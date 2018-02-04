Arts
*Лидер MEGADETH: «Я бы хотел сыграть в рамках "Большой четвёрки", но на... [89]
*Вокалист IRON MAIDEN: «Фанатов надо учить тому, что музыка имеет свою ... [47]
*Новая песня JUDAS PRIEST [42]
*Будет ли новый альбом SLAYER? Гитарист SLAYER говорит, что нет [41]
*Новое видео BLAZE BAYLEY [19]
*Suidakra*



5 фев 2018 : 		 SUIDAKRA в студии

13 июн 2017 : 		 Видео полного выступления SUIDAKRA

6 янв 2017 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

26 авг 2016 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

13 май 2016 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

29 апр 2016 : 		 Видео с текстом от SUIDAKRA

4 апр 2016 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома SUIDAKRA

25 май 2013 : 		 Семплы новых песен SUIDAKRA

29 апр 2013 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

11 апр 2013 : 		 Новая песня SUIDAKRA

28 мар 2013 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома SUIDAKRA

25 мар 2013 : 		 Обложка нового альбома SUIDAKRA

22 мар 2013 : 		 Трек-лист нового альбома SUIDAKRA

4 мар 2013 : 		 Новый альбом SUIDAKRA выйдет в мае

25 янв 2013 : 		 Трейлер нового альбома SUIDAKRA

3 янв 2013 : 		 SUIDAKRA начали запись

15 дек 2012 : 		 Название нового альбома SUIDAKRA

24 сен 2012 : 		 SUIDAKRA почти завершили работу над альбомом

27 авг 2012 : 		 SUIDAKRA сменили басиста

8 авг 2012 : 		 У SUIDAKRA готов шесть песен

27 июн 2012 : 		 Видео-нарзека с выступления SUIDAKRA в Индии

9 фев 2012 : 		 SUIDAKRA о поездке в Индию

22 янв 2012 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

26 дек 2011 : 		 SUIDAKRA опубликовали новогоднее сообщение

25 мар 2011 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

22 мар 2011 : 		 Три новые песни SUIDAKRA

5 фев 2011 : 		 Новое видео SUIDAKRA

31 янв 2011 : 		 Обложка нового альбома SUIDAKRA

26 янв 2011 : 		 SUIDAKRA на AFM RECORDS

11 ноя 2010 : 		 SUIDAKRA опубликовала трек-лист и рассталась с гитаристом

7 окт 2010 : 		 SUIDAKRA готовы к студийной работе

5 сен 2010 : 		 Название нового альбома SUIDAKRA

10 май 2010 : 		 SUIDAKRA начали работу над новым диском

23 дек 2009 : 		 SUIDAKRA подвели итоги года

15 ноя 2009 : 		 Кавер Runnig Wild от SUIDAKRA доступен для прослушивания

22 июн 2009 : 		 SUIDAKRA: неудача на первом шоу в Китае

29 май 2009 : 		 SUIDAKRA объявили имя гитариста

3 фев 2009 : 		 SUIDAKRA: детали нового альбома

3 янв 2009 : 		 Новое видео от SUIDAKRA

17 дек 2008 : 		 Студийное видео новой песни SUIDAKRA

11 дек 2008 : 		 SUIDAKRA: подробности о новом альбоме

23 сен 2008 : 		 SUIDAKRA отправятся в студию в ноябре

3 июл 2008 : 		 SUIDAKRA работают над новым материалом

10 мар 2008 : 		 SUIDAKRA : Трек-лист и обложка сборника "Best Of"

1 мар 2008 : 		 Доступен трейлер с DVD группы SUIDAKRA

24 фев 2008 : 		 SIUDAKRA выпустят сборник лучших вещей в апреле

4 дек 2007 : 		 SUIDAKRA: Инструментальная версия песни "Fall Of Tara" в сети

6 авг 2007 : 		 SUIDAKRA: подробности готовящегося сборника лучших вещей коллектива

17 окт 2006 : 		 Видео SUIDAKRA "The IXth Legion" в сети

22 авг 2006 : 		 Обнародован трек-лист нового альбома SUIDAKRA

3 авг 2006 : 		 Новый альбом SUIDAKRA выйдет в ноябре

31 июл 2006 : 		 Обнародована обложка нового альбома SUIDAKRA

4 июн 2006 : 		 SUIDAKRA готовятся записывать новый альбом

14 апр 2006 : 		 SUIDAKRA отправятся в студию в июле

14 фев 2006 : 		 SUIDAKRA пишут материал для нового альбома

3 янв 2006 : 		 SUIDAKRA объявили название нового альбома

21 окт 2005 : 		 SUIDAKRA приступили к записи нового материала

|||| 5 фев 2018

SUIDAKRA в студии

*
Группа SUIDAKRA опубликовала небольшой ролик из студии, рассказывающий о работе над новым альбомом.



КомментарииСкрыть/показать 1 )

SS-ULTRA
5 фев 2018, 19:29		Крутая группа.


просмотров: 401

