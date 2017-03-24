Концертный релиз THUNDER выйдет весной 23 марта на earMUSIC

On March 23, THUNDER will release the brand new live album, "Stage", through earMUSIC.

"Stage" features hits from right across the band's career and includes fan-favorite classics, like "Backstreet Symphony", "Low Life In High Places" and "Love Walked In", and brings things right up to date with tracks from the 2017-released, Top 3 U.K. chart album "Rip It Up", like the storming title track and "She Likes The Cocaine".



"Stage" was captured at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on March 24, 2017 during the U.K. tour; the band also played the rest of Europe, North America, and Asia, across Germany with Alice Cooper, at Planet Rock's Rockstock, and is preparing to fly to Japan for some January 2018 dates.



Frontman Danny Bowes says: "The 'Rip It Up' album was so well-received вЂ” it was no surprise the tour was brilliant, too. We decided to include a Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show on the tour, purely because it was so good when we played there with JOURNEY and WHITESNAKE in 2013. Capturing it as well turned out to be one of our better decisions, because the resulting film and album are a shining example of an organic 'coming together' of fans and a band. We've released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We're extremely pleased with it."



"Stage" will be available as a 2-CD + Blu-ray, 3-LP, DVD, Blu-ray and a limited-edition box set.

The audio-visual formats will feature a host of bonus and interview material, whilst the limited-edition box set will include also boast the full "Live At The 100 Club" set, the "29 Minutes Later" acoustic set (only previously available as a Record Store Day release), and the documentary film "A Difficult Day In January: Thunder In London".

Since forming in 1989, THUNDER has established itself at the top table of U.K. rock, notching up some 20 Top 50 singles and two gold albums. The band's sound is a timeless marriage of unforgettable melodies and sheer rock power.



"Stage" track listing:

CD1:

01. No One Gets Out Alive

02. The Enemy Inside

03. River of Pain

04. Resurrection Day

05. Right From the Start

06. Backstreet Symphony

07. Higher Ground

08. In Another Life



CD2:

01. The Thing I Want

02. Don't Wait For Me

03. Rip It Up

04. Love Walked In

05. I Love You More Than Rock 'n' Roll

06. Wonder Days

07. She Likes the Cocaine

08. Dirty Love



