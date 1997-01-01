2 фев 2018



Трейлер нового бокс-сета KIP WINGER 23 марта Frontiers Music Srl выпустят бокс-сет сольных работ KIP WINGER:



* This Conversation Seems Like A Dream (1997)

* Down Incognito (1998)

* Songs From The Ocean Floor (2000)

* From The Moon To The Sun (2008)



А в качестве бонуса в бокс-сет будет включён диск с ранее не издававшимися песнями и всеми бонусами с четырёх альбомов. Тираж издания — 1500 копий:



CD 1 - This Conversation Seems Like A Dream



01. Kiss Of Life

02. Monster

03. Endless Circles

04. Angel Of The Underground

05. Steam

06. I'll Be Down

07. Naked Son

08. Daniel

09. How Far Will We Go

10. Don't Let Go

11. Here



CD 2 - Down Incognito



01. Another Way

02. Down Incognito

03. Under One Condition

04. Miles Away

05. Steam

06. Headed For A Heartbreak

07. How Far Will We Go

08. Naked Son

09. Spell I'm Under

10. Easy Come Easy Go

11. Daniel



CD 3 - Songs From The Ocean Floor



01. Cross

02. Crash The Wall

03. Sure Was A Wildflower

04. Two Lovers Stand

05. Landslide

06. Faster

07. Song Of Midnight

08. Free

09. Only One Word

10. Broken Open

11. Resurrection

12. Everything You Need



CD 4 - From The Moon To The Sun



01. Every Story Told

02. Nothing

03. Where Will You Go

04. Pages And Pages

05. In Your Eyes Another Life

06. Runaway

07. California

08. What We Are

09. One Big Game

10. Why

11. Reason To Believe



CD 5 - Bonus CD



01. Hands Of Love

02. Monster (European bonus track)

03. Holy Man

04. Free (Instrumental)

05. Ghosts

06. Now And Forever

07. Kiss Of Life (Demo)

08. Don't Let Go (Demo)

09. Headed For A Heartbreak (Demo 1987)

10. Hour Of Need (Demo)

11. Monster (Demo)

12. Rainbow In The Rose

13. Blind Revolution Mad

14. Headed For A Heartbreak (Live)



Трейлер к бокс-сету доступен ниже.















