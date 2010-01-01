Обложка нового альбома SKINDRED

The cover artwork for "Big Tings", the new album from the Welsh "ragga metal" band SKINDRED, can be seen below. The disc will be released on April 27 via Napalm Records. A single, "Machine", will precede the full-length effort, featuring vocals by REEF frontman Gary Stringer and guitar by Phil Campbell of MOTГ–RHEAD. The track was previously used as both the intro and outro theme to AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's TV show "Cars That Rock".

Behind-the-scenes studio footage from the "Big Tings" recording sessions at Peter Gabriel's Real World studio in the village of Box, Wiltshire, England, can be seen below.

SKINDRED, along with producer James Loughrey and engineer Lee Slater, are putting the finishing touches on what will be the band's seventh studio album and could not be more excited about it.



Says SKINDRED guitarist Mikey Demus: "The name hopefully says it all. You can expect some seriously 'Big Tings' from SKINDRED on our next record. We've thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster. We can't wait to start unleashing this new stuff on the world, so prepare yourselves for some 'Big Tings'!"

Roaring and pounding, the follow-up to 2015's "Volume" is a magnificent beast churning out heavy, distortion-laden riff punches melting into vocalist Benji Webbe's frenzied rapping. Explosive metal and punk material rubs shoulders with smooth melodies вЂ” and, of course, SKINDRED wouldn't leave us on the dancefloor without a hefty helping of their trademark Godzilla-esquely huge choruses. Big songs, big sound, big tings!

SKINDRED will embark on a full U.K. tour in April with special guests CKY.

Benji revealed last year that he was working Campbell on the MOTГ–RHEAD guitarist's upcoming solo album.





