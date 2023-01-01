Умерла Шинейд О'Коннор

RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family. pic.twitter.com/49ryuIhGTQ— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) July 26, 2023
This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead#RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023
RIP.I always admired her stance and her means to protest against the child abuse being protected by the Catholic church. https://t.co/OhQrVHtLfi— Todd La Torre (@ToddLaTorre) July 26, 2023
