Видео с выступления SAXON, которое состоялось 24 февраля в Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England, доступно для просмотра ниже:
Thunderbolt
Sacrifice
Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)
Motorcycle Man
Strong Arm of the Law
Battering Ram
Power and the Glory
Sniper
The Secret of Flight
Dallas 1 PM
Never Surrender
Predator
They Played Rock and Roll
And the Bands Played On
747 (Strangers in the Night)
Crusader
Princess of the Night
Encore:
Heavy Metal Thunder
Wheels of Steel
Denim and Leather
