Бокс-сет KIP WINGER выйдет весной

On March 23, Frontiers Music Srl will release a box set collecting all the solo works of acclaimed Grammy-nominated composer Kip Winger into one collection. The set will be comprised of Kip's solo albums, including:



* This Conversation Seems Like A Dream (1997)

* Down Incognito (1998)

* Songs From The Ocean Floor (2000)

* From The Moon To The Sun (2008)



In addition, there is going to be a bonus disc (exclusive to the physical edition, while stock lasts), which includes a new previously unreleased song and all of the bonus cuts from previous records.



The "Solo Box Set Collection" will be a strictly limited edition of 1,500 copies (worldwide) and include five CDs in vinyl replica cases and a booklet with liner notes written by Kip Winger.



Kip Winger rode the wave of the '80s/early '90s pop-metal explosion first with Alice Cooper and then in the wildly successful band of his namesake, WINGER, before beginning a solo career in the late '90s. His debut solo effort, "This Conversation Seems Like A Dream", was released in 1997 and supported with a solo acoustic tour. An acoustic album featuring the new track "Another Way" and of past favorites, "Down Incognito", was then released in 1999. Winger followed it with his second proper solo album, 2000's "Songs From The Ocean Floor", which addressed his grief over the loss of his wife, who had passed away in a car accident shortly after the release of his first solo album. After a long hiatus with his solo work, Kip returned with "From The Moon To The Sun" in 2008; an extensive body of work that includes everything from straight-up heavy and dark music to absolutely melodic and beautiful works.



More recently, Winger has enjoyed success composing classical music. Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon created the ballet "Ghosts", based on a piece Kip wrote, which premiered at the San Francisco Ballet on February 9, 2010. The ballet was a hit and was brought back for a five seasons in 2010. "Ghosts" will make its Nashville debut in May 2018 with Nashville Ballet. Winger then composed a four-part work titled "Conversations With Nijinsky", intended to celebrate the life of ballet dancer and choreographer Vaslav Nijinsky. A recording of the piece performed by the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra on the album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky" entered at No. 1 on the traditional classical category on the Billboard music charts. "Conversations With Nijinsky" was also nominated in the "Best Classical Contemporary Composition" category at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.



Track listing:



CD 1 - This Conversation Seems Like A Dream

01. Kiss Of Life

02. Monster

03. Endless Circles

04. Angel Of The Underground

05. Steam

06. I'll Be Down

07. Naked Son

08. Daniel

09. How Far Will We Go

10. Don't Let Go

11. Here



CD 2 - Down Incognito

01. Another Way

02. Down Incognito

03. Under One Condition

04. Miles Away

05. Steam

06. Headed For A Heartbreak

07. How Far Will We Go

08. Naked Son

09. Spell I'm Under

10. Easy Come Easy Go

11. Daniel



CD 3 - Songs From The Ocean Floor

01. Cross

02. Crash The Wall

03. Sure Was A Wildflower

04. Two Lovers Stand

05. Landslide

06. Faster

07. Song Of Midnight

08. Free

09. Only One Word

10. Broken Open

11. Resurrection

12. Everything You Need



CD 4 - From The Moon To The Sun

01. Every Story Told

02. Nothing

03. Where Will You Go

04. Pages And Pages

05. In Your Eyes Another Life

06. Runaway

07. California

08. What We Are

09. One Big Game

10. Why

11. Reason To Believe



CD 5 - Bonus CD

01. Hands Of Love

02. Monster (European bonus track)

03. Holy Man

04. Free (Instrumental)

05. Ghosts

06. Now And Forever

07. Kiss Of Life (Demo)

08. Don't Let Go (Demo)

09. Headed For A Heartbreak (Demo 1987)

10. Hour Of Need (Demo)

11. Monster (Demo)

12. Rainbow In The Rose

13. Blind Revolution Mad

14. Headed For A Heartbreak (Live)