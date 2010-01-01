Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Умерла вокалистка THE CRANBERRIES [55]
*Итоги 2017 года [54]
*SLAYER собрались на покой? [44]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я хотел уничтожить METALLICA» [40]
*Новая песня MACHINE HEAD [38]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Skindred*



24 янв 2018 : 		 Обложка нового альбома SKINDRED

18 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом SKINDRED выйдет весной

26 июн 2017 : 		 Вокалист SKINDRED в новом видео SUMO CYCO

6 июн 2016 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

20 май 2016 : 		 Акустика от SKINDRED

9 фев 2016 : 		 Две женщины арестованы за нападение на вокалиста SKINDRED

1 фев 2016 : 		 Порезали вокалиста SKINDRED

27 окт 2015 : 		 Новая песня SKINDRED

20 окт 2015 : 		 Семплы новых песен SKINDRED

13 окт 2015 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

2 сен 2015 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

22 авг 2015 : 		 Новая песня SKINDRED

21 авг 2015 : 		 Документальный фильм о SKINDRED выйдет с новым альбомом

19 июн 2015 : 		 Новый альбом SKINDRED выйдет в октябре

28 окт 2014 : 		 SKINDRED на Napalm Records

25 ноя 2013 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

18 сен 2013 : 		 Новый альбом SKINDRED выйдет в январе

20 авг 2013 : 		 Новая песня SKINDRED

19 авг 2013 : 		 Тизер нового сингла SKINDRED

29 мар 2013 : 		 SKINDRED начали запись альбома

8 авг 2012 : 		 BILLY GRAZIADEI из BIOHAZARD выступил с SKINDRED

19 май 2012 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

8 фев 2012 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

2 июл 2011 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

22 мар 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома SKINDRED

9 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня SKINDRED

11 ноя 2010 : 		 Название нового альбома SKINDRED

6 авг 2010 : 		 SKINDRED подписали соглашение с BMG

13 сен 2009 : 		 Новое видео SKINDRED

| - |
|||| 24 янв 2018

Обложка нового альбома SKINDRED

*
zoom
*
* *
SKINDRED опубликовали обложку нового альбома "Big Tings", выход которого намечен на 27 апреля на Napalm Records.





SKINDRED: 'Big Tings' Cover Artwork Unveiled; Studio Footage Available



The cover artwork for "Big Tings", the new album from the Welsh "ragga metal" band SKINDRED, can be seen below. The disc will be released on April 27 via Napalm Records. A single, "Machine", will precede the full-length effort, featuring vocals by REEF frontman Gary Stringer and guitar by Phil Campbell of MOTГ–RHEAD. The track was previously used as both the intro and outro theme to AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's TV show "Cars That Rock".

Behind-the-scenes studio footage from the "Big Tings" recording sessions at Peter Gabriel's Real World studio in the village of Box, Wiltshire, England, can be seen below.

SKINDRED, along with producer James Loughrey and engineer Lee Slater, are putting the finishing touches on what will be the band's seventh studio album and could not be more excited about it.

Says SKINDRED guitarist Mikey Demus: "The name hopefully says it all. You can expect some seriously 'Big Tings' from SKINDRED on our next record. We've thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster. We can't wait to start unleashing this new stuff on the world, so prepare yourselves for some 'Big Tings'!"

Roaring and pounding, the follow-up to 2015's "Volume" is a magnificent beast churning out heavy, distortion-laden riff punches melting into vocalist Benji Webbe's frenzied rapping. Explosive metal and punk material rubs shoulders with smooth melodies вЂ” and, of course, SKINDRED wouldn't leave us on the dancefloor without a hefty helping of their trademark Godzilla-esquely huge choruses. Big songs, big sound, big tings!

SKINDRED will embark on a full U.K. tour in April with special guests CKY.

Benji revealed last year that he was working Campbell on the MOTГ–RHEAD guitarist's upcoming solo album.






Like!+3Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 233

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Diablo Swing Orchestra Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом