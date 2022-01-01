Arts
Новости
25 май 2022

Музыканты о стрельбе в школе



zoom
Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman (THE OFFSPRING),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Peter Frampton и Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) среди прочих отреагировали о стрельбе с школе в Техасе, в результате которой, как сообщается, было убито 14 школьников и учитель.




1997-2022 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
