORABI исполняет MÖTLEY CRÜE

6 мар 2015 : 		 JOHN CORABI обсуждал работу с гитаристом MÖTLEY CRÜE

27 ноя 2014 : 		 JOHN CORABI исполняет песню MÖTLEY CRÜE

24 окт 2014 : 		 JOHN CORABI: «Я не думаю, что рок мёртв»

15 апр 2014 : 		 Видео с выступления JOHN CORABI

7 ноя 2013 : 		 JOHN CORABI в акустике

2 фев 2013 : 		 JOHN CORABI: Меня достали сравнения с парнем, о котором 5 лет мне говорили - им быть не надо".

26 дек 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI об отношениях с MÖTLEY CRÜE

26 ноя 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI выступил с трибьют группой KISS

9 ноя 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI: новая песня

30 окт 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI: новая песня

10 окт 2012 : 		 Версия песни MÖTLEY CRÜE от JOHN CORABI

28 сен 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI исполнил песню из 'Unplugged'

10 июл 2012 : 		 Обложка акустического CD JOHN CORABI

8 июн 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI в гостях на альбоме BABYJANE

6 апр 2012 : 		 JOHN CORABI: семплы с нового релиза

31 май 2011 : 		 JOHN CORABI заканчивает работу над акустическим альбомом

19 апр 2010 : 		 JOHN CORABI планирует выпуск сборника лучших хитов

5 дек 2009 : 		 Новая группа JOHN'a CORABI

| - |
|||| 13 янв 2018

Концертный релиз JOHN CORABI выйдет зимой

*
zoom
*
* *
16 февраля на Rat Pak Records состоится выход концертного релиза JOHN CORABI, основой для которого стало выступление 27 октября 2015 года в Нэшвилле, в ходе которого целиком был исполнен альбом MÖTLEY CRÜE 1994 года:

01. Power To The Music (Live)
02. Uncle Jack (Live)
03. Hooligan's Holiday (Live)
04. Misunderstood (Live)
05. Loveshine (Live)
06. Poison Apples (Live)
07. John Joins The Band (Live) *
08. Hammered (Live)
09. Til Death Do Us Part (Live)
10. Welcome To The Numb (Live)
11. Smoke The Sky (Live)
12 Here Is The Band (Live) *
13. Droppin' Like Flies (Live)
14. Driftaway (Live)
15. 10,000 Miles Away (Live)

* John speaks to the audience





JOHN CORABI's Live Album Of His Performance Of MГ–TLEY CRГњE's Entire 1994 Album To Arrive In February



Former MГ–TLEY CRГњE singer John Corabi will release a live album of his performance of the band's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Due on Friday, February 16 via Rat Pak Records, "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles" which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

"I love the way this record came out. I wanted something pure, and I think we've got it here!" exclaims Corabi.

The "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" band is comprised of John Corabi (guitar, vocals), Jeremy Asbrock (guitar, vocals), Phil Shouse (guitar, vocals), Tommy Daley (guitar) and Ian Corabi (drums, percussion).

The album was recorded live at The Basement in Nashville and contains no overdubs or backing tracks. The recording even includes two tracks of Corabi addressing the crowd about his time in MГ–TLEY CRГњE.

"I have to congratulate the guys in my band for helping me do a live album with no backing tracks or extras," Corabi says. "It's how it should've sounded live."

"Live '94: One Night In Nashville" track listing:

01. Power To The Music (Live)
02. Uncle Jack (Live)
03. Hooligan's Holiday (Live)
04. Misunderstood (Live)
05. Loveshine (Live)
06. Poison Apples (Live)
07. John Joins The Band (Live) *
08. Hammered (Live)
09. Til Death Do Us Part (Live)
10. Welcome To The Numb (Live)
11. Smoke The Sky (Live)
12 Here Is The Band (Live) *
13. Droppin' Like Flies (Live)
14. Driftaway (Live)
15. 10,000 Miles Away (Live)

* John speaks to the audience

You can pre-order "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" at this location.

Corabi originally joined CRГњE in 1992 as the replacement for the group's original singer, Vince Neil, who was fired due to personal differences. With Corabi on vocals, MГ–TLEY CRГњE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top-Ten placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi in 2016 said that he would avoid talking about MГ–TLEY CRГњE in the future because he didn't want his comments about bassist Nikki Sixx to descend into a feud.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Sixx said that writing the "MГ¶tley CrГјe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

Corabi initially responded to Sixx's comments by saying that he didn't "give a shit" about what his ex-bandmate had to say, but later told an interviewer, when asked about it again, "I have no idea why Nikki feels that I'm the biggest piece of shit to roam the Earth." He then proceeded to take to his Facebook page to claim that he would "officially have nothing to say about any member of MГ–TLEY CRГњE ever again," adding that he was "not backing this bullshit stirring that is happening to start a feud."

Corabi in 2015 contributed lead vocals to two songs from MГ–TLEY CRГњE guitarist Mick Mars, apparently called "Gimme Blood" and "Shake The Cage", which were recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee. The tracks have yet to be released, although snippets of both cuts have surfaced online.




Like!+1Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 203

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Pain Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом