26 янв 2018



Новое видео THREE DAYS GRACE "The Mountain", новое видео группы THREE DAYS GRACE, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "Outsider", выходящего девятого марта на RCA.









Given this undeniable unpredictability, "Outsider" feels right at home alongside a catalog of fan favorites from THREE DAYS GRACE. Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for "most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever" with 13. In 2015, "Human" marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine", signaling the band's 13th overall and fifth consecutive number ones on the Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify вЂ” remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world.









