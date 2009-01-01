сегодня



Видео с выступления SAXON Видео с выступления SAXON, которое состоялось 24 февраля в Corn Exchange, Cambridge, England, доступно для просмотра ниже:



Thunderbolt

Sacrifice

Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)

Motorcycle Man

Strong Arm of the Law

Battering Ram

Power and the Glory

Sniper

The Secret of Flight

Dallas 1 PM

Never Surrender

Predator

They Played Rock and Roll

And the Bands Played On

747 (Strangers in the Night)

Crusader

Princess of the Night



Encore:

Heavy Metal Thunder

Wheels of Steel

Denim and Leather















