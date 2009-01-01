Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*Новое видео DIMMU BORGIR [64]
*Барабанщик METALLICA о своём «уникальном» стиле игры на барабанах: «Я ... [42]
*Новое видео IHSAHN [24]
*U.D.O. выпустит новый альбом в конце лета, тур начнется с России [21]
*Вокалистка NIGHTWISH не слышала новых песен лидера группы [18]
*
[= ||| все новости группы



*Saxon*



1 мар 2018 : 		 Видео с выступления SAXON

20 фев 2018 : 		 Фронтмен SAXON сказал, что туры с голограммами мёртвых музыкантов — это неправильно

23 янв 2018 : 		 Посвящение MOTÖRHEAD от SAXON

22 янв 2018 : 		 Вокалист SAXON: «Новый альбом придётся по вкусу современному уху!»

30 ноя 2017 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

14 ноя 2017 : 		 Рассказ об антологии SAXON

7 ноя 2017 : 		 Обложка и трек лист нового альбома SAXON

8 окт 2017 : 		 SAXON завершили сведение

30 сен 2017 : 		 SAXON завершили запись

19 сен 2017 : 		 Сборник лучшего от SAXON

8 июл 2017 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза SAXON

22 июн 2017 : 		 Бокс-сет SAXON выйдет летом

16 июн 2017 : 		 Профессиональное видео с выступления SAXON

15 июн 2017 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON выйдет зимой

3 июн 2017 : 		 SAXON обокрали в Швеции

12 апр 2017 : 		 Вокалист SAXON о том, почему они не стали так же круты, как IRON MAIDEN

20 мар 2017 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON выйдет зимой

21 дек 2016 : 		 SAXON исполнили MOTÖRHEAD

29 окт 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD SAXON

8 окт 2016 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD SAXON

30 сен 2016 : 		 В новый альбом SAXON войдёт песня-посвящение лидеру MOTÖRHEAD

16 сен 2016 : 		 Трейлер нового релиза SAXON

15 сен 2016 : 		 SAXON начали работу над альбомом

13 сен 2016 : 		 Трейлер бокс-сета SAXON

2 сен 2016 : 		 Концертный релиз SAXON выйдет осенью

16 авг 2016 : 		 Концертные записи SAXON выйдут в виде бокс-сета

8 авг 2016 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления SAXON

25 мар 2016 : 		 Участники MOTÖRHEAD выступят вместе с SAXON

23 мар 2016 : 		 Специальный релиз SAXON

8 мар 2016 : 		 Вокалист SAXON о новом бокс-сете

28 янв 2016 : 		 Трейлер винилового бокс-сета SAXON

19 янв 2016 : 		 Виниловый бокс-сет SAXON выйдет в марте

7 дек 2015 : 		 Гитарист MOTÖRHEAD присоединился на сцене к SAXON

19 ноя 2015 : 		 SAXON выпустят специальную футболку из-за событий в Париже

15 окт 2015 : 		 EPK от SAXON

7 окт 2015 : 		 Видео с текстом от SAXON

11 сен 2015 : 		 Вокалист SAXON: «Мы сохраняем дух 1980-х, но звучим современно»

24 авг 2015 : 		 Вокалист SAXON о новом альбоме

1 авг 2015 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

27 июл 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления SAXON

21 июл 2015 : 		 Барабанщик SAXON и гитарист METAL CHURCH в новом проекте

29 май 2015 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON выйдет осенью

18 фев 2015 : 		 Барабанщик SAXON полностью выздоровел

6 фев 2015 : 		 Видео с выступления SAXON с участием сына UDO

16 янв 2015 : 		 BIFF BYFORD о новых песнях SAXON

15 янв 2015 : 		 Переиздания SAXON выйдут в феврале

3 янв 2015 : 		 Барабанщик SAXON опубликовал послание из больницы

1 янв 2015 : 		 Сын UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER'a поможет SAXON

25 дек 2014 : 		 Вокалист SAXON: «Очень важно быть музыкально непредсказуемыми»

25 дек 2014 : 		 Барабанщик SAXON идёт на поправку

12 дек 2014 : 		 Барабанщика SAXON повторно прооперировали

12 дек 2014 : 		 Переиздания SAXON выйдут в феврале

11 дек 2014 : 		 У барабанщика SAXON выявлена церебральная аневризма

10 дек 2014 : 		 Барабанщик SAXON в больнице

17 ноя 2014 : 		 SAXON начнут запись в январе

7 окт 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз SAXON выйдет в ноябре

16 сен 2014 : 		 SAXON начали работу над новым материалом

1 сен 2014 : 		 Вокалист SAXON в THE SCINTILLA PROJECT

12 авг 2014 : 		 Лидер MEGADETH присоединился на сцене к SAXON

4 авг 2014 : 		 Профессиональное видео полного выступления SAXON

23 фев 2014 : 		 Концертный релиз SAXON выйдет в марте

16 янв 2014 : 		 Видео с текстом от SAXON

27 ноя 2013 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

22 ноя 2013 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON доступен для прослушивания

18 ноя 2013 : 		 EPK от SAXON

13 ноя 2013 : 		 В 2014-м году SAXON будут исполнять композиции из первых шести альбомов

12 ноя 2013 : 		 Семплы из акустического релиза SAXON

17 окт 2013 : 		 Классика SAXON вышла на виниле

28 сен 2013 : 		 Обложка нового релиза SAXON

24 сен 2013 : 		 SAXON переработали собственную классику

6 авг 2013 : 		 DORO PESCH присоединилась к SAXON на сцене

30 мар 2013 : 		 Видео с выступления SAXON

20 мар 2013 : 		 Фронтмен SAXON: «Мне нравится сочинять музыку, а не репетировать старый материал»

