Arts
 ENG
Search / Поиск
LOGIN
  register

Поиск по новостям O
Фраза, имя группы
Группы в стиле
 
Подстиль		  
Основной стиль
Дата : с по  
Новости
O <- TOP5 <-
*METALLICA украла музыку у DARK ANGEL? 126
*DARKSIDE TOP 2018 : Результаты 83
*Видео с текстом от BEAST IN BLACK 48
*RAMMSTEIN завершили работу над новым альбомом 38
*Гитарист TESTAMENT обсудил тему о гомосексуалах в хэви-метал... 29
[= ||| все новости группы



*

Blutengel

*



16 янв 2019 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

24 окт 2017 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

6 фев 2017 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

25 окт 2015 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

15 окт 2015 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового ЕР BLUTENGEL

11 авг 2015 : 		 Новый ЕР BLUTENGEL

14 фев 2015 : 		 Рассказ о делюкс-издании BLUTENGEL

20 янв 2015 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

16 янв 2015 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового альбома BLUTENGEL

17 ноя 2014 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

28 фев 2014 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

5 фев 2014 : 		 Новый альбом BLUTENGEL выйдет в феврале

29 ноя 2013 : 		 Фрагмент нового DVD BLUTENGEL

14 окт 2013 : 		 Обложка и трек-лист нового DVD BLUTENGEL

25 июн 2013 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

20 ноя 2011 : 		 Новое видео BLUTENGEL

28 окт 2011 : 		 Новый альбом BLUTENGEL выйдет в трех вариантах

20 янв 2011 : 		 Новый диск BLUTENGEL выйдет в феврале

| - |
|||| сегодня

Новое видео BLUTENGEL



*
zoom
*
* *
BLUTENGEL представили видео на композицию Vampire, которая взята из нового альбома "Un:Gott":

"Un:Gott" CD1

01. Together as one
02. Into the void
03. König
04. Praise the lord
05. Not my home
06. Alles
07. Seductive dreams
08. Vampire
09. Surrender to the darkness
10. I´m alive
11. Am Ende der Zeit
12. Teufelswerk
13. Resurrection of the light
14. Morningstar
15. The last song


"Un:Gott" The Remixes CD 2

01. Into the void (Rave the Reqviem Remix)
02. König (Any Second Remix)
03. Am Ende der Zeit (Wort-Ton Remix)
04. Teufelswerk (Attack Mix by Angriffspakt)
05. Praise the Lord ([x]-Rx Remix)
06. Resurrection of The Light (Black Summer Version by Rabia Sorda)
07. Surrender to the darkness (Harmjoy Remix)
08. Teufelswerk (Battle Scream RMX feat. Alex Pest)
09. Auf deinen Wegen (A Light in the Dark Remix by Blutengel)



Like!+0Dislike!-0


КомментарииСкрыть/показать

Сообщений нет



Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).





просмотров: 106

||| =]
[=     =]
/\\Вверх
Merzbow Рейтинг@Mail.ru

1997-2019 © Russian Darkside e-Zine.    Если вы нашли на этой странице ошибку или есть комментарии и пожелания, то сообщите нам об этом