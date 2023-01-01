все новости группы











Новый альбом DOLLY PARTON выйдет осенью



DOLLY PARTON представила трек-лист своего рок-альбома, получившего название "Rockstar", релиз которого намечен на 17 ноября на Butterfly Records и будет доступен на двойном CD и четырех виниловых пластинках:



* Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)

* World On Fire

* Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

* Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

* Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

* Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

* Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

* I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

* What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

* Purple Rain

* Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

* I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

* Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

* Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

* (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

* Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

* Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

* Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

* Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

* Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

* We Are The Champions

* Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

* My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

* What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

* You're No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

* Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

* Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

* I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

* Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

* Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)







