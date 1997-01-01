Трейлер нового бокс-сета KIP WINGER

23 марта Frontiers Music Srl выпустят бокс-сет сольных работ KIP WINGER:
* This Conversation Seems Like A Dream (1997)
* Down Incognito (1998)
* Songs From The Ocean Floor (2000)
* From The Moon To The Sun (2008)
А в качестве бонуса в бокс-сет будет включён диск с ранее не издававшимися песнями и всеми бонусами с четырёх альбомов. Тираж издания — 1500 копий:
CD 1 - This Conversation Seems Like A Dream
01. Kiss Of Life
02. Monster
03. Endless Circles
04. Angel Of The Underground
05. Steam
06. I'll Be Down
07. Naked Son
08. Daniel
09. How Far Will We Go
10. Don't Let Go
11. Here
CD 2 - Down Incognito
01. Another Way
02. Down Incognito
03. Under One Condition
04. Miles Away
05. Steam
06. Headed For A Heartbreak
07. How Far Will We Go
08. Naked Son
09. Spell I'm Under
10. Easy Come Easy Go
11. Daniel
CD 3 - Songs From The Ocean Floor
01. Cross
02. Crash The Wall
03. Sure Was A Wildflower
04. Two Lovers Stand
05. Landslide
06. Faster
07. Song Of Midnight
08. Free
09. Only One Word
10. Broken Open
11. Resurrection
12. Everything You Need
CD 4 - From The Moon To The Sun
01. Every Story Told
02. Nothing
03. Where Will You Go
04. Pages And Pages
05. In Your Eyes Another Life
06. Runaway
07. California
08. What We Are
09. One Big Game
10. Why
11. Reason To Believe
CD 5 - Bonus CD
01. Hands Of Love
02. Monster (European bonus track)
03. Holy Man
04. Free (Instrumental)
05. Ghosts
06. Now And Forever
07. Kiss Of Life (Demo)
08. Don't Let Go (Demo)
09. Headed For A Heartbreak (Demo 1987)
10. Hour Of Need (Demo)
11. Monster (Demo)
12. Rainbow In The Rose
13. Blind Revolution Mad
14. Headed For A Heartbreak (Live)
