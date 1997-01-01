25 янв 2018



Детали нового альбома VARATHRON VARATHRON опубликовали обложку и трек-лист нового альбома "Patriarchs Of Evil" 27 апреля на Agonia Records. Тизер к нему доступен ниже:



“Tenebrous”

“Into The Absurd”

“Luciferian Mystical Awakening”

“Saturnian Sect”

“Remnants Of The Dark Testament”

“Hellwitch (Witches Gathering)”

“Orgasmic Nightmares Of The Arch Desecrator”

“Ourobors Dweller (The Dweller Of Barathrum)”



Альбом будет доступен в следующих вариантах:



- Digipack CD with slipcase and 16 pages booklet.

- Black gatefold LP.

- Picture disc gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limited to 200 hand-numbered copies.

- Yellow with black splatter gatefold LP (with insert, patch and poster) limited to 125 handnumbered copies.

- "30 years" zipper hoodie.

- T-shirt.













+1 -2









просмотров: 340

