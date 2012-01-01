Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Умерла вокалистка THE CRANBERRIES [54]
*Итоги 2017 года [53]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я хотел уничтожить METALLICA» [40]
*Новая песня MACHINE HEAD [38]
*Новое видео MACHINE HEAD [36]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Little Caesar*



23 янв 2018 : 		 Новый альбом LITTLE CAESAR выйдет весной

25 авг 2017 : 		 Барабанщику LITTLE CAESAR требуется операция

27 апр 2016 : 		 Концертный альбом LITTLE CAESAR выйдет в мае

9 мар 2016 : 		 Обложка нового альбома LITTLE CAESAR

8 янв 2016 : 		 LITTLE CAESAR планируют выпуск концертного релиза

23 мар 2015 : 		 LITTLE CAESAR нашли гитариста

9 сен 2014 : 		 Новая песня LITTLE CAESAR

22 янв 2014 : 		 LITTLE CAESAR сменили гитариста

16 сен 2012 : 		 Новое видео LITTLE CAESAR

23 май 2012 : 		 Новый песни LITTLE CAESAR

| - |
|||| 23 янв 2018

Новый альбом LITTLE CAESAR выйдет весной

*
zoom
*
* *
LITTLE CAESAR заключили соглашение с лейблом Golden Robot Records, на котором 16 марта состоится релиз нового альбома "Eight".





LITTLE CAESAR To Release 'Eight' Album In March



U.S. rock and roll survivors LITTLE CAESAR have signed a global deal with Golden Robot Records for the release of their new album, "Eight", on March 16.

LITTLE CAESAR fuses no-nonsense hard rock that harks back to '70s giants such as BAD COMPANY and HUMBLE PIE with an aching ZZ TOP groove and overlay it with classic R&B melodies to produce some mighty fine straight-up good-time rock and roll!

"Eight" is the band's first studio album in six years and lead single "Time Enough For That" is a reflective, semi power ballad that is a total lighters (or phones) in the air AOR smash! With his raspy, soulful vocals, mainman Ron Young leaves his heart on his heavily tattooed sleeve while the emotive, crying guitar solos build the song into an instantly familiar-yet-classic track.

"LITTLE CAESAR is excited about joining the ever-growing Golden Robot Records family," said Young. "We are in great company with a great company. Being based in Australia, which has given birth to some of the greatest rock 'n' roll bands, makes us excited to be part of their worldwide expansion. We see great things in 2018 for us and everyone that we share our music with at our new home."

Mark Alexander-Erber, president and founder of Golden Robot Global Entertainment, added: "With Golden Robot Records currently expanding its artist roster to include bands based in the USA, Canada and Europe, when I met Ron Young in L.A. last year, and having been a fan of LITTLE CAESAR for many years, I knew that they would fit perfectly into the growing GRR family. LITTLE CAESAR being one of our first global international signings is exciting for myself and the label."




Like!+0Dislike!-1


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 65

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Black Label Society Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом