Новости
*Клавишник RAMMSTEIN обвиняется в сексуальных домогательствах 54
*SIX FEET UNDER работают над убойными песнями 34
*Новое видео PRIMAL FEAR 22
*GARY HOLT о SLAYER: «Я считаю, что группа всё» 19
*JACOBY SHADDIX: «KORN, PAPA ROACH и DEFTONES — все мы как сл... 12
*BLAZE BAYLEY: «Конец был близок» 11
*OZZY OSBOURNE о своём здоровье: «Просто разочарование за раз... 11
*ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN едет в тур с MARKO HIETALA 10
*ROGER WATERS переосмыслил "The Dark Side Of The Moon" 10
*CHRISTOPHER AMOTT покинул DARK TRANQUILLITY 9
Умерла Шинейд О'Коннор



С чувством глубочайшей скорби мы сообщаем о кончине нашей любимой Шинейд. Ее семья и друзья потрясены и просят о конфиденциальности в это очень трудное время.

Музыканты SMASHING PUMPKINS, ANTHRAX, EXODUS, L.A. GUNS, SHINEDOWN, QUEENSRŸCHE и многие другие отреагировали на это известие.

За свою карьеру Шинейд записала десять альбомов.




просмотров: 84

1997-2023 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.
