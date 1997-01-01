Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*SLAYER собрались на покой? [66]
*Умерла вокалистка THE CRANBERRIES [57]
*Итоги 2017 года [55]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я хотел уничтожить METALLICA» [40]
*Новая песня MACHINE HEAD [38]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Three Days Grace*



26 янв 2018 : 		 Новое видео THREE DAYS GRACE

4 май 2017 : 		 THREE DAYS GRACE начнут запись в июле

28 май 2015 : 		 Новое видео THREE DAYS GRACE

23 мар 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от THREE DAYS GRACE

26 фев 2015 : 		 Делюкс-издание нового альбома THREE DAYS GRACE выйдет с бонус-CD

28 янв 2015 : 		 Новый альбом THREE DAYS GRACE выйдет в марте

30 сен 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от THREE DAYS GRACE

21 июл 2014 : 		 THREE DAYS GRACE почти завершили работу над альбомом

23 янв 2013 : 		 Бывший вокалист THREE DAYS GRACE о причинах своего ухода

11 янв 2013 : 		 Из THREE DAYS GRACE ушел вокалист

10 дек 2012 : 		 Кавер-версия Майкла Джексона от THREE DAYS GRACE

| - |
|||| 26 янв 2018

Новое видео THREE DAYS GRACE

*
zoom
*
* *
"The Mountain", новое видео группы THREE DAYS GRACE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Outsider", выходящего девятого марта на RCA.



THREE DAYS GRACE To Release 'Outsider Album In March 9; 'The Mountain' Video Now Available

Given this undeniable unpredictability, "Outsider" feels right at home alongside a catalog of fan favorites from THREE DAYS GRACE. Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for "most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever" with 13. In 2015, "Human" marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine", signaling the band's 13th overall and fifth consecutive number ones on the Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify вЂ” remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world.




Like!+3Dislike!-4


КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

KILL GRAVE
26 янв 2018, 20:26		Отлично! Лучшая группа из Канады.


Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 743

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Falling in Reverse Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом