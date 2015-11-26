сегодня



HAREM SCAREM выпускают бокс-сет



Двадцать второго марта HAREM SCAREM выпускают четырнадцатидисковый бокс-сет The Ultimate Collection Box Set и четыре альбома Weight Of The World, Higher, Thirteen, United на цветном виниле на Frontiers Records.



CD 1 - Harem Scarem

"Hard To Love"

"Distant Memory"

"With A Little Love"

"Honestly"

"Love Reaction"

"Slowly Slipping Away"

"All Over Again"

"Don't Give Your Heart Away"

"How Long"

"Something To Say"



Bonus tracks:

"Hard To Love" (Acoustic)

"How Long" (Acoustic)

"Honestly" (Acoustic)

"Slowly Slipping Away" (Acoustic)



CD 2 - Moodswings

"Saviors Never Cry"

"No Justice"

"Stranger Than Love"

"Changes Come Around"

"Jealousy"

"Sentimental Blvd"

"Mandy"

"Empty Promises"

"If There Was A Time"

"Just Like I Planned"

"Had Enough"



Bonus tracks:

"Change Comes Around" (Acoustic)

"No Justice" (Crazy Pants Remix)

"If There Was A Time" (Acoustic)

"Jealousy" (Acoustic)

"Just Like I Planned" (Acoustic)

"Stranger Than Love" (acoustic)



CD 3 - Voice Of Reason

"Voice Of Reason"

"Blue"

"Warming A Frozen Rose"

"Let It Go"

"And That's All"

"Breathing Sand"

"Candle"

"The Paint Thins"

"I'll Be Brief"

"Untouched"

"Necessary Evil"



Bonus track:

"Candle (Acoustic)



CD 4 - Believe / Karma Cleansing

"Believe"

"Die Off Hard"

"Hail, Hail"

"Staying Away"

"Baby With A Nail Gun"

"Morning Grey"

"Victim Of Fate"

"Rain"

"I Won't Be There"

"Karma Cleansing"

"Cages"

"The Mirror"

"Rain" (Acoustic)



CD 5 - Big Bang Theory

"So Blind"

"Climb The Gate"

"Reload"

"Tables Turning"

"Turn Around"

"Seas Of Dissension "

"Sometimes I Wish"

"Never Have It All "

"Lying "

"Without You"

"Wasted Time"

"New Religion"

"What I Do"

"In My State Of Mind"

"So Blind" (Acoustic)



CD 6 - Weight Of The World

"Weight Of The World"

"Killing Me"

"Outside Your Window"

"All I Want Is Everything"

"This Ain't Over"

"Internude"

"You Ruined Everything"

"Charmed Life"

"If You"

"See Saw"

"Voice Inside"

"End Of Time"



CD 7 - Higher

"Reach"

"Waited"

"Torn Right Out"

"Give It To You"

"Higher"

"Run And Hide"

"Lucky Ones"

"Lies"

"Gone"

"Lost"

"Wishing"

"Higher" (Acoustic)



CD 8 - Overload

"Dagger"

"Afterglow"

"Rise & Fall"

"Don't Come Easy"

"Can't Live With You"

"Forgive & Forget"

"All You're Getting"

"Leading Me On"

"Understand You"

"Same Mistakes"



CD 9 - Human Nature

"Human Nature"

"Next Time Around"

"Caught Up In Your World"

"Reality"

"Hanging On"

"Don't Throw It Away"

"Give Love/Get Love"

"21"

"Starlight"

"Going Under"

"Tomorrow May Be Gone"

"Human Nature" (Acoustic)

"Caught Up In Your World" (Acoustic)



CD 10 - Hope

"Watch Your Back"

"Time Bomb"

"Hope"

"Days Are Numbered"

"Dark Times"

"Beyond Repair"

"Never Too Late"

"Shooting Star"

"Calm Before The Storm"

"Nothing Without You"



CD 11 - Thirteen

"Garden Of Eden"

"Live It"

"Early Warning Signs"

"The Midnight Hours"

"Whatever It Takes"

"Saints And Sinners"

"All I Need"

"Troubled Times"

"Never Say Never"

"Stardust"

"Garden Of Eden" (Acoustic)

"The Midnight Hours" (Acoustic)



CD 12 - United

"United"

"Here Today Gone Tomorrow"

"Gravity"

"Sinking Ship"

"One Of Life’s Mysteries"

"No Regrets"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Things I Know"

"Heaven And Earth"

"Indestructible"

"Here Today Gone Tomorrow" (Acoustic)

"Sky Is Falling" (Acoustic)



CD 13 - The Early Years

"Whatever I Want"

"When The Morning Comes"

"Say Goodbye"

"Looking Back"

"All Over Again"

"Honestly"

"Lovin’ Like 90"

"One Step At A Time"

"Staying Away"

"Last Time"

"One Of The Wounded"

"Right Time"

"You’re The One"

"Out Of Love"

"Lost In Yesterday"

"I Can Hear Them Now"



CD 14 - Bonus Tracks

"Easier "

"If I’d Been Awake"

"World Gone To Pieces"

"Brighter Day"

"Remember"

"Anarchy"

"Why"

"Freedom"

"More Than You’ll Ever Know"

"Good Enough"

"Coming Down" (Acoustic)















