Новое видео BLUTENGEL

BLUTENGEL представили видео на композицию Vampire, которая взята из нового альбома "Un:Gott":
"Un:Gott" CD1
01. Together as one
02. Into the void
03. König
04. Praise the lord
05. Not my home
06. Alles
07. Seductive dreams
08. Vampire
09. Surrender to the darkness
10. I´m alive
11. Am Ende der Zeit
12. Teufelswerk
13. Resurrection of the light
14. Morningstar
15. The last song
"Un:Gott" The Remixes CD 2
01. Into the void (Rave the Reqviem Remix)
02. König (Any Second Remix)
03. Am Ende der Zeit (Wort-Ton Remix)
04. Teufelswerk (Attack Mix by Angriffspakt)
05. Praise the Lord ([x]-Rx Remix)
06. Resurrection of The Light (Black Summer Version by Rabia Sorda)
07. Surrender to the darkness (Harmjoy Remix)
08. Teufelswerk (Battle Scream RMX feat. Alex Pest)
09. Auf deinen Wegen (A Light in the Dark Remix by Blutengel)
Сообщений нет
Комментарии могут добавлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете зарегистрироваться на сайте или залогиниться через социальные сети (иконки вверху сайта).