HAREM SCAREM выпускают бокс-сет
Двадцать второго марта HAREM SCAREM выпускают четырнадцатидисковый бокс-сет The Ultimate Collection Box Set и четыре альбома Weight Of The World, Higher, Thirteen, United на цветном виниле на Frontiers Records.
CD 1 - Harem Scarem
"Hard To Love"
"Distant Memory"
"With A Little Love"
"Honestly"
"Love Reaction"
"Slowly Slipping Away"
"All Over Again"
"Don't Give Your Heart Away"
"How Long"
"Something To Say"
Bonus tracks:
"Hard To Love" (Acoustic)
"How Long" (Acoustic)
"Honestly" (Acoustic)
"Slowly Slipping Away" (Acoustic)
CD 2 - Moodswings
"Saviors Never Cry"
"No Justice"
"Stranger Than Love"
"Changes Come Around"
"Jealousy"
"Sentimental Blvd"
"Mandy"
"Empty Promises"
"If There Was A Time"
"Just Like I Planned"
"Had Enough"
Bonus tracks:
"Change Comes Around" (Acoustic)
"No Justice" (Crazy Pants Remix)
"If There Was A Time" (Acoustic)
"Jealousy" (Acoustic)
"Just Like I Planned" (Acoustic)
"Stranger Than Love" (acoustic)
CD 3 - Voice Of Reason
"Voice Of Reason"
"Blue"
"Warming A Frozen Rose"
"Let It Go"
"And That's All"
"Breathing Sand"
"Candle"
"The Paint Thins"
"I'll Be Brief"
"Untouched"
"Necessary Evil"
Bonus track:
"Candle (Acoustic)
CD 4 - Believe / Karma Cleansing
"Believe"
"Die Off Hard"
"Hail, Hail"
"Staying Away"
"Baby With A Nail Gun"
"Morning Grey"
"Victim Of Fate"
"Rain"
"I Won't Be There"
"Karma Cleansing"
"Cages"
"The Mirror"
"Rain" (Acoustic)
CD 5 - Big Bang Theory
"So Blind"
"Climb The Gate"
"Reload"
"Tables Turning"
"Turn Around"
"Seas Of Dissension "
"Sometimes I Wish"
"Never Have It All "
"Lying "
"Without You"
"Wasted Time"
"New Religion"
"What I Do"
"In My State Of Mind"
"So Blind" (Acoustic)
CD 6 - Weight Of The World
"Weight Of The World"
"Killing Me"
"Outside Your Window"
"All I Want Is Everything"
"This Ain't Over"
"Internude"
"You Ruined Everything"
"Charmed Life"
"If You"
"See Saw"
"Voice Inside"
"End Of Time"
CD 7 - Higher
"Reach"
"Waited"
"Torn Right Out"
"Give It To You"
"Higher"
"Run And Hide"
"Lucky Ones"
"Lies"
"Gone"
"Lost"
"Wishing"
"Higher" (Acoustic)
CD 8 - Overload
"Dagger"
"Afterglow"
"Rise & Fall"
"Don't Come Easy"
"Can't Live With You"
"Forgive & Forget"
"All You're Getting"
"Leading Me On"
"Understand You"
"Same Mistakes"
CD 9 - Human Nature
"Human Nature"
"Next Time Around"
"Caught Up In Your World"
"Reality"
"Hanging On"
"Don't Throw It Away"
"Give Love/Get Love"
"21"
"Starlight"
"Going Under"
"Tomorrow May Be Gone"
"Human Nature" (Acoustic)
"Caught Up In Your World" (Acoustic)
CD 10 - Hope
"Watch Your Back"
"Time Bomb"
"Hope"
"Days Are Numbered"
"Dark Times"
"Beyond Repair"
"Never Too Late"
"Shooting Star"
"Calm Before The Storm"
"Nothing Without You"
CD 11 - Thirteen
"Garden Of Eden"
"Live It"
"Early Warning Signs"
"The Midnight Hours"
"Whatever It Takes"
"Saints And Sinners"
"All I Need"
"Troubled Times"
"Never Say Never"
"Stardust"
"Garden Of Eden" (Acoustic)
"The Midnight Hours" (Acoustic)
CD 12 - United
"United"
"Here Today Gone Tomorrow"
"Gravity"
"Sinking Ship"
"One Of Life’s Mysteries"
"No Regrets"
"Bite The Bullet"
"Things I Know"
"Heaven And Earth"
"Indestructible"
"Here Today Gone Tomorrow" (Acoustic)
"Sky Is Falling" (Acoustic)
CD 13 - The Early Years
"Whatever I Want"
"When The Morning Comes"
"Say Goodbye"
"Looking Back"
"All Over Again"
"Honestly"
"Lovin’ Like 90"
"One Step At A Time"
"Staying Away"
"Last Time"
"One Of The Wounded"
"Right Time"
"You’re The One"
"Out Of Love"
"Lost In Yesterday"
"I Can Hear Them Now"
CD 14 - Bonus Tracks
"Easier "
"If I’d Been Awake"
"World Gone To Pieces"
"Brighter Day"
"Remember"
"Anarchy"
"Why"
"Freedom"
"More Than You’ll Ever Know"
"Good Enough"
"Coming Down" (Acoustic)
