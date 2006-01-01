Arts
*Ministry*



Новое видео MINISTRY

"Twilight Zone", новое видео группы MINISTRY, доступно для просмотра ниже. Эта песня взята из альбома "AmeriKKKant", выходящего девятого марта на Nuclear Blast:

01. I Know Words
02. Twilight Zone
03. Victims Of A Clown
04. TV5/4Chan
05. We're Tired Of It
06. Wargasm
07. Antifa
08. Game Over
09. AmeriKKKa



Video Premiere: MINISTRY's 'Twilight Zone'

The video was filmed last December just outside of Los Angeles and features MINISTRY guitarists Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto, Tony Campos (FEAR FACTORY, STATIC-X) on bass, keyboardist John Bechdel (KILLING JOKE, FEAR FACTORY), live scratcher DJ Swamp (BECK, THE CRYSTAL METHOD), and Derek Abrams on drums. Guest appearances are made by Gray Wolf, president of American Indian Movement (AIM), the internationally renowned and idiosyncratic Lord of the Cello, and an army of MINISTRY supporters who participated in the band's PledgeMusic "AmeriKKKant" pre-order campaign.

The "Twilight Zone" video was produced by Chris Roth and Steve Roth for The Other House production company, the same group that produced Jourgensen's previous music video, "I'm Invisible", for his 2016 SURGICAL METH MACHINE release. Chris Roth also directed the "Twilight Zone" video with Steve Roth as director of photography and editor.

Said Chris Roth: "I'm a lifelong fan of the band and very politically active. Not only was this an opportunity to collaborate creatively once again with the one and only Al Jourgensen, but also an outlet for much of my pent-up aggression and frustration regarding the current state of politics in our country."

MINISTRY's provocateur-in-chief Al Jourgensen has assembled an ultra-cool number of all-star guest musicians for the band's 2018 North American tour that kicks off March 22 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The tour's guest lineup will feature vocalist Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY), drummer Joey Jordison (ex-SLIPKNOT, VIMIC), and live scratcher DJ Swamp (BECK, THE CRYSTAL METHOD), who will join longtime bandmembers Quirin and Soto on guitars, Campos on bass, and Bechdel.




