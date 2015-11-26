Arts
HAREM SCAREM выпускают бокс-сет



Двадцать второго марта HAREM SCAREM выпускают четырнадцатидисковый бокс-сет The Ultimate Collection Box Set и четыре альбома Weight Of The World, Higher, Thirteen, United на цветном виниле на Frontiers Records.

CD 1 - Harem Scarem
"Hard To Love"
"Distant Memory"
"With A Little Love"
"Honestly"
"Love Reaction"
"Slowly Slipping Away"
"All Over Again"
"Don't Give Your Heart Away"
"How Long"
"Something To Say"

Bonus tracks:
"Hard To Love" (Acoustic)
"How Long" (Acoustic)
"Honestly" (Acoustic)
"Slowly Slipping Away" (Acoustic)

CD 2 - Moodswings
"Saviors Never Cry"
"No Justice"
"Stranger Than Love"
"Changes Come Around"
"Jealousy"
"Sentimental Blvd"
"Mandy"
"Empty Promises"
"If There Was A Time"
"Just Like I Planned"
"Had Enough"

Bonus tracks:
"Change Comes Around" (Acoustic)
"No Justice" (Crazy Pants Remix)
"If There Was A Time" (Acoustic)
"Jealousy" (Acoustic)
"Just Like I Planned" (Acoustic)
"Stranger Than Love" (acoustic)

CD 3 - Voice Of Reason
"Voice Of Reason"
"Blue"
"Warming A Frozen Rose"
"Let It Go"
"And That's All"
"Breathing Sand"
"Candle"
"The Paint Thins"
"I'll Be Brief"
"Untouched"
"Necessary Evil"

Bonus track:
"Candle (Acoustic)

CD 4 - Believe / Karma Cleansing
"Believe"
"Die Off Hard"
"Hail, Hail"
"Staying Away"
"Baby With A Nail Gun"
"Morning Grey"
"Victim Of Fate"
"Rain"
"I Won't Be There"
"Karma Cleansing"
"Cages"
"The Mirror"
"Rain" (Acoustic)

CD 5 - Big Bang Theory
"So Blind"
"Climb The Gate"
"Reload"
"Tables Turning"
"Turn Around"
"Seas Of Dissension "
"Sometimes I Wish"
"Never Have It All "
"Lying "
"Without You"
"Wasted Time"
"New Religion"
"What I Do"
"In My State Of Mind"
"So Blind" (Acoustic)

CD 6 - Weight Of The World
"Weight Of The World"
"Killing Me"
"Outside Your Window"
"All I Want Is Everything"
"This Ain't Over"
"Internude"
"You Ruined Everything"
"Charmed Life"
"If You"
"See Saw"
"Voice Inside"
"End Of Time"

CD 7 - Higher
"Reach"
"Waited"
"Torn Right Out"
"Give It To You"
"Higher"
"Run And Hide"
"Lucky Ones"
"Lies"
"Gone"
"Lost"
"Wishing"
"Higher" (Acoustic)

CD 8 - Overload
"Dagger"
"Afterglow"
"Rise & Fall"
"Don't Come Easy"
"Can't Live With You"
"Forgive & Forget"
"All You're Getting"
"Leading Me On"
"Understand You"
"Same Mistakes"

CD 9 - Human Nature
"Human Nature"
"Next Time Around"
"Caught Up In Your World"
"Reality"
"Hanging On"
"Don't Throw It Away"
"Give Love/Get Love"
"21"
"Starlight"
"Going Under"
"Tomorrow May Be Gone"
"Human Nature" (Acoustic)
"Caught Up In Your World" (Acoustic)

CD 10 - Hope
"Watch Your Back"
"Time Bomb"
"Hope"
"Days Are Numbered"
"Dark Times"
"Beyond Repair"
"Never Too Late"
"Shooting Star"
"Calm Before The Storm"
"Nothing Without You"

CD 11 - Thirteen
"Garden Of Eden"
"Live It"
"Early Warning Signs"
"The Midnight Hours"
"Whatever It Takes"
"Saints And Sinners"
"All I Need"
"Troubled Times"
"Never Say Never"
"Stardust"
"Garden Of Eden" (Acoustic)
"The Midnight Hours" (Acoustic)

CD 12 - United
"United"
"Here Today Gone Tomorrow"
"Gravity"
"Sinking Ship"
"One Of Life’s Mysteries"
"No Regrets"
"Bite The Bullet"
"Things I Know"
"Heaven And Earth"
"Indestructible"
"Here Today Gone Tomorrow" (Acoustic)
"Sky Is Falling" (Acoustic)

CD 13 - The Early Years
"Whatever I Want"
"When The Morning Comes"
"Say Goodbye"
"Looking Back"
"All Over Again"
"Honestly"
"Lovin’ Like 90"
"One Step At A Time"
"Staying Away"
"Last Time"
"One Of The Wounded"
"Right Time"
"You’re The One"
"Out Of Love"
"Lost In Yesterday"
"I Can Hear Them Now"

CD 14 - Bonus Tracks
"Easier "
"If I’d Been Awake"
"World Gone To Pieces"
"Brighter Day"
"Remember"
"Anarchy"
"Why"
"Freedom"
"More Than You’ll Ever Know"
"Good Enough"
"Coming Down" (Acoustic)

HAREM SCAREM To Release The Ultimate Collection Box Set + Four Titles On Coloured Vinyl In March; Details Revealed






