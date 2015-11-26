сегодня



Новое видео BLUTENGEL



BLUTENGEL представили видео на композицию Vampire, которая взята из нового альбома "Un:Gott":



"Un:Gott" CD1



01. Together as one

02. Into the void

03. König

04. Praise the lord

05. Not my home

06. Alles

07. Seductive dreams

08. Vampire

09. Surrender to the darkness

10. I´m alive

11. Am Ende der Zeit

12. Teufelswerk

13. Resurrection of the light

14. Morningstar

15. The last song





"Un:Gott" The Remixes CD 2



01. Into the void (Rave the Reqviem Remix)

02. König (Any Second Remix)

03. Am Ende der Zeit (Wort-Ton Remix)

04. Teufelswerk (Attack Mix by Angriffspakt)

05. Praise the Lord ([x]-Rx Remix)

06. Resurrection of The Light (Black Summer Version by Rabia Sorda)

07. Surrender to the darkness (Harmjoy Remix)

08. Teufelswerk (Battle Scream RMX feat. Alex Pest)

09. Auf deinen Wegen (A Light in the Dark Remix by Blutengel) http://www.blutengel.de







+0 -0









просмотров: 106