27 фев 2013 : 		 SAXON целиком исполнят альбом 'Denim & Leather' на 'Full Metal Cruise'

25 фев 2013 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

18 фев 2013 : 		 EPK от SAXON

13 фев 2013 : 		 Выход нового альбома SAXON отложен

17 ноя 2012 : 		 Детали нового альбома SAXON

30 окт 2012 : 		 SAXON выпустят "Heavy Metal Thunder - The Movie" в декабре

17 окт 2012 : 		 SAXON завершили сведение альбома

25 сен 2012 : 		 SAXON начинают сведение нового альбома вместе с Andy Sneap'ом

28 авг 2012 : 		 SAXON завершили запись альбома

1 июн 2012 : 		 SAXON отменили выступление из-за болезни вокалиста

9 май 2012 : 		 SAXON - The EMI-Years

4 май 2012 : 		 ANDY SNEAP будет сводить новую работу SAXON

31 мар 2012 : 		 Музыканты SAXON о новом концертном релизе

31 мар 2012 : 		 SAXON выпустят новый альбом в начале следующего года

24 мар 2012 : 		 Музыканты SAXON о новом концертном релизе

20 мар 2012 : 		 Музыканты SAXON о новом концертном релизе

28 фев 2012 : 		 Превью нового концертаного релиза SAXON

24 фев 2012 : 		 Фестивальное выступления SAXON на радио

20 фев 2012 : 		 SAXON продолжают работу над новым материалом

26 янв 2012 : 		 SAXON готовятся к новому альбому

7 янв 2012 : 		 Видео с выступления SAXON

12 ноя 2011 : 		 SAXON выпустят концертный DVD

21 сен 2011 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

8 авг 2011 : 		 Фронтмэн SAXON не заинтересован в реюнионе со старыми участниками

6 авг 2011 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

5 авг 2011 : 		 Американское издание "Call To Arms" SAXON выйдет с бонус-диском

17 июн 2011 : 		 SAXON представили новый трек

14 июн 2011 : 		 DORO PESCH присоединилась на сцене к SAXON

10 июн 2011 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

22 май 2011 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON выйдет в июне

18 апр 2011 : 		 SAXON собираются работать вместе с Польским филармоническим оркестром

8 апр 2011 : 		 SAXON исполнили два новых трека

8 апр 2011 : 		 SAXON представили новый трек

18 мар 2011 : 		 Новая песня SAXON

15 мар 2011 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома SAXON

14 фев 2011 : 		 Клавишник DEEP PURPLE на новом альбоме SAXON

11 фев 2011 : 		 Участники SAXON о Гэри Муре

10 фев 2011 : 		 SAXON предлагает фанатам принять участие в альбоме

23 дек 2010 : 		 Фронтмен SAXON провёл время с LADY GAGA

12 ноя 2010 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON

24 мар 2010 : 		 Детали нового DVD SAXON

16 мар 2010 : 		 Басист SAXON пропустит турне

28 дек 2009 : 		 Поздравления от SAXON

14 ноя 2009 : 		 Выход документального фильма о SAXON перенесен на март

9 июн 2009 : 		 Альбом SAXON "Metalhead" вышел на виниле

8 апр 2009 : 		 Вокалист SAXON: «Выступить с METALLICA было крутo!»

19 фев 2009 : 		 SAXON выпустят памятный сингл "747 (Strangers In The Night)"

9 фев 2009 : 		 Старые записи SAXON доступны для скачивания

2 фев 2009 : 		 SAXON сняли новое видео

18 дек 2008 : 		 Новое видео от SAXON

18 ноя 2008 : 		 Доступны семплы с нового альбома SAXON

1 окт 2008 : 		 SAXON раскрыли название и трек-лист нового альбома

29 май 2008 : 		 SAXON записывают новый альбом

19 окт 2007 : 		 Новое видео SAXON с Лемми и Энди Дерисом

17 окт 2007 : 		 Концерт SAXON в Москве перенесен

5 окт 2007 : 		 SAXON: подробности о новом двойном DVD

7 июн 2007 : 		 Новое видео от SAXON

9 апр 2007 : 		 Новое видео SAXON

19 янв 2007 : 		 SAXON: подробности релиза 'The Inner Sanctum'

16 янв 2007 : 		 Выходит сборник лучших песен SAXON

4 янв 2007 : 		 SAXON выпустят сингл с нового альбома

20 дек 2006 : 		 Новый альбом SAXON выйдет в марте

30 мар 2006 : 		 SAXON: "The Eagle Has Landed Pt. III" в июне

15 июн 2004 : 		 SAXON назвали новый альбом

19 сен 2002 : 		 Новые MP3 от SAXON

| - |
|||| сегодня

Видео с выступления SAXON

*
zoom
*
* *
Видео с выступления SAXON, которое состоялось 24 февраля в Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England, доступно для просмотра ниже:

Thunderbolt
Sacrifice
Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)
Motorcycle Man
Strong Arm of the Law
Battering Ram
Power and the Glory
Sniper
The Secret of Flight
Dallas 1 PM
Never Surrender
Predator
They Played Rock and Roll
And the Bands Played On
747 (Strangers in the Night)
Crusader
Princess of the Night

Encore:
Heavy Metal Thunder
Wheels of Steel
Denim and Leather



Watch SAXON Perform In Cambridge, England




Like!+2Dislike!-2


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 252

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Guano Apes Рейтинг@Mail.ru

Rambler's Top100
1997-2018 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом