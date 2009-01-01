Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Умерла вокалистка THE CRANBERRIES [53]
*Итоги 2017 года [53]
*Новое видео JUDAS PRIEST 'Lightning Strike' [52]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я хотел уничтожить METALLICA» [40]
*SODOM расстались с гитаристом и ударником [39]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Lillian Axe*



21 янв 2018 : 		 Новая песня LILLIAN AXE

30 апр 2017 : 		 Два первых альбом LILLIAN AXE будут переизданы в мае

19 дек 2016 : 		 Новый альбом LILLIAN AXE выйдет в следующем году

21 апр 2014 : 		 EPK от LILLIAN AXE

19 фев 2014 : 		 Акустический релиз LILLIAN AXE выйдет в апреле

19 дек 2013 : 		 Обложка нового бокс-сета LILLIAN AXE

27 ноя 2013 : 		 Детали бокс-сета LILLIAN AXE

12 ноя 2013 : 		 LILLIAN AXE планируют выпуск бокс-сета

9 авг 2013 : 		 LILLIAN AXE попали в аварию

1 апр 2013 : 		 Акустический релиз LILLIAN AXE выйдет летом

14 мар 2012 : 		 Новое видео LILLIAN AXE

26 янв 2012 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

20 янв 2012 : 		 Новая песня LILLIAN AXE

8 дек 2011 : 		 LILLIAN AXE на AFM RECORDS

8 сен 2011 : 		 Предварительное название нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

21 мар 2011 : 		 Новый вокалист LILLIAN AXE

18 дек 2010 : 		 LILLIAN AXE представят вокалиста в январе

5 окт 2010 : 		 RONNY MUNROE ушел из LILLIAN AXE

11 июл 2010 : 		 Семплы с нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

25 июн 2010 : 		 RONNY MUNROE в LILLIAN AXE

3 июн 2010 : 		 LILLIAN AXE завершили работу над альбомом

29 апр 2010 : 		 LILLIAN AXE начали запись альбома

9 июн 2009 : 		 Доступна новая песня от LILLIAN AXE

28 май 2009 : 		 Доступны семплы с нового альбома LILLIAN AXE

9 фев 2009 : 		 Переиздание альбомов LILLIAN AXE

| - |
|||| 21 янв 2018

Новая песня LILLIAN AXE

*
zoom
*
* *
"The Weeping Moon", новая песня группы LILLIAN AXE, доступна для прослушивания ниже. Этот трек взят из альбома "From Womb To Tomb", выход которого запланирован на этот год.





LILLIAN AXE Releases 'The Weeping Moon' Single



Louisiana rockers LILLIAN AXE have released a new single, "The Weeping Moon". The track has been made available across all digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and Google Play. The cover artwork was created by Todd Schmidt.

"The Weeping Moon" will appear on LILLIAN AXE's 14th album, "From Womb To Tomb", tentatively due this fall.

LILLIAN AXE guitarist and songwriter Steve Blaze stated about "The Weeping Moon": "This track was going to be the bonus track for the best-of-the-ballads album. However, we decided to put our efforts directly into the new studio record. Thematically, this song fits perfectly on the new album, but we decided to release it as a single to give you guys at least something new to listen to. I think you will find this song pleasing, especially if you have a fondness for songs such as 'The Needle And Your Pain' and 'See You Someday'."

LILLIAN AXE's latest album, "XI: The Days Before Tomorrow", was released in 2012 in Europe through Germany's AFM Records and in North America via CME Records.

Blaze told Headbangers Lifestyle in a 2017 interview that LILLIAN AXE is "making the best music of our lives. We still have the same energy we have always had," he said. "LILLIAN AXE will keep going until we drop!"

LILLIAN AXE's last release was 2014's "One Night In The Temple", recorded acoustically in an intimate setting housed in a Masonic Temple in the Bayou with the band's most diehard fans.




Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 240

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Catharsis - 15 лет Имаго Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом