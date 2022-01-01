Музыканты о стрельбе в школе

Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman (THE OFFSPRING),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Peter Frampton и Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) среди прочих отреагировали о стрельбе с школе в Техасе, в результате которой, как сообщается, было убито 14 школьников и учитель.
Here we go again - another U.S. president giving his useless ‘thoughts & prayers’ to the victims while doing nothing to stop 18 year old kids from legally buying ASSAULT RIFLES, for the purpose of killing. God forbid they buy alcohol at that age.#WhatAreWeDoing
When I was in school, Congress made an effort to “protect” kids from, yes, song lyrics (bipartisan, so anyone who claims “It was all Tipper & Dems!” GTFO). Point being: IF ONLY THE SAME CONCERN ONCE SHOWN FOR “PROTECTING” KIDS FROM MUSIC (??!) WAS APPLIED TO ASSAULT WEAPONS TODAY
From today on, every school needs a security guard immediately… until we can fix the cause of sick psycho persons w guns, we need our schools in the world protected… from today on#protectschools#NoMoreSchoolShootings
In TX another school shooting allegedly by an 18 year old boy. 2 dead and many more injured. How many more must die or hurt before something is done to stop children/adults ease of obtaining fire arms. #momsdemandaction#EndGunViolence#schoolviolence
No one can be untouched by this tragedy today I see it has made a lot of people rightly very angry I can’t stop thinking about all the parents who’ve lost a child today “They” say it will never end & I don’t believe that “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore”
I see conflicting reports on the numbers but the totals don’t matter. The fact that there was a shooting at an elementary school that harmed any children is just disgusting and infuriating. What has happened to people? How has humanity fallen so far? My soul aches with sorrow.
