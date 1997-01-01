Arts
Новости
*The Dead Daisies*



17 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом THE DEAD DAISIES выйдет весной

5 ноя 2017 : 		 Бывший барабанщик JOURNEY в THE DEAD DAISIES

31 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

17 окт 2017 : 		 Кавер-версия NEIL YOUNG от THE DEAD DAISIES

4 окт 2017 : 		 Концертное видео THE DEAD DAISIES

12 сен 2017 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES начнут сочинять осенью

1 сен 2017 : 		 Акустика от THE DEAD DAISIES

31 авг 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

24 авг 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

16 авг 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

8 авг 2017 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES в Польше

28 июл 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

26 июл 2017 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES набрали миллион

21 июл 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

10 июл 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

4 июл 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

26 июн 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

20 июн 2017 : 		 Рассказ о туре THE DEAD DAISIES

20 июн 2017 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

15 июн 2017 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES на Download

20 май 2017 : 		 Рассказ о концертном релизе THE DEAD DAISIES

19 май 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления THE DEAD DAISIES

27 апр 2017 : 		 Барабанщик THE DEAD DAISIES выпустит рождественнский альбом

24 апр 2017 : 		 Фрагмент нового концертного альбома THE DEAD DAISIES

29 мар 2017 : 		 Трек-лист концертного альбома THE DEAD DAISIES

24 фев 2017 : 		 Новый альбом THE DEAD DAISIES выйдет весной

6 янв 2017 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о европейском туре

16 дек 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о европейском туре

29 ноя 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о европейском туре

23 ноя 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES в Великобритании

14 ноя 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о выступлении в рамках круиза KISS

5 ноя 2016 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

14 окт 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES в Японии

30 сен 2016 : 		 Акустика от THE DEAD DAISIES

19 сен 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о летнем туре

15 сен 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о летнем туре

7 сен 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о летнем туре

27 авг 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о летнем туре

22 авг 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES о летнем туре

18 авг 2016 : 		 Кавер-версия THE WHO от THE DEAD DAISIES

17 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

25 май 2016 : 		 Новый альбом THE DEAD DAISIES выйдет в августе

18 мар 2016 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES почти закончили работу над альбомом

28 янв 2016 : 		 RICHARD FORTUS и DIZZY REED ушли из THE DEAD DAISIES

3 дек 2015 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES: «Мы постараемся сделать ещё что-нибудь»

30 сен 2015 : 		 THE DEAD DAISIES в утреннем шоу

24 июн 2015 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

1 июн 2015 : 		 Барабанщик BLACK SABBATH поедет в тур с THE DEAD DAISIES

5 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео THE DEAD DAISIES

24 апр 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE DEAD DAISIES

17 апр 2015 : 		 Новая песня THE DEAD DAISIES

23 мар 2015 : 		 JOHN CORABI запишет альбом с THE DEAD DAISIES

23 дек 2014 : 		 Поздравления от THE DEAD DAISIES

16 май 2014 : 		 Новый миньон THE DEAD DAISIES выйдет в августе

3 фев 2014 : 		 Концертное видео THE DEAD DAISIES

17 янв 2018

Новый альбом THE DEAD DAISIES выйдет весной

THE DEAD DAISIES выпустят новую работу, получившую название "Burn It Down", шестого апреля на Spitfire Music/SPV.

Трек-лист:

01. Resurrected
02. Rise Up
03. Burn It Down
04. Judgement Day
05. What Goes Around
06. Bitch
07. Set Me Free
08. Dead And Gone
09. Can’t Take It With You
10. Leave Me Alone

Варианты изданий:

* Digipak CD with 12-page booklet and poster
* Gatefold colored vinyl with printed inner sleeves, four-page poster booklet and audio CD in paper sleeve
* Picture-disc vinyl in gatefold sleeve
* Digital download and streaming





THE DEAD DAISIES To Release 'Burn It Down' Album In April



THE DEAD DAISIES will release their new album, "Burn It Down", on Friday, April 6 via Spitfire Music/SPV.

"Burn It Down" is a muscular tour-de-force, a tornado of pounding drums, pulverizing bass, screaming guitars and in-your-face raw vocals. Evoking the best of '70s rock with moments of Birmingham's finest, blended with the early works of Boston's best, "Burn It Down" will do just that: burn down everything in its path until there is nothing left standing.

Recorded in Nashville with Marti Frederiksen at the helm, "Burn It Down" вЂ” THE DEAD DAISIES' fourth album вЂ” was completed in December with Anthony Focx once again handling the mix and mastering legend Howie Weinberg adding his magic.

Frontman John Corabi (MГ–TLEY CRГњE, THE SCREAM) states about the new CD: "I'm extremely excited about our new record. It was a pleasure to once again work with Marti Frederiksen and the band on what I believe is the next great step in THE DEAD DAISIES journey. This is a balls-out old-school rock record! Enjoy it, and see you all on our massive 2018 world tour!"

Guitarist Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) puts it quite simply yet to the point: "The new DAISIES album will melt your face! It is raw and in-your-face with a whole new sound!"

With the band eager to get on the road and in true DAISIES fashion, the band announced the first of many "Burn It Down" tour dates slated for 2018 right before Christmas with fans turning out in droves at the on-sale date. Many more dates are to be announced including the band's highly anticipated return to Japan, North America, Mexico and South America!

"Burn It Down" track listing:

01. Resurrected
02. Rise Up
03. Burn It Down
04. Judgement Day
05. What Goes Around
06. Bitch
07. Set Me Free
08. Dead And Gone
09. CanвЂ™t Take It With You
10. Leave Me Alone

The album will be released in the following formats:

* Digipak CD with 12-page booklet and poster
* Gatefold colored vinyl with printed inner sleeves, four-page poster booklet and audio CD in paper sleeve
* Picture-disc vinyl in gatefold sleeve
* Digital download and streaming

Former JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo joined THE DEAD DAISIES last November.

Castronovo was a member of JOURNEY from 1998 to 2015. He has also played also played drums with Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler, as well as with Steve Vai and Paul Rodgers.

Deen and DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich previously collaborated in REVOLUTION SAINTS, whose second album, "Light In The Dark", came out in October.

THE DEAD DAISIES' current lineup is completed by founder/guitarist David Lowy and bassist Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).




просмотров: 294

