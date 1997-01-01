Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*SLAYER собрались на покой? [75]
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я бы хотел сыграть в рамках "Большой четвёрки", но на... [73]
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN: «Фанатов надо учить тому, что музыка имеет свою ... [46]
*Будет ли новый альбом SLAYER? Гитарист SLAYER говорит, что нет [39]
*Умер бывший барабанщик JUDAS PRIEST [25]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Winger*



2 фев 2018 : 		 Трейлер нового бокс-сета KIP WINGER

24 янв 2018 : 		 Бокс-сет KIP WINGER выйдет весной

8 июн 2016 : 		 Классический альбом KIP WINGER возглавил чарты iTunes

27 апр 2016 : 		 KIP WINGER выпустит альбом классической музыки

17 ноя 2015 : 		 Концертное видео WINGER

2 окт 2014 : 		 Новое видео WINGER

27 сен 2014 : 		 Туровое издание нового альбома WINGER выйдет в ноябре

20 сен 2014 : 		 Новое видео WINGER

9 апр 2014 : 		 Новое видео WINGER

26 мар 2014 : 		 Новое видео WINGER

5 мар 2014 : 		 Новое видео WINGER

27 фев 2014 : 		 Новый альбом WINGER выйдет в апреле

19 фев 2014 : 		 Фрагмент новой песни WINGER

17 янв 2014 : 		 Название нового альбом WINGER

12 ноя 2013 : 		 Работа над альбомом WINGER близка к завершению

28 янв 2013 : 		 Участники WINGER/WHITESNAKE выступили с оркестром

20 окт 2009 : 		 Новые песни WINGER

| - |
|||| 2 фев 2018

Трейлер нового бокс-сета KIP WINGER

*
zoom
*
* *
23 марта Frontiers Music Srl выпустят бокс-сет сольных работ KIP WINGER:

* This Conversation Seems Like A Dream (1997)
* Down Incognito (1998)
* Songs From The Ocean Floor (2000)
* From The Moon To The Sun (2008)

А в качестве бонуса в бокс-сет будет включён диск с ранее не издававшимися песнями и всеми бонусами с четырёх альбомов. Тираж издания — 1500 копий:

CD 1 - This Conversation Seems Like A Dream

01. Kiss Of Life
02. Monster
03. Endless Circles
04. Angel Of The Underground
05. Steam
06. I'll Be Down
07. Naked Son
08. Daniel
09. How Far Will We Go
10. Don't Let Go
11. Here

CD 2 - Down Incognito

01. Another Way
02. Down Incognito
03. Under One Condition
04. Miles Away
05. Steam
06. Headed For A Heartbreak
07. How Far Will We Go
08. Naked Son
09. Spell I'm Under
10. Easy Come Easy Go
11. Daniel

CD 3 - Songs From The Ocean Floor

01. Cross
02. Crash The Wall
03. Sure Was A Wildflower
04. Two Lovers Stand
05. Landslide
06. Faster
07. Song Of Midnight
08. Free
09. Only One Word
10. Broken Open
11. Resurrection
12. Everything You Need

CD 4 - From The Moon To The Sun

01. Every Story Told
02. Nothing
03. Where Will You Go
04. Pages And Pages
05. In Your Eyes Another Life
06. Runaway
07. California
08. What We Are
09. One Big Game
10. Why
11. Reason To Believe

CD 5 - Bonus CD

01. Hands Of Love
02. Monster (European bonus track)
03. Holy Man
04. Free (Instrumental)
05. Ghosts
06. Now And Forever
07. Kiss Of Life (Demo)
08. Don't Let Go (Demo)
09. Headed For A Heartbreak (Demo 1987)
10. Hour Of Need (Demo)
11. Monster (Demo)
12. Rainbow In The Rose
13. Blind Revolution Mad
14. Headed For A Heartbreak (Live)

Трейлер к бокс-сету доступен ниже.



KIP WINGER: Trailer For 'Solo Box Set Collection'




Like!+0Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 132

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Аркона Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом